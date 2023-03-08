U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.25
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,865.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,150.25
    -18.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.62
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    19.97
    -0.23 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    -0.0080 (-0.20%)
     

  • Vix

    19.59
    +0.98 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6760
    +0.5850 (+0.43%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,141.67
    -341.35 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.46
    -7.56 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,370.92
    +61.76 (+0.22%)
     

Pansy Ho expresses confidence in HK's future

·1 min read

BEIJING, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Speaking on the economic growth of Hong Kong after the COVID-19 epidemic, Pansy Ho Chiu-king, a CPPCC National Committee member, expressed strong confidence in the city's future development with the reopening of border with the mainland.

Ho, who began serving her five-year term as a national political adviser during the ongoing two sessions, said the new identity gives her more perspectives to see the country and it's her life's goal to contribute to the motherland.

She has inherited the love for the country from her family, Ho said, adding that patriotism is an anchor for the successful implementation of "one country, two systems".

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pansy-ho-expresses-confidence-in-hks-future-301765224.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

