Papa Murphy’s® Announces Three Grand Prize Winners From First-Ever Bake Outside the Lines Contest

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc.

Three winning contestants were chosen out of more than 7,000 entries from across the U.S.

Bake Outside the Lines 2022

Winning Papa Murphy's Product Hacks

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza announced today the winners of the first ever “Bake Outside the Lines™” contest—Papa Murphy’s search for the most inventive, clever, and original pizza hacks in America. The contest kicked-off earlier this summer at CMA Fest with a thrilling routine from superstar magician, Justin Willman, where he invited the public to submit their favorite and unique pizza creations for a chance at a major cash prize and Free Papa Murphy’s Pizza for an entire year.



During the month of June, participants submitted their pizza hacks for the judges to evaluate their creativity, originality, feasibility, storytelling, and category fit. All Bake Outside the Lines™ submissions were placed into one of three categories: Mealtime Anytime, Outside the Oven, and Perfect for Parties. Out of more than 7,000 entries, six imaginative hacks were chosen as finalists and moved on to the public voting round.

Last week, the public voted on Instagram and Twitter and chose their favorite hack from each category. See below for the three grand prize-winning hacks:

Mealtime Anytime: Pizza Salad Bowls by Mary Beth D. from Fredonia, WI. Where pizza meets salad! A fresh Papa Murphy’s original crust pizza baked into the shape of a bowl and filled to the brim with your favorite salad. Fill it with different salad combinations for a meal that you’ll want to keep as a dinnertime staple! Outside the Oven: Waffle Up by Tammy R. from Nampa, ID: Pizza, grilled cheese, and waffles all in one! Two slices of your favorite Papa Murphy’s pizza, cooked inside of a waffle iron and brushed with olive oil. In just a matter of minutes, you’ve taken mouthwatering pizza and turned it into the king of all waffles. Perfect for Parties: S’mores Avalanche Ice Cream Cake by Jacob M. from Oak Creek, WI: Get ready for your party guests to be asking for “s’more”. Take two Papa Murphy’s S’mores Bars and sandwich them with rich, creamy vanilla ice cream in between, and top it all off with gooey chocolate sauce and marshmallows. Perfect for parties or even an after-dinner treat— your call!



Winning hacks BOTL photo





“We are thrilled to announce the winners of our first Bake Outside the Lines campaign, designed to highlight the creativity, customization and versatility that is only achievable with Papa Murphy’s products,” said Tracey Ayres, Vice President Brand & Innovation. “Our three winners have demonstrated originality by transforming Papa Murphy’s products into something entirely unique. We encourage everyone to be creative and Bake Outside the Lines all year round.”

All three winners will take home a $25,000 prize and Free Pizza for a Year. For more information on each of these winning hacks, visit http://www.bakeoutsidethelines.com

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to "Change The Way You Pizza." Papa Murphy's exists to enrich every day with unconventional moments of happiness, not only because our take ‘n’ bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients, but also providing exceptional service at over 1,250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy's offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy's app everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

