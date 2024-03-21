Papa Johns President and CEO has resigned. Here's what we know

Papa John's is passing the pizza chain's top job to another veteran in fast food — Arby's President Rob Lynch.

Papa Johns, the Louisville area-founded pizza chain, announced its President and CEO, Robert Lynch, has resigned, effective March 20, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision for me, as I see all of the upside potential that exists for this great company," Lynch said in a release. "That being said, I feel good about this decision knowing that Papa Johns is very well positioned for both the short and long term. I am certain that Papa Johns’ incredible leaders, franchisees and team members will continue to do what only Papa Johns can: deliver better pizza to the world."

This announcement comes less than a month after Shaquille O’Neal, the legendary NBA player and brand ambassador of Papa Johns announced he would not seek reelection to be a part of the Papa Johns' board of directors after being a part of the leadership of the company for the past five years. O’Neal's term concludes May 2.

Papa John's spokesman Shaquille O'Neal at a ribbon cutting in Atlanta on Aug. 24, 2019

According to the filing, Lynch resigned to take a CEO role with another corporation. Due to the nature of his departure, he will not be entitled to a severance package.

"Mr. Lynch’s resignation is not due to any disagreement with the Company," the filing stated.

In the interim, while Papa Johns begins the search for its next President and CEO, the company has appointed Ravi Thanawala, the current CFO, to interim CEO, effective March 20. Lynch is expected to stay with the company in an advisory role through the end of April.

"I am confident that we have a strong leadership team in place – led by Ravi Thanawala as Interim CEO – to continue to execute our long-term strategy as the Board takes the necessary time to identify the next CEO for Papa Johns," said Papa Johns Chairman of the Board, Christopher Coleman in a statement.

Papa Johns is currently based in the Louisville and Atlanta metro areas.

