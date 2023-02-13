Paper Bag Market Size to Grow by 5.93%, Paper Packaging Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paper Bag Market 2023-2027

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Paper bag market size & segmentation analysis

The paper bag market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,716.49 million. The Paper bag market is segmented based on material, end-user, and geography.

Based on the material, the Paper bag market is segmented into brown Kraft and white Kraft.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into retail, food and beverage, construction, pharmaceutical, and others.

Based on geography, the Paper bag market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

Paper bag market: Country-Level Analysis

The countries covered in the paper bag market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe (Europe); China, and India (APAC); Brazil, and Argentina (South America); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa),

North America will account for 33% of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The demand for paper packaging materials with better barrier properties is high. Stringent regulations regarding deforestation are forcing manufacturers to use recycled materials, which is making recycled paper packaging materials a sustainable packaging solution.

Increased consumer preference for sustainable packaging materials and increased awareness about the importance of using eco-friendly solutions also boost market growth. Infrastructural developments for the disposal and composting of bioplastics are also aiding the growth of the regional market.

Paper bag market: Dynamics & Insights

Technavio's research report on the paper bag market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The environmental benefits associated with paper bags are notably driving market growth. Paper bags are usually manufactured from locally available materials, which helps reduce transportation costs and, thus, saves energy. Most paper bags are made from unbleached papers, which are considered better for the environment. These papers help save energy, conserve natural resources, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which, in turn, reduce carbon footprint. The environmental benefits associated with paper bags will increase the adoption of such products by enterprises in industries, such as retail, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the limited durability of paper bags is the major challenge impeding market growth. The ban on regular plastic carrying bags and packaging has increased the demand for paper bags. However, the durability of paper bags is a major concern, especially for enterprises in the food and beverage industry. Paper bags are not strong enough to carry the weight of food. Also, paper bags are not feasible to pack liquid food items such as juice, gravy, and curry. Therefore, food loss is a possibility as paper bags can tear. Restaurants and food service providers find it difficult to package liquid food items for takeaways using paper bags as spillage of such food items can cause the hampering of packages leading to food loss and contamination. Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Paper bag market: Competitive Landscape and Vendor Analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the paper bag market are Bulldog Bag Ltd., Burgass Carrier Bags, C.E.E. R. SCHISLER, Gilchrist Bag Manufacturing LLC, Inteplast Group, International Paper Co., Jinan Xinshunyuan Packing Co. Ltd., Mondi plc, Novolex Holdings LLC, NOVPLASTA CZ s.r.o., Packaging Pro, Paperera de Girona SA, Papier-Mettler KG, ProAmpac Holdings Inc, Ronpak, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Thai Showa Paxxs Co Ltd, United Bags Inc., and WestRock Co., among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, Download a PDF sample!

Paper bag market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,716.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bulldog Bag Ltd., Burgass Carrier Bags, C.E.E. R. SCHISLER, Gilchrist Bag Manufacturing LLC, Inteplast Group, International Paper Co., Jinan Xinshunyuan Packing Co. Ltd., Mondi plc, Novolex Holdings LLC, NOVPLASTA CZ s.r.o., Packaging Pro, Paperera de Girona SA, Papier-Mettler KG, ProAmpac Holdings Inc, Ronpak, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Thai Showa Paxxs Co Ltd, United Bags Inc., and WestRock Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

