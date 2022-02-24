U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,288.70
    +63.20 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,223.83
    +92.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,473.58
    +436.10 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.01
    +51.92 (+2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.52
    +1.71 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.20
    -16.10 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1203
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    -0.0080 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3382
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5290
    +0.0520 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,387.40
    +1,530.92 (+4.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.17
    +75.04 (+9.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.38
    -290.80 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.47
    +422.65 (+1.63%)
     

"PAPA JOHN" SCHNATTER: WHAT BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S DOING TO SMALL BUSINESSES "INFURIATES ME"

·2 min read

"The attitude at the top is anti-small business"

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appearing on a panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, John "Papa John" Schnatter, founder and former CEO of Papa Johns International, criticized the Biden administration's approach to the economy, which he argued is especially bad for small business owners.

"I grew up and started Papa Johns in 1984, which was Reagonomics. I mean, how lucky was I?" Schnatter told moderator Natalie Harp. "I think attitude and the mindset starts at the top. You know, you take Reagan, you take Trump, they loved small business. You look at the Biden administration, I can't think of anything they've done that doesn't hurt that small business owner," Schnatter continued. "The mindset, the attitude at the top is anti-small business," he said.

"When you've built something from nothing, you have your heart…you have empathy for what it takes to run a small business. And to see them do this to the small business owners infuriates me, frankly," said Schnatter.

Schnatter's comments came during a panel discussion about cancel culture. Schnatter was one of the earliest high-profile victims of cancel culture when he stepped down as chairman of Papa Johns following the release of a leaked tape containing a soundbite that was taken out of context and manipulated to falsely portray Schnatter as a racist.

Schnatter reflected on how corporate America is complicit in cancel culture.

"Papa John's was the American Dream. And we were the perfect first target," Schnatter said. "I had a Board of Directors that was really weak. Actually, I was behind enemy lines and didn't know it. So you have the target aspect, and you have people around you who let this happen, and before you know it you have a disaster."

For more information about Papa John Schnatter, go online to: papajohnschnatter.com, Instagram, or TikTok.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/papa-john-schnatter-what-biden-administrations-doing-to-small-businesses-infuriates-me-301490296.html

SOURCE John Schnatter

