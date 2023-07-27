Paos Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PAOS) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after glancing at the trends within Paos Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PAOS), we weren't too hopeful.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Paos Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0072 = RM637k ÷ (RM133m - RM44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

Thus, Paos Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 0.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Household Products industry average of 8.9%.

View our latest analysis for Paos Holdings Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Paos Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Paos Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Paos Holdings Berhad. About five years ago, returns on capital were 1.1%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Paos Holdings Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

Story continues

On a side note, Paos Holdings Berhad's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 33% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 0.7%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

In Conclusion...

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 15% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Paos Holdings Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

While Paos Holdings Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here