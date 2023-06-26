Papa John's Appoints Former Nike Executive As Finance Chief

Papa John’s International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) has appointed Ravi Thanawala as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 24, 2023.

Thanawala brings financial leadership experience with global consumer brands to the role, including seven years at Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE).

“Ravi’s proven track record of leading companies with diversified business models and robust e-commerce platforms will be key to enabling our continued growth through both our corporate-owned and franchisee-led restaurants,” said CEO Rob Lynch.

Chris Collins, who served as the Interim Principal Financial and Accounting Officer and finance team leader since March, will resume his role as VP of Tax and Treasury.

Ravi graduated from the Stern School of Business at New York University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Policy Economics.

Price Action: PZZA shares are trading higher by 3.40% at $73.28 in premarket on the last check Monday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

