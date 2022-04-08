U.S. markets closed

Paper Edge Protectors Market Size to Grow by USD 620.75 Mn| Rapid Industrialization to boost market growth| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paper Edge Protectors Market share is expected to grow by USD 620.75 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rapid industrialization is one of the major reasons driving the global paper edge protectors market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Paper Edge Protectors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the Paper Edge Protectors Market industry.

Cascades Inc., CORDSTRAP BV, Crown Holdings Inc., Dongguan ZhongYueDa paper Co. Ltd., Eltete TPM Ltd, Inter-Pack LTD., Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, Kunert Group, Napco National, North American Laminating and Converting Co., PACFORT, Packaging Corp of America, Primapack SAE, RAJAPACK Ltd., Romiley Board Mill among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights on the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

During the projection period, APAC will account for 46% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for paper edge protectors. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

The growing popularity of online shopping will aid the expansion of the paper edge protectors market in APAC over the projected period, resulting in a considerable increase in the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Home Textile Retail Market

  • Market Trend:

Due to the fact that paper is less heat resistant in intense temperatures, suppliers have had to come up with new techniques to make paper edge protectors. As a result, suppliers are turning to plastics to provide long-lasting and environmentally friendly paper edge protectors. Polymer resins, such as polypropylene, are widely available and sold by a variety of providers. As a result, end-users are increasingly using paper edge protectors made of plastic.

  • Market Challenge:

The cost of these raw resources is determined by a variety of factors, including changing economic conditions, currency rate and commodity price variations, resource availability, and transportation costs. Other factors that influence supply and demand pressure include political upheaval and instability, meteorological conditions, and natural disasters. Furthermore, supplier consolidation will boost price pressure from suppliers to vendors.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

Liquid Paperboard Market by Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Paper Bag Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Paper Edge Protectors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.11%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 620.75 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.66

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Cascades Inc., CORDSTRAP BV, Crown Holdings Inc., Dongguan ZhongYueDa paper Co. Ltd., Eltete TPM Ltd, Inter-Pack LTD., Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, Kunert Group, Napco National, North American Laminating and Converting Co., PACFORT, Packaging Corp of America, Primapack SAE, RAJAPACK Ltd., Romiley Board Mill, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., TRANSFORMACAO DE PAPEL E COMERCIO DE EMBALAGENS SA, VPK Group NV, and Yamaton Paper GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Angular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Round - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CORDSTRAP BV

  • 10.4 Crown Holdings Inc.

  • 10.5 Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS

  • 10.6 Kunert Group

  • 10.7 North American Laminating and Converting Co.

  • 10.8 Packaging Corp of America

  • 10.9 Primapack SAE

  • 10.10 Smurfit Kappa Group

  • 10.11 Sonoco Products Co.

  • 10.12 VPK Group NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paper-edge-protectors-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-620-75-mn-rapid-industrialization-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301519140.html

SOURCE Technavio

