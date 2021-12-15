U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,637.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,530.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,917.25
    -7.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,158.80
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.07
    -0.66 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.70
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1273
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    +0.0050 (+0.35%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    +1.58 (+7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3255
    +0.0025 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8730
    +0.1430 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,703.01
    +430.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.95
    +18.83 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.10
    -15.54 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     

Papaya raises $50M to give you a way to pay bills via its mobile app

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Paying bills is hardly a fun thing. So I think it’s safe to say that any technology that can make the process easier is welcome by all.

Papaya is a Los Angeles-based startup with a mission to do just that. It has developed technology to give people a way to pay bills outside of traditional methods, such as through the mail, over the phone or via a Web portal. The company’s mobile application lets users take a photo of any bill and then its artificial intelligence-powered “bill-understanding technology” makes sure it gets paid (after a user has provided payment details, of course).

To prove the point, CEO and co-founder Patrick Kann demonstrated for me via Zoom how even after tearing up a bill into a few pieces, Papaya’s app was able to scan the pertinent parts of the invoice to make sure it was paid.

“As long as a biller has an electronic payment method, anyone can submit payments through our app,” Kann said. “It’s a true universal payment method.”

Kann was inspired to start Papaya after growing up in Brazil, where a similar payment technology already exists.

“People back home were surprised to find out we didn’t have the same capabilities here,” Kann said. “In this respect, the U.S. has been an anomaly, with only 3% of bills being paid by a mobile device. We saw a huge business opportunity with mobile bill payments.”

Kann teamed up with computer vision scientist Jason Meltzer, who led development for the computer vision technology behind the Roomba at iRobot, to build Papaya.

The goal of the company is simple: minimize Americans’ bill pay stress by making it easy to pay any bill with their mobile device. It also claims to help businesses of all sizes in all industries as well as governments and municipalities get paid faster and more often.

Today, Papaya is announcing it has raised $50 million in a Series B round of funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Sequoia Capital, Acrew Capital, 01 Advisors, Mucker Capital, Fika Ventures, F-Prime and Sound Ventures. The financing brings the previously under-the-radar company’s total raised to $65 million since its 2016 inception.

Papaya currently facilitates payments for “hundreds of thousands” of businesses and organizations and millions of users in the U.S. Beyond the mobile app, the company integrates with partners’ billing processes through embedded widget technologies and paper statements.

It’s hoping to build on its existing technology with an extensive product roadmap.

Image Credits: Papaya

Papaya has already come a long way. In its early days, Kann promoted the app by putting stickers with Papaya's QR code on people's windshields after they got a parking ticket in Las Vegas. Over time, the city added it to their paper notices. Then, the company began working with doctor's offices to offer the option to their patients.

Kann prides himself on an 80-person staff that is made up 60% of underrepresented minorities, and a product engineering team that is 45% female.

So far, its growth has been “completely organic,” with no marketing team, according to the CEO.

“Our cost of customer acquisition is very low relative to a lot of fintechs,” he said.

But of course, part of its capital will go toward building awareness and growing its headcount.

While Kann declined to reveal revenue specifics, he did say Papaya “is on track to acquiring 1 million new active users per year.”

Speaking of revenue, the company’s model is interesting. The app is free for users, and Papaya doesn’t ask for anything “extra” from merchants. Rather, it earns a percentage of revenue from interchange fees that merchants have to pay when they process credit cards.

Bessemer Venture Partners’ Charles Birnbaum says his firm has been following the Papaya team since it first used its “magical” bill pay app for themselves.

“It's incredibly rare to come across a business that is not only positively impacting millions of consumers by making something painful more seamless but also solving a critical pain point for businesses within several different verticals spanning from healthcare to utilities,” he said. “We have no doubt that the Papaya bill pay experience will become table stakes throughout the consumer financial services landscape in the years to come."

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the absolute best stocks to own — check out 3 choice picks from his collection

    At a basic level, all companies have the same purpose — only some excel at it.

  • Where Will Intel Stock Be in 10 Years?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock has lagged the broader market by a huge margin over the past decade, and its woes have been accelerated by the loss of its manufacturing and technology lead to rival foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) in 2018. TSMC leapfrogged Intel when it started the mass production of chips based on the 7 nanometer (nm) manufacturing process. Chipzilla, meanwhile, failed to make the jump to the competing 10 nm process, triggering a downfall in its fortunes on the stock market as rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) started eating its cake. The bad news is that AMD seems in no mood to take its foot off the gas -- but that doesn't necessarily mean that Intel can't fight back.

  • Is It Time to Buy the 8 Worst-Performing Dividend Stocks of 2021?

    The least bad among the big large-cap dividend payers so far this year are pharmaceutical stocks. As of mid-December, Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are in the red, with the most egregious losses among these being the 31.6% year-to-date loss being nursed by Viatris.

  • Here’s what 8 financial planners say you should do with your money during inflation

    Inflation is at its highest rate in nearly four decades, but there are steps you can take with your personal finances to take the edge off.

  • BlackBerry QNX to be used for future BMW Group driver assistance systems

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), today announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement with BMW Group to collaborate and develop technology for the automotive manufacturer's next-generation vehicles.

  • 10 Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 very cheap stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. Conventional wisdom would suggest that inflation worries over the past few months would have given value stocks more […]

  • Why Microsoft Stock Dropped Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares closed 3.3% lower on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Labor reported that producer price inflation hit a historic high in November, up 9.6% from a year ago. This news came on top of a reported 6.8% jump in consumer prices that came out yesterday -- the fastest rate of price growth in 40 years. Reporting on Microsoft's price decline, Bloomberg drew a direct line from the inflation data to the weakness in Microsoft's stock price. Think about it this way: Right now, analysts who track Microsoft stock are forecasting that the company will grow its earnings by about 15% annually over the next five years.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Can't Stop Dropping

    Investors in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock just can't seem to catch a break. The reason: Once again, it seems Wall Street is simply finding cheaper ways to play the global semiconductor shortage than by buying Nvidia stock. This growth rate was nearly twice the 6% growth Citi had previously forecast, reports TheFly.com. The problem is, in interpreting this data, Citi chose to speak highly of its potential to lift earnings at Advanced Micro Devices and Intel -- enabling both those chip companies to beat expectations in the fourth quarter.

  • The Fed Meeting Could Be D-Day for Bitcoin and Other Cryptos

    Supreme Court won’t block N.Y. healthcare vaccine mandate, Apple is poised to become first $3 trillion company, MGM Resorts to sell Mirage hotel to Hard Rock, and other news to start your day.

  • 3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrencies have taken over where last year's coronavirus vaccine stocks left off. The company holds more than 79% of the market, according to BIS Research.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Goldman Sachs

    Is it time for the bears to finally come out of hibernation? Not so fast, says Goldman Sachs. Volatility has ruled the Street recently, leading some to conclude that those with a more pessimistic outlook had been vindicated, but the firm believes stocks can still climb higher. According to Goldman Sachs’ head of U.S. equity strategy, David Kostin, the S&P 500 could hit 5,100 by next year. This would reflect gains of 10% should the index ultimately reach this target. “If you’re looking for a good

  • Why Datadog, Zscaler, and Cloudflare Sank by Double-Digits Today

    Shares of cloud software companies Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS), and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were falling on Tuesday in another rough day for tech stocks. In a wide-ranging note at the bank, J.P. Morgan software analyst Sterling Auty made new calls across the sector.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Generally speaking, organizations that hope to remain relevant need to keep pace with technology. Cutting-edge software and cloud services can drive efficiency, boost productivity, and even improve the customer experience, all of which can increase profitability.

  • Better Real Estate Stock: Realty Income vs. W.P. Carey

    I have both in my portfolio, but if you could choose only one, which of these net lease REIT leaders would be the best option?

  • Why Nio Shares Tanked Today

    Investors are being reminded of several risk factors that need to be considered with this investment.

  • Contribution Limits for IRAs, 401(k)s in 2022

    Contribution limits for IRAs, 401(k)s, and other plans can change from year to year due to cost-of-living adjustments. Here are the changes for 2022.

  • Eli Lilly Boosts 2021 Guidance and Issues a Strong 2022 Forecast. The Stock Jumps.

    Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly boosted revenue guidance for the year Wednesday, sending the stock up sharply in premarket trading. Eli Lilly said in a statement that it was boosting 2021 revenue guidance to a range of between $28 billion and $28.3 billion, an improvement on the previous range of $27.2 to $27.6 billion. The better-than-expected revenue will be driven by volume growth from key products including diabetes treatment Trulicity, breast cancer therapy Verzenio, and seven other medicines, the company said. Anat Ashkenazi, Lilly senior vice president and chief financial officer, said in a statement: “We believe the continued uptake of our key growth products—which we expect will account for more than two-thirds of core business revenue in 2022—coupled with our anticipated upcoming launches will allow Lilly to deliver top-tier, volume-driven revenue growth through at least 2030.”

  • Lowe's stock falls after 2022 sales guidance misses Street expectations

    Lowe's Cos. stock fell 3.7% in Wednesday premarket trading after the home improvement retailer announced its 2022 guidance, ahead of the company's outlook webcast. Lowe's expects 2022 sales of $94 billion to $97 billion, with results impacted by $1 billion to $1.5 billion from a 53rd week. Comp sales are expected to be flat to down 3%, and the company is guiding for EPS of $12.25 to $13.00. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $97.62 billion, comp sales growth of 1.7% and EPS of $12.94. For ful

  • 10 Cheap Lithium and Battery Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium and battery stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cheap Lithium and Battery Stocks to Invest In. Lithium demand has skyrocketed, along with prices, as the metal becomes central to electric vehicle (EV) […]

  • I'm Still Buying UiPath Stock After the Q3 Earnings Update

    Automation technology specialist UiPath (NYSE: PATH) was a hot IPO when it went public in April 2021, but a sky-high valuation has kept the stock in a steady decline ever since. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR, a key metric for subscription-based cloud computing services) increased 58% year over year to $818 million. For the final quarter of the year, management boosted its outlook for ARR to be at least $901 million (previously pegged at as much as $881 million), a quarterly sequential increase of 10% and a 55% increase from ARR at the end of last year.