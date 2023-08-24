Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's shares before the 29th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.015 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.06 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 7.1% on its current stock price of MYR0.85. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Pantech Group Holdings Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 235% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

While Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has delivered 7.5% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Pantech Group Holdings Berhad worth buying for its dividend? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. To summarise, Pantech Group Holdings Berhad looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

