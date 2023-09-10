Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.015

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PANTECH) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.015 per share on 20th of October. This means the annual payment is 6.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 236% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 17.9%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 54%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0292 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.06. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.5% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Pantech Group Holdings Berhad might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Pantech Group Holdings Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. Is Pantech Group Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

