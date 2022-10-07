U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

Pao Chi Chung Introduces Newly Designed, Family-friendly Packaging That Speaks to the Brand's Heritage

·3 min read

From today, the new, reduced packaging will be gradually rolled out to Pao Chi Chung's complete range of prepared halal foods and sauces.

TAIPEI, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pao Chi Chung (Pao Chi Chung Enterprise Corporation Ltd.), a family-owned and operated natural, Halal Asian Food manufacturer, is today unveiling new packaging that's speaks to the time-honored heritage of the brand.

More cohesive, more user friendly

Pao Chi Chung wanted to create a more cohesive brand identity that connects the brand with its new line of family-friendly, Halal-certified foods sold under the brand name in the United States. In addition to creating a more uniform brand identity for its best-selling fermented broad bean chili sauce and non-GMO crispy soybean ball/powder.

Announcing the new packaging, Mr. Jia-Jeng John Ju, General Manager of Pao Chi Chung, said, "A key tenet of the company since its founding 30 years ago is to improve constantly. During the last two years, while people were cooking at home, we noticed changes in consumer preferences. In response, we reviewed our packaging to see how we could make it more user-friendly, informative, reduced in size and appropriate for family and home cooking. The new packaging reflects this, and we hope consumers love it as much as we do."

Established in 1963 by founders Mr. Ju Jing-Wen and Mrs. Ju Chan Shou Zen as a family business, the company has since grown into an international enterprise, shipping to over several countries and territories in the last 30 years. During that time, it has managed to keep production procedures and recipes as genuine as they were when originally created over 60 years ago. From the fermentation process of the broad beans in the hot chili sauce or soybean ball/powder, all stick to the traditional secret family recipe.

Quality, authentic and global

Pao Chi Chung worked to create something that felt modern and approachable yet has a deep meaning to the brand's roots and family heritage and is informative for consumers. It also had to be user-friendly, pleasant to hold, and look great on supermarket shelves. The new look bottle's available in 100g, or 260g varieties are also recyclable.

The revamped packaging provides updated certifications, branding, and texture to visually communicate the brand's origin and convey a look reflective of the product's quality. The newly adopted packaging will be gradually rolled out to Pao Chi Chung's entire range of products available in EMEA, North America, APAC, and the Middle East.

Updated labelling

The new labelling on the bottle of Pao Chi Chung sauces reflects the wide variety of hand-selected, lab-tested ingredients homegrown in Taiwan or sourced from Thailand, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, the U.S.A, and Canada. It also lists SGS FSSC 2200/HACCP, Anti-Additive Clean Label Organization Three Stars, A.A. Taste Award 2021, and Halal certification.

For further details or to purchase our products, please visit our website and links or email us at: paochi.chung@msa.hinet.net.

http://www.paochung.com/

https://www.taiwantrade.com/company/241874

About Pao Chi Chung

Pao Chi Chung was established in 1963 by Mr. Ju Jing-Wen and Mrs. Ju Chan Shou Zen as a family business specializing in non-additive sauces (bean paste, spicy sauce series, sesame paste), seasoning oils, spices (100% chili, pepper, pepper, etc.). Since its establishment, the brand firmly believes that to eat healthily is to eat naturally. Therefore, the company has been to only produce top quality and healthy sauces, seasoning oils, and spices to consume. In 2006, the business passed to the third generation of owners, who continued the brand's 60-year history of international expansion.

media contact

Pao Chi Chung Enterprise Corporation Ltd.

Kelly Ho

Vice General Manager

+886-2-23070673

kellyg6611@gmail.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pao-chi-chung-introduces-newly-designed-family-friendly-packaging-that-speaks-to-the-brands-heritage-301642183.html

SOURCE PAO CHI CHUNG ENTERPRISES CORPORATION

