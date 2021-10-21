U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.86
    -0.33 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,490.99
    -118.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,177.87
    +56.19 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,293.12
    +3.35 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.58
    -1.84 (-2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.60
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.30 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1640
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6730
    +0.0370 (+2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3794
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7300
    -0.5990 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,195.91
    -3,205.40 (-4.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,499.76
    -34.89 (-2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

PAOG Builds CBD "RX" Brand Now Introducing 2nd CBD Product

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced the launch of its second CBD nutraceutical product, RehabRX CBD, in a line of coming CBD products under the PAOG CBD "RX" brand name.

RehabRX CBD
RehabRX CBD

RehabRX is a rich formulation with beneficial botanicals proven to support healthy skin. RehabRX is free from any preservatives, colors or flavorings. The CBD comes from hemp grown in the state of Colorado. It is Gluten-free and Non-GMO.

PAOG has shipped its first and second CBD nutraceutical products to its distribution partner, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ). Earlier this week, PAOG introduced RelaxRX, a sleep aid. The products will soon be for sale online at www.USMJ.com with additional brick and mortar retail availability to follow.

PAOG expects revenue to grow rapidly as the company expands its CBD "RX" branded line of products.

Last year, PAOG acquired intellectual property derived through research into CBD extracted in association with a patented extraction method (U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960). PAOG is developing both pharmaceutical and nutraceutical treatments based on this intellectual property.

Learn more about USMJ's ecommerce site at www.usmj.com.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
(888) 979-2675
info@pao.group

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paog-builds-cbd-rx-brand-now-introducing-2nd-cbd-product-301406019.html

SOURCE PAO Group, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's What Investors Can Expect From Honeywell's Earnings

    Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) will release its third-quarter earnings on Friday morning, and they promise to be a microcosm of everything going on in the industrial sector right now. When looking at Honeywell, it's usually a good idea to drill down into its performance by segment and look at the trends in its full-year guidance.

  • Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China scrutiny

    Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was on the Spanish island of Mallorca where his luxury yacht is anchored, two Spanish newspapers said on Wednesday, on his first trip abroad since he fell out with China's regulators in 2020. The Chinese billionaire has largely been out of public view since he publicly criticised China's regulatory system in a speech last year. The Diario de Mallorca newspaper said Ma was seen on Tuesday in the port of Andratx buying home decor at a local store.

  • Oil Declines by Most Since August Amid Global Growth Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid by the most since August, falling from overbought territory amid concerns around global economic growth. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightFutures in New York declined as much

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Break Out but Prices are Overbought

    The dollar dropped sharply

  • Splunk Shares Look Like They Still Have Plenty of Spunk

    In his Executive Decision segment of Tuesday's "Mad Money" program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Doug Merritt, president and CEO of Splunk , a data and analytics company that's hosting its 12th annual user conference this week. Merritt said Splunk has seen 10 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth in its cloud business. Merritt said the government also continues to be a key sector for Splunk, as it's imperative that government agencies modernize and keep their data safe.

  • Freeport Copper Output Falls Short Just as the World Needs More of the Metal

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. produced less copper than expected last quarter from its mines in the Americas, adding to concerns over a drum-tight global market that’s seen prices surge back toward record levels. The stock fell.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Mode

  • Want 119% to 145% Returns? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    The stock market might be near all-time highs, but some Wall Street firms are still finding major growth opportunities.

  • Doctor on Covid-19: ‘This is a virus that is really here to stay’

    Dr. Elizabeth Clayborne, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Emergency Physician at UM Capital Region Medical Center, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in the coronavirus pandemic.

  • GlobalFoundries IPO: 5 things to know about the chip company going public in a semiconductor shortage

    GlobalFoundries Inc. is billing itself as the largest silicon wafer supplier not dependent upon China and Taiwan in an initial public offering planned during a global semiconductor shortage, but that doesn't mean the business will be U.S.-controlled --- nor profitable.

  • Orca Gold Signs All Remaining Agreements with the Government of Sudan to Advance Block 14 Gold Project Towards Production

    Orca Gold Inc. (TSXV: ORG) ("Orca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company and the Government of Sudan signed all the key development agreements to proceed with the formal construction of a large commercial gold operation at the Block 14 Gold Project in northern Sudan. The signing took place at an official ceremony held on October 20, 2021, at the Ministry of Minerals in Khartoum, Sudan – see Figures 1 & 2. Orca's President and CEO, Richard Clark, signed on behalf of the Compan

  • Oilfield Service Providers: Baker Hughes Earnings Miss After Halliburton Sees Long 'Upcycle'

    Baker Hughes earnings missed views amid soaring oil prices. Halliburton sees a long "upcycle." Schlumberger is on tap.

  • Kinder Morgan profit rises as fuel demand heats up

    With people taking to the roads again and air travel picking up as international borders reopen, Kinder Morgan reported a jump of 9% in gasoline volumes and a 56% surge in jet fuel volumes. The company also posted a 3% rise in gas pipeline volumes as a scramble to fill gas inventories before the winter heating season in Europe and Asia steadily boosted exports of liquefied natural gas from the United States. The Delta variant of COVID-19 had hit refined products volumes during the period, but the company expects the impact to ease in the fourth quarter.

  • Unilever Goes All-Out on Pricing as Inflation Accelerates

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismUnilever Plc increased prices by the most in almost a decade, pushing rising raw material costs onto consumers and compensating for a decline in shipments in sout

  • U.S. slows down oil and gas mergers-sources

    U.S. antitrust regulators have extended the approval process for at least five oil and gas mergers and acquisitions in the last three months, as President Joe Biden's administration scrutinizes deals in a bid to tackle soaring energy prices, according to regulatory filings and corporate lawyers. The White House has been calling U.S. oil and gas producers to ask how they can help lower prices, Reuters reported last week. The move is also emblematic of a new push by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to protect consumers, workers, the environment and society at large.

  • Exxon board debates dropping several major oil and gas projects - WSJ

    Activist investor Engine No. 1 in May shocked the oil-and-gas industry when three of its four nominees were elected to the board by Exxon shareholders, who were frustrated by weak returns and the company's flagging attention to climate concerns. The board members expressed concerns about some projects, including a $30 billion liquefied natural gas development in Mozambique and another multibillion-dollar gas project in Vietnam, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Exxon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Better Dividend Stock: Enbridge vs. Canadian Natural Resources

    Canadian energy companies tend to operate more conservatively than their U.S. counterparts, and many have better dividend track records as a result. Most of the sector's largest energy companies have consistently increased their dividends over the years, despite the sector's volatility. Two of the best dividend stocks in Canada's oil patch are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ).

  • Elliott Management Has Large Position in Canadian National Railway

    Activist investor Elliott Management has a big stake in Canadian National Railway, adding to pressure on the railroad after its CEO resigned following a failed bid for rival Kansas City Southern.

  • U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says

    The United States and ally nations should mine and process more rare earths to ensure adequate global supply of the strategic minerals for military and commercial uses, a U.S. Department of Defense official said on Tuesday. The remarks underscore the Pentagon's rising interest in public-private mining partnerships to counter China's status as the top global producer of rare earths, the 17 minerals used to make specialized magnets for weaponry and electric vehicles (EVs). "We know we cannot resolve our shared exposure to supply chain risk without a close partnership with industry," Danielle Miller of the Pentagon's Office of Industrial Policy told the Adamas Intelligence North American Critical Minerals Days conference.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Set Up for Short-Term Correction, but Bullish Factors Remain Intact

    Futures contracts are currently in backwardation. That encourages companies to sell oil immediately rather than keep it in storage.

  • The Impact of Natural Gas Prices on Economic Recovery and Emerging Economies as Prices Soar More Than 90%

    Image by jpenrose from Pixabay The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. While in the process of recovering from the global pandemic, the world is feeling another pinch as energy prices continue to surge globally. Last week, prices for natural gas hit a 13-year record high from a global supply shortage. Energy experts including Nina Fahy, the head of North American Natural Gas at Ener