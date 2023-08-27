Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PANTECH) Dividend Will Be MYR0.015

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PANTECH) will pay a dividend of MYR0.015 on the 15th of September. The dividend yield will be 7.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last dividend, Pantech Group Holdings Berhad is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 236% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

EPS is set to fall by 17.9% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 54%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0292 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.06. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Pantech Group Holdings Berhad might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Pantech Group Holdings Berhad has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

Our Thoughts On Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Pantech Group Holdings Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Pantech Group Holdings Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Pantech Group Holdings Berhad (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Is Pantech Group Holdings Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

