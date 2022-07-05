U.S. markets closed

Paper Notebooks Market Size to Grow by USD 16.55 Billion | By Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

·8 min read

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The outbreak of COVID-19 has made a huge impact on global industrial supply chains. Certainly, COVID-19 has posed severe challenges to the pulp and paper industry including Paper Notebooks Market. For example, paper notebooks and printing papers have seen a notable decrease in demand due to the shutdown of colleges and universities. However, the reopening of schools and universities in countries such as China is expected to drive the demand for paper notebooks in the region. For example, in April 2020, Shanghai welcomed students in their final years of middle and high school, while Beijing allowed students preparing for China's university entrance exam in July 2020 to return to campuses. The Paper Notebooks Market Share is expected to increase by USD 16.55 billion from 2020 to 2025 with an accelerated CAGR of 7%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Paper Notebooks Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To Unlock & Uncover more insights, key market data, and business strategies deployed by companies of Paper Notebooks Market – Download Sample Report

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The paper notebooks market share growth by the offline will be significant during the forecast period. The offline segment held the major share of the global paper notebooks market in 2020. It includes the sales of paper notebooks through various brick and mortar stores, such as departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and exclusive company-operated outlets. Offline stores enable direct interaction between customers and retailers. Departmental stores can be easily operated in rural areas and are accessible to a wide range of people. Significant growth of the education sector led by the rising number of educational institutions and increasing student enrolment is driving the demand for paper notebooks.

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for the Sample Report

 

Paper Notebooks Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 16.55 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.09

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Exacompta Clairefontaine SA, Hallmark Licensing LLC, ITC Ltd., kikki.K Pty Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.,
Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd., The Hamelin Group, and The ODP Corp

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,
COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

 

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (offline and online) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

  • Key Companies- C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Exacompta Clairefontaine SA, Hallmark Licensing LLC, ITC Ltd., kikki.K Pty Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd., The Hamelin Group, and The ODP Corp. among others.

  • Driver- Emergence of various types of paper to drive the market.

  • Challenge- Stringent regulations on paper manufacturing to hamper the market growth.

More additional information about the Paper Notebooks Market. Access more research insights with recommendations of relevant topics from Technavio's library of +17,000 Reports. Buy Now

Vendor Insights-

The paper notebooks market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

  • C. Josef Lamy GmbH- The company offers various products, such as hardcover notebooks, softcover notebooks, and booklets.

  • Exacompta Clairefontaine SA- The company offers various notebooks and writing pads such as Side Stapled Notebooks, Rhodiarama soft cover notebooks, and Rhodia Silver Webnotebooks.

  • Hallmark Licensing LLC- The company offers various notebooks such as White Etched Dots Faux Leather Notebook with Pen, Dalmatian Spots Slim Notebook, and Peanuts Woodstock Small Paperback Notebook.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. View Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Paper Notebooks Market Driver:

The different types of papers available in the market, which are being used for manufacturing paper notebooks, are anticipated to increase the adoption of consumers and drive the market during the forecast period. The various types of papers used for making notebooks are includes, Bond Paper, Endpapers, Parchment Paper, Recycled Paper, Munken, And Wove. Bond paper is a high-quality, tough paper that is made from cotton. It is mostly used in banks and government organizations for documentation purposes. Endpapers are the first and last cover pages of a notebook, which are used to cover the papers inside the book. They are mostly plain white or any other color of choice and mostly represent the brand logo design of the notebook company. Wove paper is a plain paper mostly found in books where printing is required. Owing to the emergence of various types of paper used for manufacturing paper notebooks, the use of paper notebooks among customers is expected to increase.

  • Paper Notebooks Market Challenge:

The paper manufacturing process usually emits harmful gases such as carbon monoxide and methane, which cause pollution and negatively impact the environment. Toxic emissions are one of the major challenges expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Stringent regulations on the manufacturing of paper notebooks for environmental safety significantly influence the existing practices and future opportunities in the notebook industry. The regulations are the preventive measures, which must be complied with by vendors to reduce the negative environmental impacts of manufacturing paper notebooks. For instance, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) implemented the Formaldehyde Standards for Composite Wood Products Act of 2010. This act regulates the emissions of formaldehyde from composite wood products during the manufacture of paper and paper notebooks. Owing to these regulations, vendors operating in the market incur high production costs and compliance costs associated with the production of paper products such as paper notebooks. This may lead to a decline in the production of paper notebooks and hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges available with Technavio – Download Sample Report

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you.

Here are Some Similar Topics-
Printing and Writing Paper Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The global printing and writing paper market has the potential to grow by USD 10.15 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. Almost 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for printing and writing paper in APAC. Find More Key Market Insights Here

Office Stationery Market in Europe by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The office stationery market in Europe has the potential to grow by USD 8.06 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.46%. The office stationery market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the paper products segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. Find More Key Market Insights Here

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 C. Josef Lamy GmbH

  • 10.4 Exacompta Clairefontaine SA

  • 10.5 Hallmark Licensing LLC

  • 10.6 ITC Ltd.

  • 10.7 kikki.K Pty Ltd.

  • 10.8 Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

  • 10.9 Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

  • 10.10 Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Hamelin Group

  • 10.12 The ODP Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paper-notebooks-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-16-55-billion--by-application-and-geography---forecast-and-analysis-2021-2025--301579990.html

SOURCE Technavio

