Panostaja to distribute extra dividend at EUR 0.05 per share

Panostaja Oyj
·2 min read
  PNA1V.HE
Panostaja Oyj
Panostaja Oyj

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Insider Information, Extra Dividend Distribution June 16, 2022 at 9.30 a.m.


Panostaja to distribute extra dividend at EUR 0.05 per share

Panostaja Oyj’s Board of Directors has today on June 16, 2022 decided to distribute an extra dividend of EUR 0.05 per share. The decision is based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on February 7, 2022. The ex-date for the dividend is June 17, 2022, the date of record is June 20, 2022, and the date of payment is June 28, 2022. The total amount of extra dividend to be distributed is EUR 2,632,265.60

The General Meeting held on February 7, 2022 authorized the Board of Directors to decide, at its discretion, on the potential distribution of assets to shareholders, should the company's financial status permit this, either as dividends or as repayment of capital from the invested unrestricted equity fund. The maximum distribution of funds performed on the basis of this authorization may total EUR 4,700,000. The authorization includes the right of the Board to decide on all other terms and conditions relating to said asset distribution. The authorization will remain valid until the beginning of the next Annual General Meeting.

Panostaja’s distribution of profits reflects the development of the Group’s result in the long term, and the primary aim is to ensure the continuity of the Group's investment activity, after which it will be possible to distribute at least half of the annual consolidated profit targeted at the parent company shareholders, either as dividends, capital repayments or the repurchase of shares. During the current financial year, Panostaja has made a significant and successful realisation of the increase in value in its subsidiary Grano through the SokoPro transaction. Panostaja is in a good position to implement its renewed strategy, which, in addition to creating the value of the current investments Grano, Hygga, CoreHW, Oscar Software and Gugguu, will focus on several new investments in growth companies in the service and software industries during the strategy period 2022–2024. Panostaja’s financial position, policy on the distribution of profits and the results and outlook of the investment activities provide an excellent basis for Panostaja’s extra dividend.


Panostaja Oyj
Board of Directors


More information:
Tapio Tommila, CEO, Panostaja Oyj, +358 (0)40 527 6311, tapio.tommila@panostaja.fi


Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish companies in the growing service and software sectors as an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in four investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2021 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 133,0.

https://panostaja.fi/en


