U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,557.75
    +22.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,248.00
    -26.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,174.75
    +180.00 (+1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,043.70
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.10
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.60
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    +0.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.54
    -3.29 (-13.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5590
    -0.1230 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,403.51
    -124.78 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.08
    +0.08 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.65
    +45.87 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Panostaja’s strategy and financial objectives for 2022–2024: We accelerate value creation by focusing on Finnish growth companies in the service and software sectors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Panostaja Oyj
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PNA1V.HE

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin February 2, 2022 10:00 am


Panostaja’s strategy and financial objectives for 2022–2024: We accelerate value creation by focusing on Finnish growth companies in the service and software sectors

Panostaja Oyj’s board has approved the company’s updated strategy for 2022–2024 as well as long-term financial goals.

Key strategic goals and focuses

  • Panostaja will focus on investing in service and software companies. Panostaja will transition to a more networked operating model and build a tight network of advisers with the best accumulation of capital investment expertise in the Finnish service and software sectors.

  • Through the sector-specific focus, Panostaja will work to build a balanced investment portfolio in which the total value creation is also supported by the synergies between the segments.

  • Panostaja will make sustainability a key element in value creation and investment activities to enable sustainable growth and identify new business opportunities.

The clear focus on the service and software sectors enables Panostaja to produce even more added value and invest in developing its segments. The realization of the growth strategies is ensured by means of the adviser network that will be built through the sector-specific focus. The strategy leverages the extensive experience provided by Panostaja’s operating history to implement successful value creation strategies in the chosen fields. The sector-specific focus also makes it possible to utilize competence synergies between segments more widely than before, and to increase the competitiveness and efficiency of investment activities. The development opportunities of the service and software sectors are supported by clear trends that forecast increasing customer needs and new business opportunities. In addition to this, the large scale of the chosen fields ensures sufficient opportunities to diversify the investment portfolio against risks caused by economic and field-specific trends, as well as a sufficient number of potential investment targets in our desired size category.

“Finland has plenty of entrepreneurs with growth ideas who need a capable partner to accelerate and manage their growth. We believe in Finnish growth entrepreneurship and our ability to create success. We also strongly believe that responsible and growth-oriented entrepreneurship will create sustainable well-being in Finland. Over the course of Panostaja’s history, we have succeeded in creating numerous success stories specifically in the service and software sectors. The experience and expertise we have accumulated from these endeavors, combined with our vision that the growth opportunities in these sectors are supported by clear and positive structural trends, lay a solid foundation for building Panostaja’s future success. During the past year, we have made determined efforts to update our investment portfolio, and I am very excited about our future opportunities of continuing the implementation of our strategy with new sector-specific investments that align our portfolio with upcoming trends in a balanced manner. In our operations, we will also be making responsibility development a more integral part of the value generation of our segments because we believe that the themes related to responsibility will create new business opportunities for our segments,” says CEO Tapio Tommila.

In the strategy period, Panostaja is aiming to increase its investment portfolio with several new investments. Potential investment targets that match Panostaja’s investment criteria are Finnish service and software companies with net sales in the range of MEUR 5–50. The investment targets boast significant growth potential, a positive cash flow forecast, competent management and a responsible business model. To realize the value creation potential, we choose the moment of divestment independently with our owner partners. Panostaja’s most significant divestments in the service and software sectors are SokoPro, Kotisun, Flexim Security and Vindea.

Long-term financial objectives

Panostaja’s long-term financial objectives describe the capability of our strategy to generate value in the long term. Our financial objectives will remain unchanged, and the determined execution of our updated strategy will enable us to achieve them consistently:

  • Return on equity is at least 15%, with the objective for the internal rate of return being more than 22% for each investment target.

  • Constant increase of shareholder and market value so that the overall yield of shares exceeds the average long-term yield of the Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Small Cap Index.

  • The equity ratio is at least 40% and, under normal circumstances, the parent company’s financial structure is debt-free. The parent company may incur debts only temporarily to fund corporate acquisitions between divestments.

Panostaja’s distribution of profits reflects the development of the Group’s result in the long term, and the primary aim is to ensure the continuity of the Group's investment activity, after which it will be possible to distribute at least half of the annual consolidated profit targeted at the parent company shareholders, either as dividends, capital repayments or the repurchase of shares.


Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila
CEO


More information:

Tapio Tommila, CEO, Panostaja Oyj, +358 (0)40 527 6311, tapio.tommila@panostaja.fi


Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish companies in the service and software sectors as an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja strives to increase shareholder value and create Finnish success stories. Panostaja has five segments. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2021 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 133. www.panostaja.fi

sustainability


Recommended Stories

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different“The reason f

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-one stock split.

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe

  • J.P. Morgan: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    What to make of the markets today? Volatility is way up. January brought us a market correction to start out 2022 – but then the last three trading sessions saw impressive daily gains. Investor sentiment is getting a boost from a generally positive earnings season, but Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan's global head of equity research, has identified some additional support for the markets. “[The] Fed is likely to strike a more dovish tone relative to extreme investor expectations, which could trig

  • GM stock lower after reporting Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports quarterly earnings for GM as the company pivots to produce more electric vehicles.

  • PayPal stock sinks after earnings as inflation, spending pressures weigh on outlook

    PayPal Holdings Inc. largely matched expectations for its holiday quarter but shares plunged late Tuesday after the company delivered an earnings forecast that came up shy of expectations.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Starbucks earnings hit by inflation, rising worker costs and damp China sales

    Starbucks is out with its Q1 earnings report as Omicron and rising worker costs make an impact on the Seattle-based chain.

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Its Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) have tumbled 16% to $147.40 in after-hours trading Tuesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend gains, Alphabet jumps after earnings

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening as investors mulled a fresh batch of earnings results from some major index components and tried to further shake off January's volatility. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose as the overnight session kicked off.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.