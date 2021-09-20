U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.73
    -75.26 (-1.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,970.47
    -614.41 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,713.90
    -330.06 (-2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,182.20
    -54.67 (-2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.85
    -1.12 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.40
    +14.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0610 (-4.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3660
    -0.0077 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3890
    -0.5060 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,815.63
    -3,642.20 (-7.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.95
    -43.43 (-3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Paper Cups & Plates Market in the US, 2021-2026 - Several Market Players Introducing 100% Recyclable, Biodegradable or Compostable Paper Disposables

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The US paper cups and paper plates market reached a value of US$ 20 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst's are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The market for paper cups and plates in the US is primarily driven by the well-established food and beverage industry in the country.

Characterized by a hectic lifestyle of the majority of its population, the US stands as a witness to a steadily increasing fast food consumption. In line with this, the on-the-go coffee culture has led to the expansion of prominent coffee shops, which has provided a boost to the sales of paper cups and plates for serving and packing beverages and snacks.

Moreover, the growing consciousness among consumers regarding the importance of hygiene and sanitation has impelled them to replace reusable utensils with disposables, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth.

Furthermore, numerous eminent brands, such as Starbucks, are now replacing plastic packaging with paper cups and plates, owing to the enhanced focus towards sustainable development. Several market players are also introducing 100% recyclable, biodegradable or compostable paper disposables made with fiber-based raw materials.

US Paper Cups Market

Breakup by Product Type

  • Hot Paper Cups

  • Cold Paper Cups

The market is dominated by hot paper cups, followed by cold paper cups.

Breakup by Wall Type

  • Single Wall

  • Double Wall

Single wall represents the largest wall type in the market, followed by double wall.

US Paper Plates Market

Breakup by Product Type

  • Heavy-Duty

  • Medium-Duty

The market is dominated by heavy-duty paper plates, followed by medium-duty paper plates.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered

  • How has the US paper cups and paper plates market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the US paper cups and paper plates market?

  • What are the major product types in the industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

  • How are paper cups and paper plates manufactured?

Table of Contents

1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Paper Cups and Paper Plates Industry
6 US Paper Cups and Paper Plates Industry
7 US Paper Cups Market
8 US Paper Plates Market
9 Paper Cups and Plates Manufacturing Process
10 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2wz426

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paper-cups--plates-market-in-the-us-2021-2026---several-market-players-introducing-100-recyclable-biodegradable-or-compostable-paper-disposables-301380636.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • 3 reasons why FDA advisors rejected Pfizer’s booster for the general public

    Meg Fitzgerald, “Ascending Davos” Author and Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of vaccines, the FDA rejecting Pfizer's booster shot for the general public and the importance of getting young children vaccinated as soon as possible.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • UK meat industry warns of imminent supply threat from CO2 crisis

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's meat processors will start running out of carbon dioxide (CO2) within five days, forcing them to halt production and impacting supplies to retailers, the industry's lobby group warned on Monday. The CO2 gas is used to stun animals before slaughter, in the vacuum packing of food products to extend their shelf life, and to put the fizz into beer, cider and soft drinks. "My members are saying anything between five, 10 and 15 days supply (remain)," Nick Allen of the British Meat Processors Association told Sky News.

  • Average U.S. Retirement Savings By Age: How Do Yours Compare?

    How do your retirement savings compare to savings by other people in your age group? Are you keeping up with the proverbial Jones?

  • GM says Chevrolet Bolt EV battery production resumes

    General Motors Co said on Monday that battery production has resumed for its recalled Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle and that battery replacements will begin next month. GM said battery supplier LG battery plants in Holland and Hazel Park, Michigan, have resumed production and LG is adding capacity to provide more battery cells to GM. Last week, the largest U.S. automaker said it would extend a shutdown of a Michigan assembly plant to mid-October following a new recall of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles over battery issues after 13 reported fires.

  • New England, California to See Soaring Energy Costs This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures have been soaring, and they’re set to get especially high in New England and California in the coming months.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsU.S. inventories are tight, to the

  • Twitter to Pay $809.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging Jack Dorsey, Others Misled Investors

    Twitter disclosed a binding agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit, under which the social network will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading user-engagement info to investors. The original lawsuit, filed in 2016 by a Twitter shareholder, alleged Dorsey and others including former CEO Dick Costolo and board member Evan Williams hid facts […]

  • Why is natural gas so expensive right now?

    Cold winters, hot summers, and lackluster output from renewables are driving natural gas and electricity prices to record highs.

  • Bzaar bags $4M to enable US retailers to source home, lifestyle products from India

    Small businesses in the U.S. now have a new way to source home and lifestyle goods from new manufacturers. Bzaar, a business-to-business cross-border marketplace, is connecting retailers with over 50 export-ready manufacturers in India. The U.S.-based company announced Monday that it raised $4 million in seed funding, led by Canaan Partners, and including angel investors Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, PhonePe founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, Addition founder Lee Fixel and Helion Ventures co-founder Ashish Gupta.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.

  • Nemaura Medical Inc. Is 'One To Watch'

    Nemaura’s flagship product, sugarBEAT(R), is a wearable, non-invasive and flexible Continuous Glucose Monitor (“CGM”) designed for people with diabetes and prediabetes sugarBEAT received CE mark clearance in May 2019, allowing it to be marketed and sold within the European Union, and Nemaura has submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. FDA Nemaura continues to build a world-class management team Nemaura plans to launch a direct to consumer metabolic health program in 2021, using it

  • These 20 cities are remote work hotspots

    LinkedIn analyzed more than 49 million remote job applications in the 12-month period through August 2021.

  • Iron Ore’s Rout Keeps Rolling as China Imposes More Steel Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore extended its slump below $100 a ton as China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity in some provinces. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsFutures in Singapore tumbled as much as 11.

  • Exclusive-Didi co-founder Liu told associates she plans to leave - sources

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Didi Global Inc co-founder and President Jean Liu has told some close associates that she intends to step down, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the Chinese ride-hailing giant faces intense regulatory scrutiny following its New York listing earlier this year. Liu, 43, has in recent weeks told some associates that she expected the government to eventually take control of Didi and appoint new management, said the two sources. Liu, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker, told a couple of executives close to her in recent weeks - including those who had followed her to join Didi from the Wall Street bank - that she planned to leave and encouraged them to start looking for new opportunities as well, said one of the sources who was briefed on the matter.

  • Johnson to Tell Bezos Amazon Must Pay Fair Share of Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will tell Jeff Bezos that Amazon.com Inc. must pay its fair share of taxes in the country when the two meet on Monday.He will also tell the Amazon chairman to address working standards for employees in the U.K. He spoke to reporters on the way to the U.S., and said he would also congratulate Bezos “on his massive forestry initiative,” he said. “He’s putting a huge amount into planting trees around the world.”Johnson also addressed how the

  • America’s policy toward China is misdirected, because it would actually strengthen China and weaken the United States

    China's industrial policy is a weakness, so why should the U.S. copy it or demand that Beijing abandon it?

  • Trump Org Prosecutors Find New Evidence—in a Basement

    Michael M Santiago/GettyImagesProsecutors have discovered a tranche of evidence in the basement of a co-conspirator in the Trump Organization tax fraud case, a defense lawyer for indicted chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg revealed in court on Monday, with the attorney also signaling that more shoes are yet to drop in New York’s ongoing investigation.“We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” Weisselberg’s lawyer, Bryan C. Skarlatos, said in Manhattan crim

  • Toyota’s New Tundra Bucks the All-Electric Trend. This Truck Comes in a Hybrid.

    Total gas mileage improves, but the driving experience is closer to what consumers are used to—including filling up at gas stations.

  • BP Oil Trader Says He Was Fired Over Nigeria Bribe Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsBP Plc fired an ex-oil trader because he voiced concerns about bribes being paid in Nigeria to secure local contracts, according to a sprawling London employment s

  • Crude Sinks With Broader Market on China Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined amid growing concerns over the health of China’s economy that have triggered massive losses in equities. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsU.S. crude futures slid 2.3% to settle at the