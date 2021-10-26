U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

PAOG Plans To Accelerate 2022 CBD Revenue Growth Through M&A

·2 min read
In this article:
SANDUSKY, OH, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAO Group, Inc. (USOTC: PAOG) today announced the company's merger and acquisition development pipeline supports plans for a first acquisition to close before the end of this year. PAOG is actively exploring merger and acquisition opportunities targeted at expanding the company's product line and accelerating revenue growth.

The company recently announced initiating production on its first line of CBD nutraceuticals and being on track to generate its first revenue this year, in 2021, since entering the CBD market sector.

PAOG has introduced its first to CBD nutraceutical products, RelaxRX and RehabRX. PAOG is developing a "RX" CBD nutraceuticals brand.

PAOG is developing CBD pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals from its intellectual property associated with a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

PAOG plans to distribute its nutraceuticals through North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USMJ). PAOG has also entered into a marketing partnership with Puration, Inc. (PURA).

PAOG's merger and acquisition objective is to complement its existing CBD intellectual property while diversifying its product production opportunity and accelerating the potential for rapid revenue growth.

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact Us:
Jim DiPrima
888-272-6472
info@pao.group

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paog-plans-to-accelerate-2022-cbd-revenue-growth-through-ma-301408918.html

SOURCE PAO Group, Inc.

