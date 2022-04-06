U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

Pantera Capital Eyes ‘Mature’ Crypto Companies With New $200M Fund

Brandy Betz
·1 min read

Crypto investment firm Pantera Capital, which has $5.8 billion in assets under management, is raising $200 million for a fund focused on “more mature, revenue-generating companies” than Pantera’s typical early-stage investments, according to an investment letter published Monday.

  • The Pantera Select Fund will be “smaller, more targeted and therefore more concentrated than a typical growth fund,” wrote the firm.

  • The Pantera Select Fund expects to initially invest in crypto-finance firm Amber (which raised $200 million in February), an unspecified Indian crypto exchange and a top provider of non-fungible token (NFT) domain names, the letter said.

  • The deadline for limited partners to pony up checks is May 1.

Read more: Electric Capital Raises $1B for 2 New Crypto VC Funds

