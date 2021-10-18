U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.50
    -21.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,999.00
    -172.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,072.00
    -62.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.40
    -14.60 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.20
    +0.92 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.90
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6160
    +0.0670 (+4.33%)
     

  • Vix

    17.81
    +0.95 (+5.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0054 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2410
    +0.5640 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,297.50
    -752.21 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,413.41
    +38.19 (+2.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.82
    -47.21 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Papa and Uber Health Announce Partnership, Addressing Isolation Among Vulnerable Populations

·5 min read

Using the Papa Pals network and Uber Health's mobility solutions, this partnership will meet patients and companions where they are today, advancing the companies' missions to address the needs of vulnerable Americans.

MIAMI and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa, a nationwide provider that pairs older adults and families with Papa Pals for companionship and assistance with everyday tasks, and Uber Health, Uber's HIPAA-enabled solution for health care organizations, today announced a nationwide partnership aimed at reducing barriers to transportation access and mitigating social isolation and negative health outcomes among America's vulnerable populations.

Papa
Papa

Papa and Uber Health announce partnership, addressing isolation among vulnerable populations

Papa provides companionship and assistance to older adults and families through its work with Medicare Advantage plans, as well as increasingly with Medicaid and employer health plans. Its on-demand, tech-enabled service pairs health plan members with Papa Pals, who provide companionship as well as support for everyday tasks, such as grocery shopping and household chores. Through this new partnership, Papa's care team will coordinate between Uber Health and Pals to facilitate easy and stress-free transportation for Pal-supported medical appointments, errands, community events, and more. Papa Pals and members gain efficient access to transportation solutions, from the hundreds of thousands of drivers using Uber's platform, and, importantly, more quality time with each other. Now, with Papa, Uber Health will help address social isolation, while also augmenting its health plan partnerships.

The partnership advances Papa's ongoing work to scale its nationwide Pal network, and Papa's and Uber Health's shared missions to support population health among vulnerable communities. For example, the partnership enables Papa and Uber to join forces in supporting older Americans to live as they choose and at home.

As the older adult population continues to grow in the US, there are still critical gaps in care left by the traditional health care ecosystem. This population faces rising rates of social isolation and loneliness, with over half of older adults now considering themselves socially isolated since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic¹. Social isolation has comparable or greater risks of mortality than smoking up to 15 cigarettes per day, obesity, physical inactivity, and air pollution.² As more Medicare, Medicaid, and employer health plans recognize the importance of addressing social determinants of health, including loneliness, Papa is becoming an increasingly common benefit offering.

"Our national Uber Health partnership is about so much more than getting from A to B," said Andrew Parker, Founder and CEO of Papa. "Companionship is a critical component to a successful transportation ride, especially for older adults. Together we are able to help members with rides while providing a great social interaction and assistance. It's the perfect synergy."

By working closely with Papa, Uber Health is doubling down on its focus on communities often hit hardest by mobility accessibility issues. Since launching in 2018, Uber Health has worked alongside health care providers, non-emergency medical transportation brokers, and other organizations in the continuum of care to coordinate rides for those who need them most.

"Too often older adult populations are limited by barriers to care, whether it is due to transportation access or feelings of isolation from their communities and loved ones," said Caitlin Donovan, Global Head of Uber Health. "Uber Health is uniquely positioned to provide its logistics platform and technology to make requesting transportation or deliveries easier for Papa members and Papa Pals. We're proud to work with Papa to address the chronic needs of vulnerable populations and their companions, and in turn, improve long-term health outcomes."

Transportation solutions will be available in any US market where Papa and the Uber app are available. Papa's care coordinators can coordinate transportation for Papa members or Papa Pals directly through the Uber Health platform. Members and Papa Pals do not need to have a smartphone, credit card, or Uber app to take advantage of this partnership. For more information on how Papa and Uber Health are working together please visit Uber Health's blog.

About Papa
Papa and its Papa Pals platform provide "family on demand," by working with Medicare, Medicaid, and employer-sponsored health plans to provide a companionship and care benefit for older adults and families. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Miami, Papa's investors include Tiger Global Management, Comcast Ventures, and Canaan, among other revered institutional and individual investors. For more information, visit joinpapa.com.

About Uber Health
Since 2018, Uber Health's HIPAA-supported solution has become the logistics platform of choice for healthcare organizations focused on population health management. From non-emergency medical transportation, nutritional meals to prescription delivery, Uber Health can help connect millions to the care they need. Over 2,000 healthcare organizations like ALC Solutions, Cerner, Boston Medical Center, and ModivCare trust Uber Health to provide access to stress-free transportation for those they care for. By tapping into Uber's logistics expertise, Uber Health's API is able to facilitate everything from mobility solutions to critical deliveries, streamlining population health management and supporting better patient outcomes. For more information, visit uberhealth.com.

Papa Media Contact
Elizabeth Musson for Papa
elizabeth@120over80mktg.com

Uber Health Media Contact
press@uber.com

¹Social Isolation and Loneliness: Imperatives for Health Care in a Post-COVID World
² Holt-Lunstad et al., 2010

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/papa-and-uber-health-announce-partnership-addressing-isolation-among-vulnerable-populations-301401639.html

SOURCE Papa

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Set to Go Supernova Soon

    Anavex Life Sciences and Affimed both sport unique drug development platforms that could be worth billions.

  • 2 Tricks and a Treat for Gene Therapy Investors

    It looks like the gene therapy market is a haunted house, but growing biotech Repligen might be the treat investors need this Halloween.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These dividend stocks provide sustainable and growing dividends, which are nearly triple the S&P 500's yield.

  • A.I. Breakthrough Could Disrupt the $11 Trillion Medical Sector

    One of the world’s largest and most important industries is ripe for disruption, and an under-the-radar artificial intelligence firm is ready to try its luck

  • Vaccines, masks? Japan puzzling over sudden virus success

    Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. Daily new COVID-19 cases have plummeted from a mid-August peak of nearly 6,000 in Tokyo, with caseloads in the densely populated capital now routinely below 100, an 11-month low. Japan, unlike other places in Europe and Asia, has never had anything close to a lockdown, just a series of relatively toothless states of emergency.

  • Her unexplained jitteriness and weight loss were telling clues

    For nearly a decade, Sherrill Franklin battled an elusive foe. She lost 22 pounds without trying. Her face was flushed, her neck felt sweaty and clammy, and she felt inexplicably jittery. At times Franklin, who lives in a rural community an hour west of Philadelphia, endured bouts of dizziness. It wasn't until a worrisome new problem landed her in the hospital that a specialist, one of nearly two dozen doctors she consulted, ordered a blood test that revealed the reason she felt so sick.Subscrib

  • Thailand to cease Sinovac vaccine use when stocks end this month

    Thailand will stop using the COVID-19 vaccine of China's Sinovac when its current stock finishes, a senior official said on Monday, having used the shot extensively in combination with Western-developed vaccines. Thailand used over 31.5 million Sinovac doses since February, starting with two doses to frontline workers, high-risk groups and residents of Phuket, a holiday island that reopened to tourists early in a pilot scheme. In July, Thailand started inoculating https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-starts-tighter-coronavirus-lockdown-around-capital-2021-07-12 people with Sinovac as a first dose followed by the Oxford University-developed AstraZeneca.

  • What Companies Has Mark Cuban Invested In?

    Mark Cuban is best known as the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, but it turns out he has a number of diverse interests — and he's willing to support them financially. A look at the...

  • India's vaccine effort slows as dose gap trumps output jump

    India's vaccination campaign has slowed despite amassing record stockpiles of vaccine, health ministry data showed on Monday, as authorities maintain a wider-than-usual gap between doses in a strategy that has boosted coverage. Domestic production of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which accounts for nearly 90% of administered doses, has more than tripled https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-resumes-vaccine-exports-domestic-stocks-build-up-officials-2021-10-13 since May, when a supply shortage prompted India to double the period between doses to between 12 and 16 weeks. That gap, exceeding the 8 to 12 weeks recommended by the World Health Organization, has allowed India to give at least one vaccine dose to 74% of its 944 million adults, with just 30% getting the full complement of two.

  • Surprising Side Effects of Too Much Marijuana, Say Experts

    The days of Reefer Madness hysteria seem long behind us as more and more states legalize recreational marijuana. (Last week, one of the most conservative Supreme Court justices, Clarence Thomas, said he believed federal anti-marijuana laws might no longer be necessary.) Although pot is no longer considered the mania-inducing menace of years past, it's not harm free—like many milder, legal substances such as caffeine, pot can cause negative side effects if you use too much. Here are some potentia

  • Never Order Seafood Unless You've Asked Your Server This, FDA Warns

    Whether you love lox or are serious about your sushi, seafood is a healthy addition to many diets. Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and protein, seafood consumption has been linked to increased longevity, better heart health, and weight loss. However, before you order your next seafood-based meal, there's one pertinent question you should be asking your server to avoid serious illness, according to the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover what question you should be asking and

  • FDA delays Moderna vaccine for adolescents due to risk of rare heart condition

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday it would delay its decision on administration of the Moderna vaccine to adolescents, citing concerns the shot may lead to a heightened risk of a rare heart condition.

  • Australia trials chlamydia vaccine for koalas

    Australia's koala population is getting a shot in the arm - quite literally. About 400 koalas will be vaccinated against chlamydia as part of a trial which researchers say could play a significant role in the longer-term survival of Australia's native animals. Peter Timms is a Professor of Microbiology at the University of the Sunshine Coast, which is leading the trial that began on Friday (October 15).''So the animals will come in, they'll go through their normal treatment processes and when just the day before they're ready to be released back into the wild, they'll get a vaccine and a microchip and we'll get some data afterwards to see how well it went. That's the first vaccine trial, but we've got two more lined up."Chlamydia, a sexually transmitted disease which is also found in humans, has spread widely among Australian koalas, affecting half the animals in some areas.Although in many cases the disease can be treated with antibiotics, researchers hope the vaccine will help improve the survival and reproduction of the animals.''If we can address disease, even if it's 50 to 70 percent effective, doesn't have to be 100 percent effective - cause no vaccines are that effective - that should make a big difference to the other half of the population. So is it a gamechanger, I think it'll make a significant difference, given that we haven't had this management tool before, which is why we're keen to roll it out and make it useful right now, rather than spend another ten years making it perfect."A 2016 study ran by University of Queensland, calculated there were around 330,000 koalas left in Australia.But a study commissioned by the World Wildlife Fund estimated that more than 60,000 had been killed, injured or affected in the some way by Australia's devastating bushfires in 2019 and early 2020.

  • Ivermectin-Crazy Physician Assistant’s License Is Suspended

    GoFundMeA Washington State physician’s assistant who mounted a “public campaign touting the use of ivermectin” for treating COVID, allegedly bullying hospital staffers to prescribe the unproven drug, had his license suspended by the state medical commission.Scott Miller runs a private pediatric medical practice in Washougal that provides services such as genetic testing, lactation counseling, and treatment for pediatric autism, ADHD, and sleep disorders. A quote from Miller on his office website

  • Japan becomes suprise overnight COVID success story

    But experts worry that without knowing what exactly why cases have dropped so drastically, Japan could face another wave like this summer.

  • Short on Staff, Some Hospices Ask New Patients To Wait

    Anne Cotton had enjoyed her years at an assisted living facility in Corvallis, Oregon. But at 89, her health problems began to mount: heart failure, weakness from post-polio syndrome, a 30-pound weight loss in a year. “I’m in a wheelchair,” she said. “I’m getting weaker. I’m having trouble breathing.” On Sept. 30, Dr. Helen Kao, her palliative care physician and a medical director at Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care, determined that she qualified for hospice services — in which a team of nurses,

  • 'At the end of the Delta wave': Health experts optimistic as COVID cases decline in Florida

    For the eighth week in a row, the COVID-19 case positivity rate in the Sunshine State continues to decline. It’s now sitting at 3.8% for the week of October 8. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/coronavirus/at-the-end-of-the-delta-wave-health-experts-optimistic-as-covid-cases-decline-in-florida

  • Fauci: People 'react against me' when 'truth becomes inconvenient'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci has argued that he is an easy target during the coronavirus pandemic because he stands for "science, data and hard facts" rather than "conspiracy theories."

  • Why is proposed Moderna booster a smaller dose?

    Dr. Emily Hyle, an infectious disease specialist with Massachusetts General Hospital, explains why the Moderna booster proposal that recently gained the support of an FDA panel is smaller than the first two doses.

  • US ‘underestimated vaccine hesitancy’, outgoing health chief admits

    Statement comes shortly after US passed milestone of 75 per cent at least partially vaccinated