Papa Murphy's Unveils Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza and Salad in Limited Time Offer

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read

Just in time for your spring sports viewing, Papa Murphy's guests can enjoy a Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza to bake up the fun to a whole new level

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is upping the intensity by releasing their Buffalo Ranch Chicken pizza—a tasty masterpiece! Available for a limited time from March 7-April 17, 2022, the Take' n' Bake Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza is the ideal game-watching companion, whether you plan to hunker down for all-day sports action or to catch up on the nightly highlights.

This new recipe is spicy, creamy, and tangy all at once—with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, onions, and mozzarella drizzled in Buffalo Ranch sauce—it's perfect for your pizza! It’s also available on a salad, which comes with romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, fresh roma tomatoes, sliced green onions, shredded mozzarella, and cheddar cheese topped with Buffalo Ranch sauce.

To support the debut of Buffalo Ranch Chicken, Papa Murphy's is launching a unique spring campaign—For All Fans—that celebrates our unconventional approach to pizza and brings all fans together for sports-watching parties. From March 7th through April 17th, Papa Murphy's will allow customers to spin their virtual prize wheel for a chance to score Papa Murphy's gift cards or discount coupon codes good for future purchases. To participate in this fun campaign, fans can visit www.PapaMurphysFans.com.

"For All Fans is all about bringing people together, and with our Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza, we have a way to help make those moments even more memorable," said Kim McBee, Senior Vice President of Guest Experience and Brand Marketing at Papa Murphy's. "The spicy buffalo sauce, combined with the creamy ranch sauce, is an exciting twist on a popular flavor, and we can't wait for our guests to try it!"

For more information, and to find a Papa Murphy's location nearest you, please visit papamurphys.com, or connect online: facebook.com/papamurphyspizza, instagram.com/papamurphys, and twitter.com/papamurphys.

ABOUT PAPA MURPHY'S
Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to "Change The Way You Pizza." Papa Murphy's exists to enrich every day with unconventional moments of happiness, not only because our take' n bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients, but also providing exceptional service at over 1,250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy's offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy's app everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

Media Contact:
Alexis Diltz
communications@papamurphys.com
360-449-4001


