U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,345.72
    +45.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,314.67
    +311.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,433.83
    +178.35 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.36
    +10.89 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.16
    +0.23 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4850
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,367.96
    +2,376.22 (+4.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,264.96
    +47.59 (+3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Paper.id Launches B2B Buy Now Pay Later - Geared to Help Indonesian SMEs Ramp Up, And Out, of COVID

·4 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paper.id, Indonesia's largest B2B invoicing startup with US $640million in invoices processed since the start of the year, announces the launch of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) for small to medium businesses. For customers that opt-out of financing, Merchants can still take advantage of BNPL through a new feature called "Get Paid Faster" (GPF). These features will provide desperately needed financing to more than 200,000 SMEs in Indonesia.

From left to right: Jeremy Limman (CEO &amp; Co-Founder), Yosia Sugialam (CTO &amp; Co-Founder) and Anthony Huang (COO)
From left to right: Jeremy Limman (CEO & Co-Founder), Yosia Sugialam (CTO & Co-Founder) and Anthony Huang (COO)

Paper.id is releasing these products to address a major pain point of SMEs coming out of COVID. Many SMEs had to constrict their business activities under COVID and are finding it hard to ramp up with new consumer demand without a source of capital financing. Post-pandemic, payment liquidity to suppliers is currently at 75 days, 32% slower than pre-pandemic rates according to research by Atradius. This creates strain on cash flow across the supply chain. Due to cash flow constraints, an average of 1 or 2 retail businesses go out-of-business in Indonesia each day.

To facilitate underwriting, earlier this year, Paper.id brought in strategic investor Buana Sejahtera Group, who owns a group of companies in the finance, logistics, and hospitality sectors to expand Paper.id's financing capabilities and tap into a more traditional supply chain. "We have invested in several companies especially in the fintech and payment space in Indonesia that we thought can synergize well with our group core business and other investments. We see Paper.id, with its unique offering of invoicing, payment, and fintech, as a startup that can not only digitize and unlock financing capabilities for our ecosystem, but also for other supply chain in Indonesia," said Simon Pratama, Director of Buana Sejahtera Group.

"Based on our own internal data, most SME B2B buyers only have the option of paying their suppliers through cash or bank transfer. We unlock more options for the buyer with a BNPL and digital payment options, including credit card, regardless if the supplier actually provides payment terms or not. The exciting news is this will be made available to all of Paper.id's existing digital invoicing customers," said Yosia Sugialam, Co-founder of Paper.id. At launch, Paper.id has validated more than three thousand invoices for BNPL.

The product flow can begin from either the Supplier or a Buyer. If a supplier wants to utilize the Get Paid Faster product, it can start by invoicing its buyer through Paper.id invoicing platform. Then, the buyer can acknowledge that the invoice is correct and contain the right information such as the quantity, product information and price. Validated invoice by validated suppliers and buyers, can seamlessly get instant payment from Paper.id ahead of its supposed payment term with a small fee.

Similarly, from the Buyer side, the buyer can input a purchase invoice or payout request to pay their suppliers with the digital payment options, including credit card, provided by Paper.id, regardless of the fact that their Suppliers have such payment option or not. Should the buyer require a term extension, they can seamlessly opt into the BNPL payment method that Paper.id provides, then repay at a later date. Instead of paying at purchase, or even within 1 week, buyers can set a payment plan to extend payment by 30 days.

As the pandemic has further stabilized in Indonesia, the impact on SMEs in Indonesia still lingers, both positively and negatively. "The current state of the pandemic provides a unique opportunity for us to further help the SMEs back in business and bring more options for them to alleviate their cashflow crunch both operationally and financially. These two solutions have seen tremendous growth in the past few months," said Jeremy Limman, Paper.id Co-founder and CEO. Paper.id has provided more than USD 10 million supply chain based financing and claimed that digital payment volume has tripled after the introduction of these two products.

While the free invoicing and bookkeeping still continues to grow, Paper.id sees the accelerated growth and adoption through these digital financing and payment products complete the trifecta of B2B transactions: Invoice / Business Document, Payment, and Financing. "We have observed that a company that utilizes the financing, tends to use digital payment and invoicing as well. This becomes a positive feedback loop that keeps reinforcing itself, transforming and digitizing the whole supply chain," Yosia concurred. "We are excited to see this digitization momentum, and looking ahead to not only transform multiple supply chain across different segments, but also empower the suppliers and buyers with the payment and financing options that they need," Jeremy closes.

About Paper.id

Paper.id is a full stack B2B Invoicing & Payment Platform that helps companies send, track and match documents, reconciling and opening digital payment options, and providing supply chain-based financing. Founded at the end of 2016, Paper.id can integrate with large enterprise's existing ERP system through APIs, or become an end to end solution for SMEs, thus connecting and digitizing the whole supply chain. The past two years, Paper.id has processed more than USD 1 billion worth of invoices in its platform

Media Contact

Arrayyan Firdaus (Community & Partnership Associate)
+62 896-4981-0015
array.firdaus@paper.id

SOURCE Paper.id

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Industry“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Blo

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Why Zeta Global Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company, were skyrocketing today after it announced late yesterday that it had acquired an audience engagement company called Apptness. Zeta Global said in a press release that Apptness' engagement platform will be directly integrated into Zeta's marketing platform and expand the company's data cloud. Zeta's CEO, David Steinberg, issued a statement saying that the acquisition will "enrich our data footprint, strengthen our actionable 360-degree view of the consumer, and help Zeta customers achieve even stronger results."

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • Palantir stock rallies more than 10% on $823 million Army contract

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Palantir shares surged more than 10% after hours, following a 0.2% rise to close at $23.21. The company said it won a $823 million contract to provide the Army with its Gotham platform, which is “an operating system for defense decision making and is specifically designed to connect the dots between disparate sources.”

  • Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • Why Sundial Growers, Aurora Cannabis, and Hexo Stocks Jumped Today

    As progress toward legalization continues in the U.S. market, one popular Canadian cannabis company had some better financial news last week.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in October

    Don't worry about what the stock market does this month. Focus on the long term with these three stocks.

  • What investors should consider as the debt ceiling deadline approaches

    Kevin Swanson, CEO and Private Wealth Advisor of Potentia Wealth, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the potential impacts of the debt ceiling as the October deadline approaches.

  • Wall Street mourns one of stock market’s ‘brightest minds, biggest hearts’ hit by car

    Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.

  • Why Pete Najarian Just Bought Call Options In Nvidia And Netflix

    Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian bought calls in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) after seeing other traders pile into the names, he said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." As soon as the markets opened Tuesday, Najarian noticed many of the big tech stocks were getting bought up. Nvidia caught his eye after noticing high volume in short-dated call options. People were buying the $202 and $205 strikes, Najarian noted, adding that these weren't call spreads,