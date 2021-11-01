U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

PAOG Announces CBD Pet Product Line To Launch In December

PAO Group, Inc.
·2 min read
Sandusky, OH, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced the company has finalized plans to launch its CBD pet product line in December.

The pet products market is estimated at over $100 billion per year.

Last year, the company acquired intellectual property derived through research into CBD extracted in association with a patented extraction method (U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960). PAOG is developing both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical treatments for humans based on this intellectual property. Today, for the first time, the company revealed it is also developing CBD products for pets.

PAOG recently announced the launch of its first two CBD nutraceutical products, RelaxRX CBD, a sleep aid, and RehabRX CBD, a salve.

PAOG is on track to realize its first revenue this year, starting in Q4 2021, since acquiring the extraction technology.

PAOG has confirmed shipping its first and second CBD nutraceutical product to its distribution partner, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ). The product will soon be for sale online at www.USMJ.com.

PAOG expects revenue to grow rapidly following its first and second CBD nutraceutical product launches as the company has follow-on products lined up to follow these products, adding to overall sales potential.

Learn more about USMJ’s ecommerce site at www.usmj.com.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
(888) 979-2675
info@pao.group


