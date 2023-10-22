Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.015

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PANTECH) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.015 per share on 12th of January. This means the annual payment is 7.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Pantech Group Holdings Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

EPS is set to fall by 10.0% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 51%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0383 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.06. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.6% over that duration. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Pantech Group Holdings Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

