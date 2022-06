Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions/EE

Benzinga

One of the most popular real estate investment trusts (REITs) among institutional and retail investors is Realty Income Corp (NYSE: O), and for good reason. The stock has produced a total return of 7.48% over the past 12 months compared to -0.3% for the S&P 500. The company is also one of only a few REITs that pays a monthly dividend and it currently has an attractive yield of 4.34%. How much would that monthly dividend have added up to if you invested $1,000 into Realty Income five years ago? O