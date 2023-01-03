U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

Paper Packaging: Global Market Outlook

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Report Scope:
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the paper packaging based on three categories, packaging type, end-user, and regions.The packaging types are segmented into eight major types: corrugated boxes, cartons, wrapping paper, bags and sacks, transparent packaging, and others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377380/?utm_source=PRN



A detailed estimate and forecast of the global market by end-user are provided as food and beverages, healthcare, personal care and cosmetics, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, and others.The report also examines and quantifies the paper packaging market based on regions.

Further, the report analyzes the industry structure, market dynamics, and supply chain analysis of the paper packaging industry. Transparent packaging is considered a separate segment, and transparent bags and wrapping paper are excluded from â€œbags and sacksâ€ and â€œwrapping paperâ€ segments respectively and covered under transparent packaging.

The report estimates the global market for paper packaging in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on product, end-user, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of paper packaging solution providers.

Report Includes:
- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for paper packaging products
- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of market opportunities for this innovation-driven paper packaging market, and the major regions and countries involved in market developments
- Review of the key growth driving factors and constraints that will shape the market for paper packaging products as the basis for projecting demand over the next few years (2022-2027)
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for paper packaging market in value and volumetric terms, and their corresponding market share analysis by product, end user, and region
- Coverage of the most important technological, economic, and environmental considerations in the paper packaging industry, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- Profile descriptions of the leading global players

Summary:
Paper packaging is a cost-efficient and versatile way to preserve, protect, and transport a broad range of products, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, etc.Paper packaging can be customized to meet product or customer-specific needs.

Paper packaging offers various benefits, such as light weight, recyclability, and biodegradability.Packaging products are important to add value to the products from every sector.

The paper packaging sector contributes over REDACTED% of the overall packaging market share. The growing consumer consciousness and shifting consumer preference for sustainable packaging, along with the stringent regulations imposed by several environmental protection authorities on plastic use, are the major factors expected to drive the paper packaging market.

The global market for paper packaging was estimated to be $REDACTED in 2021.It is projected the paper packaging market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED by 2027.

Regulatory and consumer concerns regarding the increasing packaging waste coupled with fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers are majorly focusing on improving the sustainability of the packaging products and are expected to enhance the market growth.Furthermore, the rapid development of delivery-on-demand services and online shopping has boosted the usage of paper-based packaging.

Paper packaging materials are produced from renewable resources, which are replanted to ensure a continuous and sustainable supply.

The paper packaging market observed significant challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic as companies moved away from China to source raw materials and reconsidered easily available material options used in packaging.

In this report, the global market paper packaging has been segmented based on product, end-user, and geography.Based on product, the paper packaging market has been categorized into corrugated packaging, cartons and folding boxes, wrapping paper, bags and sacks, transparent packaging, and others.

Corrugated packaging currently dominates the market and was valued at $REDACTED in 2021. It is estimated the paper packaging market should grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED by 2027.

Based on end-user, the paper packaging market has been segmented into food & beverages, healthcare, personal care & cosmetics, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, and others.The food and beverage industry is the major end-user of paper packaging.

As paper packaging is convenient for use and environment-friendly, there is considerable demand for paper packaging in the food and beverage market. Various types of packaging products such as wrapping paper, bags, pouches, cups, trays, cartons, and boxes are used to fulfill a range of packaging needs.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377380/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paper-packaging-global-market-outlook-301711790.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

