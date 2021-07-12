U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.63
    +15.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,996.18
    +126.02 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,733.24
    +31.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.82
    +1.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.12
    -0.44 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.40
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    26.30
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1864
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3630
    +0.0070 (+0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3884
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3400
    +0.3110 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,934.36
    -986.39 (-2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    804.50
    -41.14 (-4.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.42
    +3.54 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,569.02
    +628.60 (+2.25%)
     

Papa co-founder lands seed funding for a second swing in eldercare: UpsideHōM

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

Jake Rothstein spent nearly six years scaling Papa, a Miami-based company that offers care and companionship to seniors. The business, which pairs elderly Americans with uncertified-yet-vetted pals, helps offer casual services, such as technology support, grocery delivery or even a fun conversation. It has raised upwards of $91 million in venture capital to date.

The company gave Rothstein a deeper look into the priorities of older adults and families as they go through the aging journey. And while Papa was about meeting the elderly where they are, it seems that a few years in, the co-founder began to think of a more complex question: What if "where they are" isn’t as supportive as it should be 24/7?

Rothstein left Papa in January 2020 to launch a more modern take on senior living communities. UpsideHōM is a fully managed, tech-enabled living space for older adults in the United States. After Rothstein and his co-founder Peter Badgley completed a year of beta testing, the duo announced today that they have raised a $2.25 million seed round for UpsideHōM, led by Triple Impact Capital and Freestyle Capital, with participation from Techstars.

Elder tech company, Papa, raises $60M Led by Tiger Global

Alongside the funding, UpsideHōM announced its next big bet, dubbed a relaunch, that will sit atop its fully furnished apartments that sit throughout Raleigh, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Tampa and South Florida: a software platform to take out all the clutter from move-in and maintenance. The platform will give residents one spot to chat with their house manager, pay bills and access perks such as on-demand tech support, house-keeping and companion visits thanks to a partnership with Papa. The company also offers add-on services and amenities, including freshly prepared meals, grocery delivery, fitness programming and accompanied transportation.

upsidehom-platform
upsidehom-platform

Image Credits: UpsideHōM

Part of UpsideHōM’s focus is in creating personalized solutions. Elders are diverse in age, needs and financial circumstances -- which means the turnkey solution needs to be easily adaptable to service needs when they pop up. The company needs to be careful though: It can’t offer traditional caregiver services due to state by state compliance; instead Rothstein describes the offerings as supportive services, not in replacement of health assistant caregivers.

upsidehomhouse
upsidehomhouse

Image Credits: UpsideHoM

When the company first launched, it was betting on a more unconventional idea.

“I thought, let’s solve loneliness even more completely than what Papa is doing by building in companionship,” Rothstein said, instead of letting people order it on demand. The company decided to offer roommate matching services for elders as one of its core services, alongside the aforementioned assisted living characteristics. It didn’t fully stick. Over half of inbound participants responded to the marketing efforts by saying that they liked the idea, but didn’t want to share the space. Today, 50% of UpsideHōM's business covers individuals or people with spouses or significant others; the other half covers those looking to share units.

The synergies between UpsideHōM and Papa, Rothstein’s previous company, are clear beyond an overlapping customer base. Papa offered up to and almost including actual care, stopping at traditional care-giving services, which require their own vetting and compliance measures. UpsideHōM offers up to and almost including traditional senior living services, but gives supportive services instead of assisted living services, which similarly have their own logistic hurdles to figure out.

As for why Rothstein didn’t just launch supportive living services as a new product vertical within his earlier company, he chalked it up to the "tremendous" opportunity in the former, which warranted it’s own company. He also said that customer acquisition looks different between the two companies.

Venture investing in elder tech

“At Papa, what we found was that acquiring customers in this space was incredibly challenging [so we went through] the Medicare Advantage route,” he said. “But senior living is a completely different segment.”

The millions in new venture capital money are coming as UpsideHōM prepares for aggressive growth. While the company did not disclose revenue or total residents, it did say it has hit 1,000% in new resident headcount in the first half of 2021 as a vague proxy. As the startup prepares for its next phase of growth, the co-founders will need to focus heavily on sustainable customer acquisition.

Rothstein thinks that downsizing elders into homes that work for them is a simple argument to make.

“You can age in place for as long as it’s practical, but there's going to be a day and time when it's not gonna be practical,” Rothstein said. “Why would you want to make this decision after you've broken your hip, after you run out of money or after your spouse died?”

10 proptech investors see better era for residential and retail after pandemic

Recommended Stories

  • Mayfield, OBJ, Njoku and Hooper attend UFC 264

    (Photos included) The Browns were well represented at UFC 264 Saturday night.

  • LVMH's Moët Hennessy teams up with Campari in wines, spirits e-commerce venture

    LVMH's Moët Hennessy and Italy's Campari have agreed to team up to invest in wines and spirits e-commerce companies and create a European ecommerce player in the sector. In a statement on Monday, the two groups said Campari would transfer its stake in online wines and spirits company Tannico into a newly set up joint venture. The deal, subject to regulatory clearance, envisages the sale of half the JV's equity capital by Campari to Moët Hennessy for 25.6 million euros ($30 million) in cash, they said.

  • Here's How I Would Go Long Atkore Stock

    "This is the kind of stock that works here," answered Cramer about the company that is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions. ATKR has pulled back from early May and now trades below the declining 50-day moving average line. Trading volume has been steady and the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways to slightly lower since early May telling us that traders have largely stayed with their long positions during this correction.

  • As fears about climate grow, Siemens CEO sees opportunities

    As the world increasingly focuses attention on climate change, Roland Busch, the CEO of Siemens AG, says his company is well-positioned to help manage the challenges. Munich-based Siemens specializes in making buildings, factories and railroads more efficient through digitalization and automation. Siemens has predicted 5% to 7% annual revenue growth for the next three to five years, based largely on its expectation that demand for its products involved in energy efficiency will steadily increase.

  • FedEx and Nuro Team up to Advance Last-mile Logistics With Autonomous Vehicles

    FedEx and Nuro are working together to test autonomous, multi-stop and appointment-based delivery operations in Houston, TX

  • Donald Trump Calls Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrectionists 'Great People'

    Six months after the violent attack, the most influential figure in the GOP has fully embraced the Capitol rioters.

  • Theater chains in ‘deep trouble’ despite post-pandemic box office record: Greenfield

    LightShed Partners’ Rich Greenfield discusses the weekend’s record post-pandemic box office performance, and why he thinks movie theater chains are in real trouble. With AMC specifically, he explains why he thinks the company will eventually shrink as people continue to buy shares for uneconomic reasons.

  • Stamps.com Signs Deal to Be Acquired By Thoma Bravo for $6.6B; Shares Jump 64%

    Shares of E-commerce shipping solutions provider Stamps.com (STMP) closed 64% higher on Friday following the news that software investment firm Thoma Bravo signed an agreement to acquire it for nearly $6.6 billion. Stamps.com offers Internet-based shipping and mailing services. As per the terms of the agreement, the company’s shareholders will get $330 per share in cash, which represents a 67% premium over the company’s closing price on July 8. The Chairman and CEO of Stamps.com, Ken McBride, sa

  • Ignoring This Conventional Advice Could Save You on Taxes in Retirement

    Many retirees paying almost no tax early in retirement then get hit with stiff tax bills in their 70s after they start collecting Social Security and begin required distributions.

  • Introduction to Social Security

    The Social Security system is funded through payroll taxes. Contrary to popular belief, this money is not put in trust for the individual employees who are paying into the system but is pooled and used to pay existing retirees. Eligibility for Social Security benefits is accrued over time.

  • Taseko Mines Sells Harmony Gold Project

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE MKT: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell the Harmony Gold Project ("Harmony" or the "Project") to JDS Gold Inc. ("JDS"), a newly incorporated company controlled by JDS Energy & Mining Inc. and affiliates. Under the terms of the agreement, JDS will become the owner and operator of the Harmony Gold Project, a high-grade development-stage gold project located on Graham Island in Haida

  • France Pushes Back Against EU Banning Combustion Cars by 2035

    (Bloomberg) -- France is resisting the European Union effectively phasing out combustion-engine car sales by 2035, advocating for a more lenient target for the end of the decade and a longer leash for plug-in hybrid models.The French government backs a target to reduce emissions from cars 55% by 2030 and for hybrids to remain on the market for longer, an official in President Emmanuel Macron’s office said Monday. Bloomberg News reported last week that the European Commission plans to require emi

  • TikTok tells employees to return to office for three days a week

    Popular short-video app TikTok told its employees on Monday that some will be offered the option to work remotely for up to two days a week after they return to office, according to an internal message seen by Reuters. TikTok will also give employees the choice to work remotely from a domestic location based on manager approval, according to the message. This policy applies to full-time employees and interns in the United States, the UK and Ireland, with other markets to follow.

  • The Dangers of Putting Your 401(k) on Autopilot

    While target-date funds can be attractive for hands-off investors, it's still important to keep an eye on the allocation of your retirement portfolio.

  • Oil prices mark first loss in 3 sessions as worries about spread of COVID variant intensify

    Oil futures on Monday mark their first loss in three sessions, with prices succumbing to growing concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that could hobble appetite for crude in parts of the world.

  • There’s a New Growth Area in Tech. Pay Attention to These Stocks.

    Observability tools seek clues to network health much as doctors diagnose illnesses by looking for symptoms that point to internal issues.

  • Colombia Looks Offshore To Revitalize Its Oil Industry

    After a rough start to the year, marred by protests and economic crisis, Colombia’s oil industry is betting big on offshore assets in a move to revitalize production

  • AllianceBernstein CEO Sees Strength in Its Private Wealth Business

    This differs from most wealth managers who tend to steer clients toward best-of-breed managers outside their firms. The private wealth business, which had $110 billion of assets under management at the end of the first quarter, increasingly caters to what the Alliance Bernstein describes as “ultra-high-net worth” clients and uses a significant amount of proprietary financial products including alternatives with clients generally giving their financial advisors considerable discretion in making investments.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – July 12th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day, with EOS on the move early on. Avoiding the day’s pivot levels would support further upside in the day.

  • Spain to invest $5.1 billion in electric vehicle production

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain will invest 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion) to kick-start the production of electric vehicles and batteries as part of a major national spending programme financed mostly by European Union recovery funds, the government said on Monday. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the government-run plan would include the whole production chain, giving grants to companies with the goal of building the country's first battery plant and boosting manufacturing of electric vehicles. "It is important for Spain to react and to anticipate this transformation in Europe's automotive sector," he said, adding the private sector could contribute a further 19.7 billion euros to the initiative from 2021 to 2023, according to government estimates.