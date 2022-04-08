Paper Edge Protectors Market Size to Grow by USD 620.75 Mn| Rapid Industrialization to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paper Edge Protectors Market share is expected to grow by USD 620.75 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rapid industrialization is one of the major reasons driving the global paper edge protectors market. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Paper Edge Protectors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the Paper Edge Protectors Market industry.

Cascades Inc., CORDSTRAP BV, Crown Holdings Inc., Dongguan ZhongYueDa paper Co. Ltd., Eltete TPM Ltd, Inter-Pack LTD., Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, Kunert Group, Napco National, North American Laminating and Converting Co., PACFORT, Packaging Corp of America, Primapack SAE, RAJAPACK Ltd., Romiley Board Mill among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Regional Market Outlook

During the projection period, APAC will account for 46% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for paper edge protectors. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

The growing popularity of online shopping will aid the expansion of the paper edge protectors market in APAC over the projected period, resulting in a considerable increase in the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Home Textile Retail Market

Market Trend:

Due to the fact that paper is less heat resistant in intense temperatures, suppliers have had to come up with new techniques to make paper edge protectors. As a result, suppliers are turning to plastics to provide long-lasting and environmentally friendly paper edge protectors. Polymer resins, such as polypropylene, are widely available and sold by a variety of providers. As a result, end-users are increasingly using paper edge protectors made of plastic.

Market Challenge:

The cost of these raw resources is determined by a variety of factors, including changing economic conditions, currency rate and commodity price variations, resource availability, and transportation costs. Other factors that influence supply and demand pressure include political upheaval and instability, meteorological conditions, and natural disasters. Furthermore, supplier consolidation will boost price pressure from suppliers to vendors.

