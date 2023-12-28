Paos Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PAOS) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

Paos Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:PAOS) stock is up by a considerable 38% over the past three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Paos Holdings Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Paos Holdings Berhad is:

1.0% = RM923k ÷ RM88m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.01 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Paos Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 1.0% ROE

It is quite clear that Paos Holdings Berhad's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 8.2%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. For this reason, Paos Holdings Berhad's five year net income decline of 32% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared Paos Holdings Berhad's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 1.3% in the same 5-year period.

KLSE:PAOS Past Earnings Growth December 28th 2023

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Paos Holdings Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Paos Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Paos Holdings Berhad doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn't explain why the company's earnings have shrunk if it is retaining all of its profits. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Paos Holdings Berhad can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Paos Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

