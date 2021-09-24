U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,442.54
    -6.44 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,722.71
    -42.11 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,980.96
    -71.28 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,254.56
    -4.48 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.75
    +0.45 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.27 (-1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4490
    +0.0390 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3671
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7250
    +0.4240 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,031.63
    -1,809.95 (-4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.33
    -58.73 (-5.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,055.26
    -23.09 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

PAOG Partners With PURA On Farmersville Hemp Brand Initiative

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PAO Group, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sandusky, OH, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced the company’s partnership with Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA).

PAOG is developing CBD pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals from its intellectual property associated with a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

PAOG recently announced plans to launch a CBD nutraceuticals line of products expected to generate revenue this year, in 2021.

PURA has launched a hemp industry wide strategic initiative to collectively market for multiple hemp growers and processors under a single brand name - Farmersville Hemp.
PURA is building processing and cultivation partners with the intention of establishing an industrial hemp brand cooperative under the Farmersville Hemp Brand name. In the fashion that Sun-Maid Raisins collectively markets for growers all selling under one brand name, PURA plans to collectively market for multiple hemp growers and processors under the Farmersville Hemp Brand name.

PAOG is one of PURA’s first partners in PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand Initiative.

PAOG and PURA intend to work specifically together on a cannabis extraction lab to be included on PURA’s 70-acre property in Farmersville Texas.

PURA recently broke ground on its 70-acre property in Farmersville Texas. A construction pad has been cleared for the building of multiple buildings where PURA will facilitate hands on marketing for a wide variety of products that can be derived from hemp.

The Farmersville Hemp Brand Facility will be able to host client companies for seminars to demonstrate hemp processing and how hemp can be used as a natural, cost effective and even superior alternative to currently available construction materials, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, clothing, fuel, and plastics - to name just a few. According to one source, more than 25,000 products can be made from hemp.

PAOG’s CBD nutraceutical developments stem from the company’s long-term CBD pharmaceutical initiative built on a CBD intellectual property acquisition from Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals (OTC Pink: NOUV).

The 2020 CBD Nutraceuticals Market had an estimated value of $5.2 Billion, and it is expected to reach $16.4 Billion by 2027.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
888-272-6472
info@pao.group


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped This Morning

    It's the last of those three chip uses -- mining cryptocurrency -- that seems to be weighing on the stock. The People's Bank of China, you see, just announced that it is banning all cryptocurrency transactions in the country, and in particular, banning Bitcoin and Tether from circulating in China. The move seems likely to weigh on Nvidia's business, but I wouldn't be too concerned for Nvidia stock despite the drop.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Bitcoin falls as China declares all crypto transactions illegal

    The People's Bank of China vowed to stop all companies from facilitating cryptocurrency trading.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks That Reddit Can't Get Enough Of

    It's a sign of the times that internet forums can have just as much influence over a stock's growth trajectory as white-shoe investment firms. Among the cannabis companies that still get love from Redditors, Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stand out because of the volume of commentary they generate. The stock trading frenzy of January and February may have subsided, but these three pot stocks still command a lot of investor support.

  • Move over, Cathie Wood: 3 picks from Goldman Sachs' new ETF that could smash Ark

    Is it time to sell ARKK and pour it into Goldman's competing tech ETF?

  • Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) Price is Lagging the Market Prospects and Dividend Strengths

    After 3 years, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) stock is back on the starting line. While it might be frustrating for the investors, periods of sideways price movement have been reoccurring throughout its history. Yet, with a high 4.8% yield and some new developments, the stock might be undervalued at the moment. This article will examine this possibility through a discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • Why Altice USA Fell More Than 12% Today

    The one business that's produced any growth for cable companies may be nearing a peak stemming from market saturation.

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    These three companies will help you play the long game. And $1,000 is enough to make your first move.

  • Is Blackstone (BX) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Artisan Partners, a high value-added investment management firm, published its “Artisan Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 7.77% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTLX, 7.81% by its Advisor Class: APDLX, and 7.87% by its Institutional Class: APHLX for the second quarter of […]

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Not every company is what you might think it is. Many make continued dividend payments based on what you don't readily see.

  • Nike shares fall on lower revenue, Costco predicts higher costs after earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest earnings reports from Nike and Costco.

  • The most accurate stock market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • Why Shares of InMode Are Up 20% So Far This Week

    What happened Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a provider of devices that harness radiofrequency energy for cosmetic surgical procedures, are up 20% this week as of the close on Thursday afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Three dividend stocks rated ‘A’ for safety

    In a world of low interest rates, dividend stocks can be a blessing for investors who need income. For example, on May 18, shares of AT&T Inc. (T) fell 6% after the company announced a change of strategy — a plan to reverse years of expensive acquisitions by spining off WarnerMedia in a deal with Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Investors weren’t happy with AT&T’s plan to “resize” its dividend, with the yield on the shares expected to decline to roughly 4% from 7% before the deal was announced. The spin-off hasn’t been completed yet, and the dividend hasn’t been cut, but AT&T’s shares have fallen 13% (excluding dividends) since May 17, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has risen 7%.

  • This Market Sell-Off May Be the Perfect Time to Buy These 2 Forever Stocks

    General weakness in the market affords you the chance to position your portfolio for long-term success.

  • The Aristocrats’ Dividends Seem Safe. Then There’s AT&T.

    When we took Simply Safe Dividends’ safety rankings and applied them to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, we learned that the best-yielding among the top scorers are mostly lagging behind the market. Plus, AT has a low safety score and earlier this year announced a dividend cut as part of an asset sale.