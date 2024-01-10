The Pantone Color of the Year 2024 feels, well, dated. Here's how to liven it up

If you had to pick one color to represent the year ahead, what would it be? According to experts at the Pantone Color Institute, the color that will define 2024 is "Peach Fuzz."

A velvety peach hue nestled somewhere between pink and orange, the Pantone Color of the Year 2024 was selected as a way to bring calm and empathy into our lives during a time of turmoil.

"With this year's Pantone Color of the Year 2024, we see an increased focus on community and people across the world reframing how they want to live and evaluating what is important — that being the comfort of being close to those we love," said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute. "The color is one whose warm and welcoming embrace conveys a message of compassion and whose cozy sensibility brings people together and enriches the soul."

Pantone — a Bergen County-based company, headquartered in Carlstadt — selects each year's color based on what's happening culturally across the globe. For the 25th year, their research has focused on places like fashion runways, interior design trends current events and other pop culture moments.

For Maplewood-based interior designer Sarah Storm, principal designer of Styled by Storms, this Peach Fuzz was a surprising choice.

"Quite honestly, I was very surprised by the color. I think it's not the easiest color to us. I think it's a pretty color, but I think it can quickly become dated and make it feel like the bad peach of the 90s," she said. "It's not something you can completely wrap yourself in. So, I was quite surprised of it, especially coming off the wildly successful Vivid Magenta from last year."

So, how would you incorporate the radiant and warm hue of Peach Fuzz into your home? Here are some ways, according to Storm:

Use complementing color palettes

An example of how to incorporate Peach Fuzz, Pantone Color of the Year 2024, into your home, by Sarah Storm of Styled by Storms in Maplewood.

"I think it's important to understand that this color is a warm color, so for it to feel comforting and soft, it needs to be with other warm colors," Storm said. "This is not something that we're trying to put with really stark whites, or anything that's really cold."

Storm said she likes when Peach Fuzz is paired with cream and greige colors that offer an oatmeal undertone. Other colors, like patchouli blues, rust and gritty green-gray colors also pair well, she said.

She said you can also opt for using a similar color to Peach Fuzz, without using that exact tone.

"If you thought about Peach Fuzz, and her stepsister is kind of a slightly pinkier version of that — if it was a bit more pink than it was orange — that's also a really easy color," she said. "That's a shade you can paint your walls in, and when you're looking at the Pantone color, all of the imagery that is being shown of it does tend to lead slightly more pink that orange."

Overall, Storm said this color is good in that it can be used in a warm minimalist way, or it can be used in a very maximalist sense. Because of this, it has a lot of versatility.

Use it with textured materials

Storm said that using this color on a textured fabric is what will make it feel more modern and fresh in your space, rather than outdated.

"What's important about this color is that it can't be on a flat fabric," she said. "It needs to have some kind of texture, whether that's like a slubby, nubby linen, whether it's a bouclé, whether it's some kind of herringbone."

Storm also recommends using the color near textures like metals, such a slightly antiqued brass, as well as leathers and woven woods.

Incorporate the color in accents

An example of how to incorporate Peach Fuzz, Pantone Color of the Year 2024, into your home, by Sarah Storm of Styled by Storms in Maplewood.

"I think that it's probably a color that's not going to be used as much, and those that do latch on to it," Storm said. "It's going to be in very small moments, whether it's in fresh florals so there's a little pop, or maybe it's in accent pillows or an ottoman."

Storm said she also really enjoys the use of Peach Fuzz in multi-patterned drapery, especially when it's a natural linen material and incorporates other peach and blue tones.

The use of terracotta pottery or terracotta tiles is another similar use of the color, Storm said. While it's not the exact tone of Peach Fuzz, she said she believes it'll be a popular spinoff that is more practical to incorporate.

"I think there's so much of color that is still being informed by the state of the world, but also the effects of COVID. Last year, it was bright, bolds, people were feeling happy and they were exploring again. They were energetic and they were wanting to go big," she said. "I think that this color is in a way still that, but it's more organic in nature."

