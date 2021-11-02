U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,605.00
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,791.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,877.00
    -17.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,360.20
    +5.90 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.16
    +0.11 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.40
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.47
    +0.21 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3649
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5970
    -0.4010 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,698.79
    -137.11 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,511.19
    +47.68 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.83
    -32.79 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Panoramix research project set out to evaluate the risk of chemical mixtures for human health

·2 min read

BRUSSELS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoramix (Providing risk assessments of complex real-life mixtures for the protection of European citizens and the environment), a 4-year project led by the Technical University of Denmark, focuses on innovative ways for quantifying the risk associated with exposure to chemical mixtures, without animal testing. The project is supported by the European Commission through the Horizon Europe program with a €4.4M grant and will hold a kick-off meeting in Copenhagen on 22-23 Nov 2021.

Panoramix logo
Panoramix logo

Children are exposed to man-made chemicals already before they are born. While progress has been made to reduce toxic substance levels, new chemicals constantly enter the market. Many sectors are involved in reducing chemical exposure. Citizens are increasingly concerned regarding their lifestyle choices; NGOs are working to provide tools to make informed decisions; regulators are updating and setting new safety levels for each substance and; industry is adapting to a changing demand.

Risk assessment used as a scientific basis for new regulations tends to focus on one chemical at a time to reduce complexity. Still, scientists are convinced that it is necessary to tackle toxicant exposure at the level of mixtures of chemicals. The Chemical Strategy for Sustainability published in October 2020 stresses the need to address the combination effects of substances into the EU legislation to achieve a "toxic-free" environment.

Professor Vinggaard, coordinator of Panoramix, explains: "We are constantly exposed to different substances coming from different sources: from the water we drink to the food we eat. Moreover, a single mixture can be composed of dozens of chemicals, both known and unknown. Finally, some harmful effects might take years to manifest in the population. With Panoramix, we aim to address these critical points with a specific focus on children."

Samples of water, food and human cord blood will be studied to consider human exposure from different environmental compartments. Using in vitro tests that are increasingly replacing animal testing, researchers will focus on samples for their adverse effects on fundamental biological processes. Samples suspected to contain harmful combinations of chemicals will then be analysed to identify which substances contribute most to these mixture effects.

This information will be compared to Odense Child Cohort data, an ongoing project studying the impact of the environment on the development of the fetus and infant throughout their early life. By linking the results of the in vitro tests on the cord blood samples with the health conditions of the Odense Child Cohort, potential long-term effects induced by chronic chemical exposures will be uncovered. Thus, this research framework will pinpoint the co-occurring chemicals that are most likely associated to specific human health effects ("mixtures of concern") and, their levels in water, food and the human body.

The data generated by the 11 European Panoramix partners will propose safety levels for chemical mixtures in water, food and the human body to guide regulators in shaping safety policies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1674130/Panoramix_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panoramix-research-project-set-out-to-evaluate-the-risk-of-chemical-mixtures-for-human-health-301412107.html

SOURCE Panoramix

Recommended Stories

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In H&T Group plc's (LON:HAT) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of H&T Group plc ( LON:HAT ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a...

  • Bond Tsunami Forces Australian Policy Switch in Lesson for World

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond market one, central banks zero. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThat’s the scoreline after a bruising week in global markets forced a policy change in Australia that could send ripples across the glo

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Moderna Dives As FDA Delays Covid Vaccine In Teens To Investigate 'Rare' Side Effect

    Moderna stock toppled Monday after the FDA delayed authorizing its Covid vaccine in teens, citing the risk for myocarditis.

  • Ani Pharma Rockets After Winning FDA Approval To Revive Old Merck Drug

    Ani Pharmaceuticals won a sweeping FDA approval on Monday, leading the pharmaceutical stock to a nearly two-year high.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several companies in the clean energy space, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) are trading higher as investors weigh US President Biden's speech at the COP26 climate summit, in which he addressed climate change goals. Strength could also be attributed to US infrastructure optimism, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) hitting an all-time high and delivery numbers from NIO (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI). Shares of several companies in the clean energy space were also

  • UPDATE 3-White House says 15 mln COVID-19 shots will roll out to children by next week

    The United States is rolling out Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 this week, but most of the 15 million shots being shipped initially are unlikely to be available before next week, the White House said on Monday. Millions of doses specifically formulated for children of that age group will start arriving at distribution centers over the next few days, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said, and the federal government has purchased enough supply for all eligible 28 million children. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, making it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States.

  • Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after falling and hitting his head

    The statement said a CT scan and other tests "came back normal."

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As The CDC Considers Its Covid Shot In Children?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after FDA advisors said the benefits outweigh the risks of Covid shots in children age 5-11? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for November 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Top Automakers Are Investing in Fuel Cells. Should You, Too?

    Hydrogen fuel cells have long been considered a promising energy storage alternative. Let's take a closer look at what these developments may mean for fuel cell companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL). The adoption of hydrogen fuel cells in the global electric vehicle segment is patchy.

  • Apple, other big companies take part in new Biden effort with promises on clean energy

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to unveil a “First Movers Coalition” that involves pledges around clean energy from Apple Inc. and other big companies, according to senior Biden administration officials.

  • Beijing Closes 18 Schools; Record Bulgarian Deaths: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Authorities in Beijing halted classes at 18 schools in one district after a teacher was infected with Covid-19, days before a key Communist Party meeting in the city.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeBulgar

  • Meta details its latest efforts to combat climate change as COP26 starts

    It aims to help users and businesses reduce their carbon footprint.

  • China Urges Stocking Up Ahead of Winter, Prompting Worries Online

    (Bloomberg) -- A statement from China’s government urging local authorities to ensure there was adequate food supply during the winter and encouraging people to stock up on some essentials prompted concerned talk online, with people linking it with the widening coronavirus outbreak, a forecast cold snap, or even rising tensions with Taiwan. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlant

  • Woman gets $688.35 ER bill for spending 7 hours in the waiting room — without being treated

    The woman says Emory Healthcare told her, 'You get charged before you are seen. Not for being seen.’

  • Letters to the Editor: No more mourning doves? Not in these parts of Southern California

    We can still hear the pleasant cooing of mourning doves in this era of climate change, but it takes a little work by humans.

  • Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

    Comedian Chris Rock has an old joke about how bad Bill Gates would feel if he woke up one day with Oprah's money. The point was that "rich" is a subjective term. The same holds true if you make a lot...

  • Tesla launches Supercharger pilot program to charge other EVs

    As promised earlier in the year, Tesla is expanding access to its Supercharger charger network.

  • Signs You Have a Breakthrough Infection, Like Jen Psaki

    Members of the New York Yankees, U.S. Olympic gymnast Kara Eaker and U.K. health secretary Sajid Javid are some of those diagnosed with what is called a "breakthrough infection." And Sunday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she had one, as well. After members of her household tested positive, she said, "Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. However, today, I tested positive for COVID. While I have not had cl