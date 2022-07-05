Paper Notebooks Market Size to Grow by USD 16.55 Billion | By Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The outbreak of COVID-19 has made a huge impact on global industrial supply chains. Certainly, COVID-19 has posed severe challenges to the pulp and paper industry including Paper Notebooks Market. For example, paper notebooks and printing papers have seen a notable decrease in demand due to the shutdown of colleges and universities. However, the reopening of schools and universities in countries such as China is expected to drive the demand for paper notebooks in the region. For example, in April 2020, Shanghai welcomed students in their final years of middle and high school, while Beijing allowed students preparing for China's university entrance exam in July 2020 to return to campuses. The Paper Notebooks Market Share is expected to increase by USD 16.55 billion from 2020 to 2025 with an accelerated CAGR of 7%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

The paper notebooks market share growth by the offline will be significant during the forecast period. The offline segment held the major share of the global paper notebooks market in 2020. It includes the sales of paper notebooks through various brick and mortar stores, such as departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and exclusive company-operated outlets. Offline stores enable direct interaction between customers and retailers. Departmental stores can be easily operated in rural areas and are accessible to a wide range of people. Significant growth of the education sector led by the rising number of educational institutions and increasing student enrolment is driving the demand for paper notebooks.

Paper Notebooks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 16.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Exacompta Clairefontaine SA, Hallmark Licensing LLC, ITC Ltd., kikki.K Pty Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.,

Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd., The Hamelin Group, and The ODP Corp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (offline and online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Key Companies- C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Exacompta Clairefontaine SA, Hallmark Licensing LLC, ITC Ltd., kikki.K Pty Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd., The Hamelin Group, and The ODP Corp. among others.

Driver- Emergence of various types of paper to drive the market.

Challenge- Stringent regulations on paper manufacturing to hamper the market growth.

Vendor Insights-

The paper notebooks market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

C. Josef Lamy GmbH- The company offers various products, such as hardcover notebooks, softcover notebooks, and booklets.

Exacompta Clairefontaine SA- The company offers various notebooks and writing pads such as Side Stapled Notebooks, Rhodiarama soft cover notebooks, and Rhodia Silver Webnotebooks.

Hallmark Licensing LLC- The company offers various notebooks such as White Etched Dots Faux Leather Notebook with Pen, Dalmatian Spots Slim Notebook, and Peanuts Woodstock Small Paperback Notebook.

Paper Notebooks Market Driver:

The different types of papers available in the market, which are being used for manufacturing paper notebooks, are anticipated to increase the adoption of consumers and drive the market during the forecast period. The various types of papers used for making notebooks are includes, Bond Paper, Endpapers, Parchment Paper, Recycled Paper, Munken, And Wove. Bond paper is a high-quality, tough paper that is made from cotton. It is mostly used in banks and government organizations for documentation purposes. Endpapers are the first and last cover pages of a notebook, which are used to cover the papers inside the book. They are mostly plain white or any other color of choice and mostly represent the brand logo design of the notebook company. Wove paper is a plain paper mostly found in books where printing is required. Owing to the emergence of various types of paper used for manufacturing paper notebooks, the use of paper notebooks among customers is expected to increase.

Paper Notebooks Market Challenge:

The paper manufacturing process usually emits harmful gases such as carbon monoxide and methane, which cause pollution and negatively impact the environment. Toxic emissions are one of the major challenges expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Stringent regulations on the manufacturing of paper notebooks for environmental safety significantly influence the existing practices and future opportunities in the notebook industry. The regulations are the preventive measures, which must be complied with by vendors to reduce the negative environmental impacts of manufacturing paper notebooks. For instance, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) implemented the Formaldehyde Standards for Composite Wood Products Act of 2010. This act regulates the emissions of formaldehyde from composite wood products during the manufacture of paper and paper notebooks. Owing to these regulations, vendors operating in the market incur high production costs and compliance costs associated with the production of paper products such as paper notebooks. This may lead to a decline in the production of paper notebooks and hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

