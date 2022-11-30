U.S. markets closed

Paper notebooks market: Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The paper notebooks market size is forecast to increase by USD 21820.5 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.21%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the emergence of various types of paper, the increasing adoption in the education sector, and product launches.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paper Notebooks Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global paper notebooks market as a part of the office services and supplies market, which covers providers of office services and manufacturers of office supplies and equipment. Technavio calculates the global commercial services and supplies market size based on the combined revenue generated by companies offering products and services in commercial printing, environmental and facilities services, office services and supplies, security and alarm services, and diversified support services.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 2U Inc., A Good Company, Adhikar Paper Industries, AQRAT PRINTING HOUSE, Archies Ltd, Baier & Schneider GmbH & Co. KG, Bamboo India, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Cimpress Plc, Field Notes Brand, ITC Ltd., JK Paper Ltd, KHANNA PAPER MILLS, KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd., Maharashtra Book Mfg. Co, and Monsieur Notebook Ltd

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the paper notebooks market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (academic institutions and corporates), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by distribution channel (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The offline segment grew gradually by USD 18,408.23 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The offline segment holds the major share of the global paper notebooks market. The segment considers the sales of paper notebooks through various brick-and-mortar stores, such as departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and exclusive company-operated outlets. Significant growth in the education sector, the rising number of educational institutions, and increasing student enrolment are driving the growth of the segment. The segment is also driven by the rising number of specialty stores that sell stationery products.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy now.

Related Reports -

Loose Leaf Paper Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 1.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Printing and Writing Paper Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 7.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.76%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The emergence of various types of printing and writing paper is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in paper notebooks market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the paper notebooks market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the paper notebooks market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of paper notebooks market vendors

Paper Notebooks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

156

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 21820.5 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.37

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

A Good Company, Adhikar Paper Industries, AQRAT PRINTING HOUSE, Archies Ltd, Baier and Schneider GmbH and Co. KG, Bamboo India, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Cimpress Plc, Field Notes Brand, ITC Ltd., JK Paper Ltd, KHANNA PAPER MILLS, KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd., and Maharashtra Book Mfg. Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global paper notebooks market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Corporates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 A Good Company

  • 12.4 AQRAT PRINTING HOUSE

  • 12.5 Archies Ltd

  • 12.6 Baier and Schneider GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.7 Bamboo India

  • 12.8 C. Josef Lamy GmbH

  • 12.9 Cimpress Plc

  • 12.10 Field Notes Brand

  • 12.11 ITC Ltd.

  • 12.12 KHANNA PAPER MILLS

  • 12.13 KOKUYO Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd.

  • 12.15 Maharashtra Book Mfg. Co

  • 12.16 The Hamelin Group

  • 12.17 VISHWAS NOTEBOOK MFG. CO.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paper-notebooks-market-historic-industry-size--analysis-of-15-vendors-and-7-countries--technavio-301689091.html

SOURCE Technavio

