U.S. markets open in 8 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,834.75
    +9.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,993.00
    +60.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,718.50
    +44.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,742.60
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.33
    -0.43 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    -0.08 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.36
    +1.41 (+5.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2199
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1000
    -0.0280 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,278.82
    -477.99 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.64
    -10.43 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,323.41
    +65.09 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,747.81
    -301.66 (-1.12%)
     

Pantum Launches New 3-in-1 Monochrome Laser Printer Series M7310 with Enhanced Connectivity and Printing Capability

·2 min read

ZHUHAI, China, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantum, a brand that develops, manufactures, and sells laser printers and toner cartridges around the world, announced a new monochrome laser printer series M7310 equipped with upgraded features to help enhance productivity for office workers. The new line-up is mainly suited for enterprises, government organizations, and it expands Pantum's high-end series by providing customers with additional options and a better printing experience.

All models of the new series boast convenient and quick printing, scanning and photocopying. The new M7310 series inherits all the robust functionality and smart features from the high-end Pantum 4S series predecessors while leveraging Pantum's pioneering technologies to further improve efficiency and connectivity to help businesses speed up their workflow.

The difference from the previous multi-function model, and also the innovation, is that M7310 series optimizes the flatbed scanning function, enabling users to combine multiple scans into one single file and export with one click, saving time for merging the digital pages manually afterwards. In addition, the new models support 5G and 2.4G Wi-Fi, giving faster wireless transfer speeds while strengthening anti-interference capabilities to enhance operational stability.

Moreover, the new M7310 achieves 33ppm when printing A4-sized paper. Powered by Auto Duplex Printing and a 3.5-inch touch display, it can help users get jobs done with tap-and-swipe ease. It also features a confidential print function for enhanced protection of privacy and important documents.

With sustainability in mind, all the new series also showcase Pantum's eco-friendly design. The solution, that separates the printer's drum unit and toner cartridge, can boost the longevity of the drum unit, enabling users to reduce waste footprint and minimize the impact on the environment.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion with a current global footprint of dozens of countries. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is now also bringing greater value to its customers through its cost-effective products and premium services.

For more information, please visit our website, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube

For any media inquiries, please contact: info@pantum.com.

Pantum New Arrival M7310 Series
Pantum New Arrival M7310 Series

 

SOURCE Pantum

Recommended Stories

  • EV Charging As Easy As Topping Off Tank With Gas: What's EVgo & GM's New Feature Is All About?

    EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) and General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) have made available Plug and Charge for all GM electric vehicles with DC fast-charging capability on the EVgo network. The feature enables EVgo GM customers to start a fast-charging session without opening a mobile app or swiping an RFID or credit card. The service utilizes the latest iteration of EVgo's Autocharge technology, adding enhanced security features. "In collaboration with GM, EVgo continues to implement new technology across mu

  • Apple about to launch a ‘flood’ of new products alongside updated iPhone, report says

    Apple is about to a launch a “flood” of new products alongside its update iPhone, according to a new report. September will almost certainly see the unveiling of a new iPhone, as with every year, probably named the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro. Apple is planning four new laptop chips for the next few months, for instance, according to a new report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg.

  • Sony accelerates PC gaming push with Inzone gear

    Sony Group Corp said on Wednesday it's launching a new line of headphones and monitors targeting the growing PC market for videogames as the Japanese conglomerate looks beyond its core PlayStation console gaming audience. Sony, whose PlayStation 5 console has been affected by supply chain snarls, last month announced a pivot towards releasing more titles on PC and mobile devices as subscription services and tech advances open up gaming to a wider audience. The Inzone line, developed by a unit outside Sony's main gaming business, aims to leverage Sony's audio and display technology, areas where Sony is seen as retaining an edge even as the company has transformed itself into an entertainment behemoth spanning movies, music and games.

  • Sony Takes a Leap Into PC Gaming Gear With New Inzone Brand

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is launching a new gaming gear brand called Inzone, trotting out headphones and displays for the PC to try and expand its reach beyond the PlayStation.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to

  • BlackBerry-Powered PATEO Digital Cockpit Selected for 10+ New Vehicle Models Across Five OEMs

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and PATEO, a leading Internet of Vehicles (IoV) technology service & product provider in China, today announced that PATEO's intelligent cockpit, PATEO CONNECT+, will be powered by BlackBerry® QNX® technology and put into mass production in more than ten individual models across five OEMs, including VOYAH, Hozon New Energy (NETA), a top private car company in China and two international automakers.

  • Insta360 and Leica partner on a 6K 360 camera with 1-inch sensors

    The Leica-branded Insta360 One RS '1-inch 360 Edition' is a much anticipated upgrade in the handheld 360 camera space.

  • Apple prepares to release over 20 products and updates this year

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley joins the Live show to break down the over 20 devices and updates Apple is preparing to release, including the latest iPhone, iPad, MacBooks, M1 chips, and the potential for VR headsets.

  • Fortinet Could Unlock Upside as Its Charts Improve

    Fortinet develops and sells various cybersecurity solutions such as physical firewalls and antivirus software. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady since December and did not make a new low in May with prices for a bullish divergence. The OBV line is close to making its own new high to lead the price action.

  • Heyday lands $6M to build a knowledge base from the services you already use

    Samiur Rahman is familiar with the feeling -- so much so that he co-created a product, Heyday, to alleviate it. Launched in 2021, Heyday is designed to automatically save web pages and pull in content from cloud apps, resurfacing the content alongside search engine results and curating it into a knowledge base. Rahman was previously a software engineer at Amazon, while DeBrule co-founded two startups, Ventfull and Tempo, before joining Heyday.

  • ‘Axie Infinity’ is back open for business following $625 million hack

    In a blog post, the company described a new “circuit-breaker” system designed to flag “large, suspicious withdrawals,” withdrawal limits and human reviewers. It also promised players that a new land staking feature will be released later this week.

  • Should Value Investors Own This Leading Cable Provider?

    Value investing can be defined in many ways. It can mean buying stocks at cheap earnings multiples or buying companies with super fast top-line growth that aren't appreciated by other investors. Broadly, value investing is buying something at a discount to the cash it will generate for shareholders in the future.

  • Sony's new hardware brand will launch with gaming headsets and PS5-optimized monitors

    As expected, Sony is entering the PC gaming market.

  • Anker charging accessories are up to 35 percent off right now

    A number of Anker charging devices are on sale right now, including portable battery packs, USB-C bricks, wireless charging pads and more at Amazon.

  • Renault teams up with Atos on data gathering

    French carmaker Renault is teaming up with software company Atos, the companies said on Tuesday, to collect and analyse data in a "strategic collaboration" to help sector players reduce costs. Renault and Atos said their data partnership would allow manufacturers to collect and structure data from industrial equipment at scale to improve operational excellence and product quality.

  • Crypto smartphone will be ‘transformative’ for the industry: Solana co-founder

    Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the release of an Android-based Web3 smartphone and the outlook for the crypto industry.

  • Top Tech Stocks for July 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • EVgo, GM partner on fast-charging capability for electric vehicles

    The new service enables EVgo GM customers to start a fast-charging session without the need to open a mobile app or swipe an RFID or credit card.

  • China questions the safety of open source code amid sanctions and tech dependency risks, but can it build a viable alternative?

    Debate about whether China can rely on open source codes, particularly those that originate in the West, has been growing in the country amid rising geopolitical and technology tensions, fanned by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February. One view gaining traction in China, the world's second-biggest economy and a major consumer of open-source technologies, is that it must become more independent from the global open source community and bolster its indigenous ecosystem to avoid being expos

  • HTC's first new phone this year is the metaverse-focused Desire 22 Pro

    It's compatible with HTC's Viverse ecosystem and Vive Flow VR headset.

  • We Tried Sony's Inzone Gaming Headsets & Monitors That are Made for the PS5

    Yes, the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation brand is made and run by Sony. But now, Sony's introducing a new gaming accessory brand called Inzone. And the initial lineup launches today and looks pretty strong with two monitors and three gaming headsets.