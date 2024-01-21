Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.015

The board of Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.015 per share on the 26th of March. This makes the dividend yield 6.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 5.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0383 total annually to MYR0.06. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.6% per annum over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see that Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Pantech Group Holdings Berhad might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Pantech Group Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

