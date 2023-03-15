Paper-for-cups Market to Reach USD 11.27 Billion By 2030; Growing Demand for Food Service Disposables to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights

Rapid urbanization, along with a sedentary lifestyle and on-the-go food culture, is anticipated to eventually drive the paper-for-cup market soon. Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for the global paper-for-cups market, with a 40.27% share of the market revenue in 2022. The stringent government regulations also encourage the recycling of paper cups, strengthening the paper cup business.

Newark, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global paper-for-cups market is expected to grow from USD 8.42 billion in 2022 to USD 11.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Paper cups are disposable cups which are made of paper. It is lined with plastic or wax to prevent the liquid from absorbing the paper. These cups are produced using food-grade paper that is hygienic and capable of storing hot and cold liquid for a long. The surge in awareness is constantly changing the lifestyle of people, and hence the demand for paper cups has increased significantly every year. There are generally three stages in the manufacturing of paper cups. The cup is shaped and formed in the first stage, the paper's sidewall paper. The second stage involves shaping the paper cup's bottom paper, which is then joined with the shaped sidewall. In the third and last stage, the paper cup is pre-heated, and then the bottom/rim curling is accomplished to complete the paper cup manufacturing.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13226



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global paper for cups market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• For example, in March 2015, Huhtamaki signed an agreement to acquire Butterworth Paper Cups. This acquisition helped the organization in expanding its food service manufacturing base to Southeast Asia and thus strengthened its base in Singapore, Malaysia and other South Asian Markets.



Story continues

Market Growth & Trends



The paper cup has good potential in educational institutions, canteens, IT companies, industrial canteens, fast foods, restaurants, tea shops, catering people, paper product dealers and supermarkets. The paper cups can be broadly used in tea shops, hotels and restaurants, ice cream parlours, coffee shops, soft drink parlours, milk parlours, railways and trains, picnic & tours, function and marriage parties, office, canteens, airlines and households among others. These disposable paper cups are biodegradable and hence make them more environment friendly compared to other types of disposable paper cups like those which are made of plastic. Moreover, plastic paper cups are prone to contaminate hot containments, but paper cups are safer for even hot beverage consumption. These paper cups are in several forms and sizes, along with customizable designs that make them more appealing to the market.



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/paper-for-cups-market-13226



Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast CAGR 3.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 11.27 Billion Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2019-2020 No. of Pages 230+ Segments Covered Application, End User, Type, Distribution Channel Paper-for-cups Market Growth Drivers Growing demand for paper cups in offices and restaurants

Key Findings



• In 2022, the poly-coated paper segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38.47% and market revenue of 3.24 billion.



The type segment is divided into air pocket insulated, poly-coated paper, wax-coated paper and others. In 2022, the poly-coated paper segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38.47% and market revenue of 3.24 billion. This growth is attributed to high demand from the food & beverage sector because of the growing demand for packaged food & beverages. Consumers prefer paper cups as they are lightweight and easy to dispose of.



• In 2022, the hot paper cups segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 64.64% and market revenue of 5.44 billion.

The application segment is divided into hot paper cups and cold paper cups. In 2022, the hot paper cups segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 64.64% and market revenue of 5.44 billion. Paper cups are getting used commonly for serving hot and cold beverages. For instance, tea shops in the commercial location are broadly using paper cups.



• In 2022, the coffee and tea shops segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38.20% and market revenue of 3.21 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into residential, coffee and tea shops, educational and offices institution, fast food shops and others. In 2022, the coffee and tea shops segment dominated the market, having the largest market share of 38.20% and market revenue of 3.21 billion. Paper cups can be broadly used in tea shops.



• In 2022, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 77.79% and market revenue of 6.55 billion.

The distribution channel segment is divided into online and offline. In 2022, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 77.79% and market revenue of 6.55 billion. Based on one of the studies globally, around 497 billion throwaway cups were estimated to be consumed by 2020. It is estimated that in the future, the use of disposable cups is anticipated to grow further.



Request for Customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13226



Regional Segment Analysis of the Paper For Cups Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Asia Pacific region occurred as the largest market for the global paper for cups industry, with a market share of 40.27% and a market value of around 3.39 billion in 2022. As customers are becoming more health conscious, the Asia Pacific region has a dominant global position in the paper cup industry. This led to the huge paper cup market in institutions, dispensaries and railway stations. North America emerged as the second largest market for the global paper-for-cups market. These cups are lightweight, disposable and portable. Moreover, the stringent government regulations encourage the recycling of paper cups, strengthening the paper cup business.



Key players operating in the global paper for cups market are:



• International Paper Company

• PT Bersaudara Inti Corpora

• Safepack

• Sunpro Group

• West Coast Paper Mills Limited (WCPM)

• MLM India Limited

• Savvy Packaging Pvt. Ltd

• Evergreen Packaging

• Wenzhou Lansheng Paper Co. Ltd

• Jagannath Industries Pvt. Ltd. (JIPL)

• Andhra Paper Limited (Subsidiary Of West Coast Paper Mills)

• Nordic Paper

• BillerudKorsnas AB

• Metsä Board (Subsidiary Of Metsä Group)



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global paper for cups market based on below mentioned segments:



Global Paper For Cups Market by Type:



• Air Pocket Insulated

• Poly-coated Paper

• Wax-coated Paper

• Others



Global Paper For Cups Market by Application:



• Hot Paper Cups

• Cold Paper Cups



Global Paper For Cups Market by End User:



• Residential

• Coffee and Tea Shops

• Educational and Offices Institution

• Fast Food Shops

• Others



Global Paper For Cups Market by Distribution Channel:



• Online

• Offline



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13226/single



About the report:



The global paper for cups market is analysed based on value (USD Billion), Volume(Units). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com



