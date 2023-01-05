U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,872.50
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,389.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,985.25
    -14.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,783.70
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.76
    +1.92 (+2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.90
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.28 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0620
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.12
    -0.78 (-3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5900
    +0.1500 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,821.54
    -26.94 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    391.99
    -0.27 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,615.12
    +29.93 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

Panthronics announces worldwide sampling of single-chip PTX30W solution for NFC wireless battery charging

·3 min read

  • New PTX30W implements a complete NFC wireless charging listener circuit in a space-saving 1.78mm x 1.78mm chip

  • Integrated power management unit and lithium-ion battery charger perform efficient charging and enable flexible power operations with and without RF power

GRAZ, Austria, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panthronics AG, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high performance wireless technology, today announced the worldwide launch of its PTX30W, the industry's only integrated, single-chip solution for the listener circuit in NFC wireless charging systems.

Panthronics announces worldwide sampling of single-chip PTX30W solution for NFC wireless battery charging
Panthronics announces worldwide sampling of single-chip PTX30W solution for NFC wireless battery charging

The PTX30W, which is supplied in a compact 3.2mm2 WL-CSP package, enables manufacturers of small battery-powered products to implement NFC wireless charging with a board which is around four times smaller than existing designs based on multiple discrete components.

The PTX30W, an integrated solution, is also easier to implement than a circuit made of multiple discrete components. The fully autonomous PTX30W runs an NFC Forum-derived wireless charging protocol which supports power negotiation. This means that the PTX30W can operate in stand-alone mode with no need for an external microcontroller to run NFC wireless charging operations.

Paired with an NFC poller such as the Panthronics PTX130W in the charging cradle, the PTX30W can supply as much as 1W to charge the li-ion battery in products such as fitness trackers, smart watches, earbuds, hearing aids, smart glasses, smart rings, styluses and medical sensors. Both the PTX30W and PTX130W are supported by a software development kit (SDK) to accelerate integration into end product designs.

The PTX30W will be available for demonstrations at the Panthronics suite during the CES 2023 exhibition (5-8 January, Las Vegas, US). Contact Panthronics to arrange an appointment for a demonstration.

The PTX30W is also available now for sampling. Volume production orders will start shipping in Q2 2023. Comprehensive technical support and guidance are available online via the Panthronics customer portal.

Optimized power performance

The PTX30W combines an efficient rectifier, NFC tag, battery charger and power management as well as protocol handling. The NFC tag supports bidirectional data communication in NFC Type A mode. This enables the transfer of data between the charging cradle and the charged device, such as the battery's state of charge or fault indicators, as well as enabling firmware upgrades of both devices.

The device's power management unit supplies the chip from RF power when available, or from the battery when not. A sophisticated battery charger circuit in the PTX30W regulates the input voltage from the antenna to match the voltage profile of the constant current/constant voltage charge supplied to the li-ion battery. This minimizes power losses in the charger, easing thermal management in sealed, space-constrained enclosures.

Mark Dickson, Chief Marketing Officer of Panthronics, said: "The introduction of the ultra-compact PTX30W opens up new opportunities for consumer device manufacturers to replace wired charger connections with a tiny NFC wireless charging circuit, even in devices as small as earbuds and smart rings. And by using the PTX30W, OEMs also benefit from NFC communication alongside charging capability, to enable battery status reporting and firmware upgrades."

More information about the PTX30W listener and PTX130W poller may be found at www.panthronics.com.

About Panthronics

Founded in 2014, Panthronics AG (PTX) is an established semiconductor product company with over 50 staff headquartered in Graz, Austria. It develops differentiated wireless solutions from the ground up for security and power applications. Panthronics' website is at www.panthronics.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1977141/PTX30W.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panthronics-announces-worldwide-sampling-of-single-chip-ptx30w-solution-for-nfc-wireless-battery-charging-301714304.html

SOURCE Panthronics

Recommended Stories

  • Apple is no longer the only company with a $2 trillion valuation

    The company’s shares fell 27.2% in 2022, performing worse than the broader market.

  • CES 2023: Everything we’re expecting from the year’s biggest tech show

    CES 2023 kicks off on Jan. 5. Here's what we're expecting to see.

  • CES 2023: AMD seeks to attract Nvidia’s customers with advanced new AI chips

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is seeking to lock horns with rival Nvidia Corp., with plans to release a chip in the latter half of the year that teaches AI models.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Is Floundering. Here’s Why.

    A key executive recently departed Meta Platforms, casting doubt on the company's vision for the future. "We constantly self-sabotage and squander effort," he said in a farewell post.

  • 3 Amazon Stock Predictions for 2023

    It would have been difficult to predict the events of 2022. Let's see if the coming year is any easier.

  • Microsoft May Finally Have a Way to Make Bing a True Google Rival

    Microsoft's search engine will reportedly use an artificial intelligence that Elon Musk has warned people about.

  • BMW Takes Cues From Apple With Radical Interior Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- BMW AG’s latest prototype could well preview Apple Inc.’s future car: drivers have zero buttons and switches with a super-sleek interior where the windshield acts as a giant voice-controlled display. Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosNew Hedge Fund Soars 163% Betting It’s All Going DownFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut Bet

  • Microsoft will benefit from ChatGPT, OpenAI in multiple ways — potentially at Google’s expense, analyst says

    Microsoft's investment in OpenAI will pay off in multiple ways, and the company stands to weather a downturn just as well as its large peers, an analyst said.

  • Is Nvidia's New GPU a Turning Point for NVDA Stock?

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and the recent consumer solutions announced during CES 2023. Many investors might be excited about its new consumer GPU or automotive solutions. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Here's Why Investors Could Consider Buying Blackberry (BB)

    Blackberry's (BB) performance gains from continued momentum in the IoT business segment and strategic collaborations.

  • Magic Leap CEO Peggy Johnson on the AR revolution

    Magic Leap CEO Peggy Johnson joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the company's new AR headset, Magic Leap 2, the company's future, and gender diversity in tech, among other topics.

  • Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds

    Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. Bird Buddy showed off a smart bird feeder that takes snapshots of feathered friends as they fly in to eat some treats. “We try to kind of gamify the collection so it’s a really fun game that you can play — almost like a real life Pokémon Go with real animals and wildlife in your backyard,” said Kyle Buzzard, the company’s co-founder and chief hardware officer.

  • Intel Unveils New Processors: Is It a Game-Changer for Intel Stock?

    Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its various processors announced during CES 2023. More importantly, how these new solutions might impact Intel in the long term. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Apple to sign Luxshare for iPhone production in China - FT

    Luxshare has been producing small numbers of the iPhone 14 Pro Max at its Kunshan plant, to make up for lost production at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory last year, the report added. Luxshare, which was founded in 2004, became an Apple supplier in 2011 and has steadily moved up the hardware giant's value chain, from making connector cables for the iPhone and Macbook to manufacturing Airpods.

  • Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest

    Bonk was airdropped to several Solana NFT projects and has steadily gained interest among holders.

  • Qualcomm launches auto chip to handle both assisted driving and entertainment

    Mobile chip maker Qualcomm Technologies, Inc on Wednesday unveiled a processor chip for the car called Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC that handles both assisted driving and cockpit functions, including entertainment. Previously those functions were handled on different chips and merging them can help bring down costs, said Nakul Duggal, Qualcomm’s head of automotive. Qualcomm has been steadily building up its automotive business in recent years and in September it said its automotive business "pipeline" increased to $30 billion.

  • Apple hikes price to replace iPhone batteries by $20

    Battery replacements for iPhone 13, 12, 11 or X will be $89 starting in March and $69 for iPhone 8, 7, 6 and 5.

  • Apple's stock market value falls below $2 trillion

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc's stock market value shrank sharply on Tuesday following its steep drop last year, leaving it below $2 trillion for the first time since March 2021. The sell-off came a year after the iPhone maker became the first company to reach the $3 trillion market capitalization milestone. Apple's shares declined 3.7% to $125.07 after Exane BNP Paribas analyst Jerome Ramel downgraded the company to "neutral" from "outperform," slashing his price target to $140 from $180, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

  • Best of CES 2023: Wireless TV, delivery robots and in-car VR

    Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. On Wednesday, big names like LG and Samsung and smaller startups showcased their latest products for the media in Las Vegas. LG Electronics unveiled a 97-inch OLED TV with what it calls a Zero Connect Box that streams content wirelessly.

  • Visteon, Qualcomm Join Hands For Development Of Next-Generation Digital Cockpit

    Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies plan to develop a high-performance cockpit domain controller. The controller will be designed to enable global automakers to build next-generation cockpits. Visteon's SmartCore cockpit domain controller software is a solution that integrates key automotive cockpit system functions, including digital instrument clusters and Android-based infotainment, with cloud-enabled applications. SmartCore also includes