Pantera Capital Eyes ‘Mature’ Crypto Companies With New $200M Fund
Crypto investment firm Pantera Capital, which has $5.8 billion in assets under management, is raising $200 million for a fund focused on “more mature, revenue-generating companies” than Pantera’s typical early-stage investments, according to an investment letter published Monday.
The Pantera Select Fund will be “smaller, more targeted and therefore more concentrated than a typical growth fund,” wrote the firm.
The Pantera Select Fund expects to initially invest in crypto-finance firm Amber (which raised $200 million in February), an unspecified Indian crypto exchange and a top provider of non-fungible token (NFT) domain names, the letter said.
The deadline for limited partners to pony up checks is May 1.
