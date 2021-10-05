U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

Paper Bottles Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 93.9 Mn by 2029, Surge in Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions to Boost Market Growth, Says TMR Report

·5 min read

Rise in demand for increased visibility of products is anticipated to boost the global Paper Bottles Market

Major market enterprises are witnessing prominent demand for sustainable e-commerce packaging designs during the COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Paper Bottles Market: Overview

The demand for different sustainable packaging solutions is increasing from across major industrial verticals. This factor is likely to create promising sales opportunities in the global paper bottles market in the near future. Paper bottles are majorly utilized in the packaging of beverages, water, personal care products, and cosmetics.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) expect that the global paper bottles market to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2029.

Paper Bottles Market: Key Findings

  • Growing Demand for Rigid Packaging Fuels Product Sales

The adoption of rigid packaging solutions is increasing in various industries, owing to their many advantages such as versatility, recyclability, and durability. Considerable increase in R&D activities on rigid packaging has resulted into innovative and diverse rigid packaging materials.

  • Beverage Producers Partner with Market Players for Customized Paper Bottles

Several companies engaged in the beverages industry are entering into partnerships with paper bottle manufacturers in for customized products. As a result, the market is expected to expand at a promising pace in the years to come.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights -

Paper Bottles Market: Growth Boosters

  • Many companies operating in personal care, cosmetics, and beverages industries are adopting paper bottles as a prominent packaging solution owing to their high level of efficiency. Moreover, eye-catching prints on these bottles offer diverse products an attractive appearance. Owing to these advantages, the demand for paper bottles is increasing from varied end-use industries, which, in turn, is boosting market expansion.

  • Generally, paper bottles are manufactured using manifold layers of cardboard or paperboard, which provide improved strength to a bottle by shielding it from damage caused in transit. Moreover, the use of paper bottles can help in extending the shelf life of different products due to the robustness of these bottles. Moreover, the matte finish of paper bottles results into convenience and ease during the handling of the bottles.

  • Major companies engaged in the beverages industry are increasingly using paper bottles to boost their brand value and meet the requirements of the sustainability parameter. This factor is anticipated to boost sales prospects in the global market in the upcoming years.

  • As paper bottles are manufactured using plant-based fiber material, these products are recyclable as well as highly durable. As a result, the adoption of these products may help in lowering carbon footprint. The factor is projected to drive the demand for paper bottles in the upcoming years.

  • Expansion of beverages and personal care & cosmetics industries is expected to generate lucrative avenues in the North America paper bottles market in the near future. Moreover, continuous R&D activities by regional players may boost the market growth in North America.

Ask for Special Discount on Report –

Paper Bottles Market: Competition Landscape

Major companies engaged in the global paper bottles market are increasing efforts toward product advancement. For instance, they are producing sustainable labels and sustainable paper bottle caps on paper bottles.

Paper Bottles Market: Key Players

The report performs profiling of some of the key players operating in the paper bottles market. Thus, the research document delivers all important information including company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and business strategies of players profiled in the market report.

Some of the key players in the paper bottles market are:

  • Paper Water Bottle

  • Frugalpac

  • Just Water

  • Kagzi Bottles

  • PAPACKS Sales GmbH

  • Paper Bottle Company

  • Choose Packaging

  • LYS Packaging

  • Pulpex Ltd.

  • Pulp Packaging International

  • 3Epack Group

  • Shruti Agro

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at

Global Paper Bottles Market Segmentation

Paper Bottles Market by Capacity

  • 15 ml to 100 ml (Small)

  • 101 ml to 500 ml (Medium)

  • Above 500 ml (Large)

Paper Bottles Market by Primary Usage

  • Everyday

  • Sports

  • Others (Travel, etc.)

Paper Bottles Market by End User

  • Water

  • Beverages

  • Personal Care & Cosmetics

  • Others (Homecare & Toiletries, etc.)

Paper Bottles Market by Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Explore Latest Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/paper-bottles-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paper-bottles-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-93-9-mn-by-2029--surge-in-demand-for-sustainable-packaging-solutions-to-boost-market-growth-says-tmr-report-301392914.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

