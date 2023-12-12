Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.015

The board of Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.015 per share on the 12th of January. This makes the dividend yield 6.7%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 10.0% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 51%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0383 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.06. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.6% a year over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has impressed us by growing EPS at 17% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Pantech Group Holdings Berhad might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable.

