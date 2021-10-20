U.S. markets close in 2 hours 56 minutes

PAOG Announces CBD Pet Products Coming Soon To $100 Billion Market

·2 min read
SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today revealed the company has been working on the development of CBD products for pets and could have its first product ready to introduce before the end of the year.

The pet products market is estimated at over $100 billion per year.

Last year, the company acquired intellectual property derived through research into CBD extracted in association with a patented extraction method (U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960). PAOG is developing both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical treatments for humans based on this intellectual property. Today, for the first time, the company revealed it is also developing CBD products for pets.

On Monday of this week, PAOG announced the launch of its first CBD nutraceutical product, RelaxRX CBD, a sleep aid.

The company plans to launch its second CBD nutraceutical product on Thursday this week, October 21st, 2021.

PAOG is on track to realize its first revenue this year, starting in Q4 2021, since acquiring the extraction technology.

PAOG has confirmed shipping its first and second CBD nutraceutical product to its distribution partner, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ). The product will soon be for sale online at www.USMJ.com.

PAOG expects revenue to grow rapidly following its first and second CBD nutraceutical product launches as the company has follow on products lined up to follow these products adding to overall sales potential.

Learn more about USMJ's ecommerce site at www.usmj.com.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
(888) 979-2675
info@pao.group

SOURCE PAO Group, Inc.

