Pantex honors, WT aid among this week's business news

Pantex, Y-12 earn eight Defense Programs awards

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) recognized eight teams at the Pantex Plant and the Y-12 National Security Complex with Defense Programs Awards of Excellence. The winning teams contributed to national security by meeting or exceeding the mission criteria established for the sites, according to a news release. More than 200 Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) employees were honored for their work on the team projects.

The Defense Programs Awards of Excellence were established in 1982 to recognize significant individual and team accomplishments in support of the NNSA nuclear weapons program. An executive review panel meets annually to select the winners.

Pantex Site Manager Colby Yeary welcomed the honorees at the Defense Programs Awards of Excellence ceremony held at Pantex.

At a ceremony to recognize the winners in Amarillo, Pantex Site Manager Colby Yeary said, “Because of the mission that we have been assigned to fulfill at Pantex, excellence is not an expectation, but a requirement. The recipients of these Defense Programs Awards are a prime example of meeting that requirement.”

When presenting the awards, John Evans, NNSA Principal Assistant Deputy Administrator for Stockpile Management, said, “We honor these teams, who through tireless work and sacrifices, have continued the standard of excellence.”

The awards recognized work that took place in 2022.

At Pantex, the three honored projects included standing up a new capability, tackling material demand issues, and ensuring production technicians are appropriately trained and ready to contribute more quickly. Specific information about the projects follows:

Carlos Alvarado, Pantex Field Office Deputy Manager, presented the Defense Programs Awards of Excellence to employees at the Pantex ceremony.

Pantex was able to stand up scaled production of a new explosive material for the first time since 2006 with the help of the High Explosives Pilot-Scale Manufacturing team. The group helped support milestones with manufacturing readiness of explosive material reproduction in-house at Pantex, producing quality products that are vital to the mission in a timely manner.

The Weapon Material Program team implemented new tools and process improvement to face material demands. The site and operations have already greatly benefited from the team’s efforts.

The Organizational Development and Training Support of Enhanced Training/Onboarding team created a more effective and efficient training plan for production technicians. By enriching lesson plans and reducing training times, the team’s efforts resulted in production technicians being able to start work on mission deliverables more quickly.

WT College of Engineering offers free aid for area businesses seeking energy grants

CANYON — The West Texas A&M University College of Engineering is offering free assistance for Panhandle-area business owners seeking national grants for projects that both save and create energy.

The College recently won a $250,000 Rural Energy America Program grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help businesses improve their chances at scoring REAP grants, which help agricultural producers and rural small businesses to build new facilities that utilize wind or solar energy, or to renovate existing structures to make them more efficient.

“Amarillo-based energy developer PACE Building Efficiency approached me about creating a partnership where WT provides energy modeling as the critical first step for their clients interested in a wind and/or solar project," said Dr. Joshua Partheepan, associate professor of engineering and power systems. “While many of the principles are the same as large wind or solar farms, onsite production where the facility consumes that power represents unchartered territory for this technology, and we are excited our students will get real-world experience.”

Businesses seeking their own REAP grant have two 2024 application deadlines: June 30 and Sept. 30. Funding levels are uncertain after the final deadline. Application information is available at rd.usda.gov/programs-services/energyprograms/rural-energy-america-program-renewable-energy-systems-energy-efficiencyimprovement-guaranteed-loans.

Interested applicants can contact Partheepan at jpartheepan@wtamu.edu or 806-651-5265.

Homesteading conference to be held April 27 in Canyon

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting the Homefront Conference for those interested in learning about homesteading on April 27 in Canyon.

The conference will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Cole Community Center, 300 16th St., with registration beginning at 8 a.m. The cost to attend is $35, and individuals can preregister at https://tx.ag/HomefrontConference. The deadline to preregister is April 24.

The registration fee includes conference attendance, door prizes, swag bag and a catered lunch. Jessie and Layton Schur, owners of Schur Family Farms and The Frontier Market, Plainview, will be the luncheon’s keynote speaker.

The goal of the conference is to help people learn the latest in the growing field of homesteading to enhance their ability to provide food and other necessities on their own property. Taught by seasoned homesteading specialists throughout the area, the event will feature breakout sessions on the latest topics on homesteading, including growing a home garden, managing greenhouses, beekeeping and backyard poultry. Participants will choose which breakout sessions they want to attend.

“Our hope is to educate on a variety of topics so people can leave feeling empowered to move forward with their homesteading journey,” said Chelsey Rash, AgriLife Extension family and community health agent in Randall County.

The speakers and topics will include:

Opening remarks — Justin Trammell, president, Canyon Farmers Market, Canyon.

Gardening and greenhouse management — Randall County Master Gardeners.

Beekeeping — George and Paige Nester, owners, Creek House Honey Farm, Canyon.

Milling wheat — Kelli Brown, The Girls Who Mill, AgriLife Extension family and community health agent in Haskell County.

Home remedies — Jenna Bichsel, owner, Alamo Street Herbals, Canyon.

Cottage food laws — Lindsey Eudey, sanitarian, Texas Department of State Health Services, Amarillo.

Animal management — Leah Redwine, owner, Rafter Creek Ranch, Claude

Join Panhandle PBS for Savor the Goods: Italian Al Fresco

Join Panhandle PBS at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 for Savor the Goods: Italian Al Fresco at The Barn on Willow Creek, located at 4801 East Willow Creek Drive. Guests will enjoy Italian charcuterie, cocktails, fellowship, and for the first time at a Savor the Goods dinner, live music.

To kick off the night, guests can look forward to Italian charcuterie paired with these signature cocktails: aperol spritz, negroni and an Italian old fashioned. The first course will feature marinara meatballs and grissini, followed by a robust second course comprised of chicken piccata, white eggplant parmesan, spring pasta salad, farro salad and caprese salad. After the meal, lemony olive oil pound cake with fresh berries will be served for dessert.

The menu for this dinner has been curated by Panhandle PBS’ very own general manager, Julie Grimes. Julie was born in Texas and graduated from Texas Tech, and she has an extensive background in the culinary world. After finishing culinary school, she lent her talents to Union Square Café in New York City, where she made fresh pasta and learned other Italian cooking techniques. Before taking on the role of general manager at Panhandle PBS, Julie was Senior Food Editor for Southern Living and Cooking Light magazines and has a true passion for the culinary arts.

Tickets for this event are on sale now and are $75 per person. Annual passes are available for this year’s remaining Savor the Goods dinners at a discounted rate of $400. These passes include two tickets to each of the three remaining dinners. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit panhandlePBS.org/SavorTheGoods or call our office at (806)371-5479.

ProtestPRAD.com says Property Tax Valuation Protest season is here in Potter and Randall Counties

On April 15, ProtestPRAD.com announced the availability of the 2024 Property Tax Valuation Protest Package, enabling homeowners in Potter and Randall counties the ability to easily protest their Notice of Appraised Value for the 2024 tax year. Property Tax Valuation notices were set to begin showing up in homeowner's mailboxes that day.

“Most homeowners dread opening their Property Tax Valuation notices, and many don’t know there is a way to protest the valuation. That’s where we can help,” said Richard Burk, Managing Member at ProtestPRAD.com in a news release. Burk says homeowners should protest their Property Tax Valuation because, “Every home is unique, and it’s likely your home has never been individually appraised, instead the proposed value of your home is often based on a mass appraisal. Also, when the economy grows and the residential real estate market is strong, Appraisal Districts increase values. But when housing markets soften, they may be reluctant to reduce Property Tax Valuations accordingly. With that in mind, homeowners should consider the option of filing a protest. ProtestPRAD.com is here to make that process easy for our local homeowners.”

How long does the process take? In answer, “We usually have results within eight to ten weeks after the filing deadline. Some results will be earlier and some later, depending upon several external factors including the current environment and the number of protests filed,” stated Burk.

Each property is unique, but one property from last year saw a Market Value and an Appraised Value reduction of $39,887. Richard says that results vary across the city based on a myriad of factors. He stated that ProtestPRAD.com uses the latest technology to put together a protest package that gives homeowners the best chance of a Property Tax Valuation reduction.

The cost is $250 for each property protested. If the homeowner declines any reduction offered by the Appraisal District and chooses to pursue a hearing before the Appraisal Board, there will be an additional $500 charge to represent the homeowner. For more information including the form, visit the website ProtestPRAD.com.

WTEC begins upgrades for Incubator Program, moves SBDC to central facility

Key upgrades underway at the WT Enterprise Center will offer new opportunities for entrepreneurs to grow their business, according to a news release. WTEC upgrades include expanded three-phase electrical capacity, new programs, partnerships to increase community impact and new services for established manufacturing companies within the 31,000-square-foot facility adjacent to WTEC’s administrative offices.

“The Incubator focuses on providing a physical space at WTEC for entrepreneurs to move their business into,” said Brian Enevoldsen, WTEC managing director. “Along with resources, coaching services, trainings and workshops, members of The Incubator work closely with a community of other business owners where success is supported and celebrated.”

A new program partnership with Texas Manufacturing Assistance Center will assist manufacturing industry entrepreneurs with their work with The Incubator. TMAC services will be customized to fit a wide variety of manufacturing specific needs.

Additionally, WTEC soon will begin remodeling its administration space, training room and restrooms to accommodate the move of America’s Small Business Development Center at WTAMU to WTEC’s home at 2300 N. Western St. in Amarillo. Both departments are part of WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business.

Previously, the SBDC had been housed at Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center in downtown Amarillo.

When upgrades are finalized in the fall, the SBDC will occupy 1,900 square feet within WTEC.

“SBDC’s services are focused on business operations, and they complement the coaching and incubation services offered by the WTEC,” said Gina Woodward, regional director. “Being located in the same facility allows us to support small business owners and entrepreneurs through a collaborative effort.”

Ground crews are ready for a Southwest Airlines flight to finish taxiing at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.

Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport hosts TSA PreCheck Enrollment Event

Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (RHAIA) will host a TSA PreCheck enrollment event in collaboration with IDEMIA, a TSA PreCheck-authorized enrollment provider.

Travelers will be able to enroll at the airport from May 20 through May 24. Times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from May 20 to May 23 and from 9 a.m. to noon on May 24. The program is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents.

The enrollment process is quick, convenient and even faster when the application is started online. An in-person visit to the enrollment center is required so applicants can provide proof of identity, proof of citizenship, fingerprints and have a photo taken. IDEMIA offers TSA PreCheck enrollment for $78. If approved, travelers get a five-year membership with the program.

Following the in-person enrollment appointment, most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) in about three to five days. The KTN number must be added to flight reservations to enjoy TSA PreCheck benefits.

TSA PreCheck was created in 2011 as a way to provide low-risk travelers with a smoother experience through airport security. It is a great option for travelers looking to save time. Enrolled members do not need to remove shoes, laptops, travel-size liquids, belts or light jackets. They also access TSA PreCheck dedicated screening lanes at over 200 participating U.S. airports nationwide.

If you are unable to make the RHAIA enrollment event but are still interested in enrolling in TSA PreCheck, please complete the application online and schedule an appointment at one of 550-plus enrollment centers nationwide. For more information, go to: na.idemia.com or tsaenrollmentbyidemia.tsa.dhs.gov/programs/precheck . For more information contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager David Henry at(806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov .

WT scientist taking part in research into costly cattle affliction

CANYON — A West Texas A&M University professor was a key member of a team investigating the causes of one of the costliest afflictions in cattle.

Dr. Ty Lawrence, WT’s Caviness Davis Distinguished Chair in Meat Science and professor of animal science in WT’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, and scientists from the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service, Texas Tech University and Kansas State University recently published a model study into the triggers for liver abscesses in cattle in the Journal of Animal Science. The team also has earned a $650,000 grant from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture to continue this work.

Liver abscesses often occur in feedlot cattle because they are fed a high-energy, low-roughage diet in order to reach the desired quality grades weight prior to slaughter. The abscesses can lead to the need to further trim carcasses, which can lead to more than $900 million in annual beef industry losses, a news release states.

“A reliable and repeatable model will allow beef industry scientists to apply treatment strategies to mitigate liver abscess frequency and severity,” Lawrence said.

WT has been a leader in researching cattle liver abscesses since the 1970s, and April is Research and Innovation Month across The Texas A&M University System.

“After decades of studies, researchers haven't found an accurate way to predict nor diagnose liver abscesses, because of the complexity of the disease,” said Rand Broadway, a research scientist with ARS’s Livestock Issues Research Unit. “Our study is a huge collaborative effort between USDA and academic partners to develop a liver abscess model in cattle that can help us better understand how liver abscess formation begins. We are constantly learning about the causes and development of these abscesses.”

Lawrence and Dr. John Richeson, WT’s Paul Engler Professor of Beef Cattle Feedlot Management and associate professor of animal science, recently edited an issue focusing on cattle liver abscesses for Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, a semiannual research journal.

