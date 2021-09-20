Paper Cups & Plates Market in the US, 2021-2026 - Several Market Players Introducing 100% Recyclable, Biodegradable or Compostable Paper Disposables

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US paper cups and paper plates market reached a value of US$ 20 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst's are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The market for paper cups and plates in the US is primarily driven by the well-established food and beverage industry in the country.

Characterized by a hectic lifestyle of the majority of its population, the US stands as a witness to a steadily increasing fast food consumption. In line with this, the on-the-go coffee culture has led to the expansion of prominent coffee shops, which has provided a boost to the sales of paper cups and plates for serving and packing beverages and snacks.

Moreover, the growing consciousness among consumers regarding the importance of hygiene and sanitation has impelled them to replace reusable utensils with disposables, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth.

Furthermore, numerous eminent brands, such as Starbucks, are now replacing plastic packaging with paper cups and plates, owing to the enhanced focus towards sustainable development. Several market players are also introducing 100% recyclable, biodegradable or compostable paper disposables made with fiber-based raw materials.



US Paper Cups Market

Breakup by Product Type

Hot Paper Cups

Cold Paper Cups

The market is dominated by hot paper cups, followed by cold paper cups.



Breakup by Wall Type

Single Wall

Double Wall

Single wall represents the largest wall type in the market, followed by double wall.



US Paper Plates Market

Breakup by Product Type

Heavy-Duty

Medium-Duty

The market is dominated by heavy-duty paper plates, followed by medium-duty paper plates.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



