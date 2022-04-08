Paper Edge Protectors Market Size to Grow by USD 620.75 Mn| Rapid Industrialization to boost market growth| Technavio
NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paper Edge Protectors Market share is expected to grow by USD 620.75 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rapid industrialization is one of the major reasons driving the global paper edge protectors market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
Vendor Landscape
The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the Paper Edge Protectors Market industry.
Cascades Inc., CORDSTRAP BV, Crown Holdings Inc., Dongguan ZhongYueDa paper Co. Ltd., Eltete TPM Ltd, Inter-Pack LTD., Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, Kunert Group, Napco National, North American Laminating and Converting Co., PACFORT, Packaging Corp of America, Primapack SAE, RAJAPACK Ltd., Romiley Board Mill among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
Key Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Product:
Regional Market Outlook
During the projection period, APAC will account for 46% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for paper edge protectors. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.
The growing popularity of online shopping will aid the expansion of the paper edge protectors market in APAC over the projected period, resulting in a considerable increase in the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.
Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK will contribute to the highest market growth.
Latest Trends, Driving the Global Home Textile Retail Market
Market Trend:
Due to the fact that paper is less heat resistant in intense temperatures, suppliers have had to come up with new techniques to make paper edge protectors. As a result, suppliers are turning to plastics to provide long-lasting and environmentally friendly paper edge protectors. Polymer resins, such as polypropylene, are widely available and sold by a variety of providers. As a result, end-users are increasingly using paper edge protectors made of plastic.
Market Challenge:
The cost of these raw resources is determined by a variety of factors, including changing economic conditions, currency rate and commodity price variations, resource availability, and transportation costs. Other factors that influence supply and demand pressure include political upheaval and instability, meteorological conditions, and natural disasters. Furthermore, supplier consolidation will boost price pressure from suppliers to vendors.
Paper Edge Protectors Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.11%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 620.75 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.66
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Cascades Inc., CORDSTRAP BV, Crown Holdings Inc., Dongguan ZhongYueDa paper Co. Ltd., Eltete TPM Ltd, Inter-Pack LTD., Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, Kunert Group, Napco National, North American Laminating and Converting Co., PACFORT, Packaging Corp of America, Primapack SAE, RAJAPACK Ltd., Romiley Board Mill, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., TRANSFORMACAO DE PAPEL E COMERCIO DE EMBALAGENS SA, VPK Group NV, and Yamaton Paper GmbH
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Angular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Round - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 CORDSTRAP BV
10.4 Crown Holdings Inc.
10.5 Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS
10.6 Kunert Group
10.7 North American Laminating and Converting Co.
10.8 Packaging Corp of America
10.9 Primapack SAE
10.10 Smurfit Kappa Group
10.11 Sonoco Products Co.
10.12 VPK Group NV
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
