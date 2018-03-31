U.S. Markets close in 2 hrs 38 mins

With paper and phones, Atlanta struggles to recover from cyber attack

By Laila Kearney
Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of binary code are seen in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration -

By Laila Kearney

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Atlanta's top officials holed up in their offices on Saturday as they worked to restore critical systems knocked out by a nine-day-old cyber attack that plunged the Southeastern U.S. metropolis into technological chaos and forced some city workers to revert to paper.

On an Easter and Passover holiday weekend, city officials labored in preparation for the workweek to come.

Police and other public servants have spent the past week trying to piece together their digital work lives, recreating audit spreadsheets and conducting business on mobile phones in response to one of the most devastating "ransomware" virus attacks to hit an American city.

Three city council staffers have been sharing a single clunky personal laptop brought in after cyber extortionists attacked Atlanta's computer network with a virus that scrambled data and still prevents access to critical systems.

"It’s extraordinarily frustrating," said Councilman Howard Shook, whose office lost 16 years of digital records.

One compromised city computer seen by Reuters showed multiple corrupted documents with "weapologize" and "imsorry" added to file names.

Ransomware attacks have surged in recent years as cyber extortionists moved from attacking individual computers to large organizations, including businesses, healthcare organizations and government agencies. Previous high-profile attacks have shut down factories, prompted hospitals to turn away patients and forced local emergency dispatch systems to move to manual operations.

Ransomware typically corrupts data and does not steal it. The city of Atlanta has said it does not believe private residents' information is in the hands of hackers, but they do not know for sure.

City officials have declined to discuss the extent of damage beyond disclosed outages that have shut down some services at municipal offices, including courts and the water department.

Nearly 6 million people live in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The Georgia city itself is home to more than 450,000 people, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

City officials told Reuters that police files and financial documents were rendered inaccessible by unknown hackers who demanded $51,000 worth of bitcoin to provide digital keys to unlock scrambled files.

“Everything on my hard drive is gone,” City Auditor Amanda Noble said in her office housed in Atlanta City Hall’s ornate tower.

City officials have not disclosed the extent to which servers for backing up information on PCs were corrupted or what kind of information they think is unrecoverable without paying the ransom.

Noble discovered the disarray on March 22 when she turned on her computer to discover that files could not be opened after being encrypted by a powerful computer virus known as SamSam that renamed them with gibberish.

“I said, 'This is wrong,'" she recalled.

City officials then quickly entered her office and told her to shut down the computer before warning the rest of the building.

Noble is working on a personal laptop and using her smartphone to search for details of current projects mentioned in emails stored on that device.

Not all computers were compromised. Ten of 18 machines in the auditing office were not affected, Noble said.

OLD-SCHOOL ANALOG

Atlanta police returned to taking written case notes and have lost access to some investigative databases, department spokesman Carlos Campos told Reuters. He declined to discuss the contents of the affected files.

"Our data management teams are working diligently to restore normal operations and functionalities to these systems and hope to be back online in the very near future," he said. By the weekend, he added, officers were returning to digital police reports.

Meanwhile, some city employees complained they have been left in the dark, unsure when it is safe to turn on their computers.

“We don't know anything,” said one frustrated employee as she left for a lunch break on Friday.

FEEBLE

Like City Hall, whose 1930 neo-Gothic structure is attached to a massive modern wing, the city’s computer system is a combination of old and new. 

“One of the reasons why municipalities are vulnerable is we just have so many different systems,” Noble said. 

The city published results from a recent cyber-security audit in January, and had started implementing its recommendations before the ransomware virus hit. The audit called for better record-keeping and hiring more technology workers.

Councilman Shook said he is worried about how much the recovery will cost the city, but that he supports funding a cyber-security overhaul to counter future attacks.

For now his staff are temporarily sharing one aging laptop.

“Things are very slow," he said. "It was a very surreal experience to be shut down like that."

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who took office in January, has declined to say if the city paid the ransom ahead of a March 28 deadline mentioned in an extortion note whose image was released by a local television station.

Shook, who chairs the city council's finance subcommittee, said he did not know whether the city is negotiating with the hackers, but that it appears no ransom has been paid to date.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is helping Atlanta respond, typically discourages ransomware victims from paying up.

FBI officials could not immediately be reached for comment. A Department of Homeland Security spokesman confirmed the agency is helping Atlanta respond to the attack, but declined to comment further.

Hackers typically walk away when ransoms are not paid, said Mark Weatherford, a former senior DHS cyber official.

Weatherford, who previously served as California's chief information security officer, said the situation might have been resolved with little pain if the city had quickly made that payment.

"The longer it goes, the worse it gets," he said. “This could turn out to be really bad if they never get their data back."

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; additional reporting by Jim Finkle; editing by Daniel Bases and Jonathan Oatis)

  • China hammers U.S. goods with tariffs as 'sparks' of trade war fly
    World
    Reuters

    China hammers U.S. goods with tariffs as 'sparks' of trade war fly

    By Ben Blanchard and Tony Munroe BEIJING (Reuters) - China has increased tariffs by up to 25 percent on 128 U.S. products, from frozen pork and wine to certain fruits and nuts, escalating a dispute between the world's biggest economies in response to U.S. duties on imports of aluminum and steel. The tariffs, to take effect on Monday, were announced late on Sunday by China's finance ministry and matched a list of possible tariffs on up to $3 billion in U.S. goods published by China on March 23.

  • A glance at US products affected by Chinese tariff hikes
    Lifestyle
    Associated Press

    A glance at US products affected by Chinese tariff hikes

    Some goods on which the Chinese government raised tariffs Monday. 25 PERCENT TARIFFS Most goods targeted for 25 percent tariffs are varieties of pork, for which China is the No. 3 American export

  • Russian billionaire with World Cup arena contract arrested
    World
    Associated Press

    Russian billionaire with World Cup arena contract arrested

    The Kremlin rejected suggestions on Monday that the arrest of a billionaire involved in the construction of one of the stadiums to be used in this summer's World Cup was part of a strategy to wrest his business from him. Ziyavudin Magomedov, who is worth $1.4 billion according to the Russian Forbes magazine, was arrested Saturday along with his brother after the court refused to release him on bail of 2.5 billion rubles ($44 million) — the sum police say he embezzled from government infrastructure contracts. The police did not immediately identify the contracts that have caused concern but one of Magomedov's companies has recently been in the spotlight over the delayed construction of the arena in the city of Kaliningrad, which is to be used in this summer's World Cup soccer tournament.

  • Bitcoin Gets Throttled After Traversing Much-Feared 'Death Cross'
    Business
    The Street

    Bitcoin Gets Throttled After Traversing Much-Feared 'Death Cross'

    Bitcoin's big losses this weekend weren't an April Fool's Day joke. The No. 1 cryptocurrency by market cap dipped as low as $6,443 on Sunday, April 1, reaching a 54-day low. The price trouble for bitcoin this weekend came after the cryptocurrency passed what investors call the "death cross," meaning bitcoin's 50-day moving average passed below its 200-day moving average. The "death cross" technical indicator had been anxiously anticipated among traders for several days before the move came to fruition. Bitcoin traded lower for seven of the last nine days as investors feared the worst. As the first quarter came to a close last week, bitcoin registered its largest three-month price decline since

  • Why Tesla Is Getting Clobbered Again Today
    Business
    Motley Fool

    Why Tesla Is Getting Clobbered Again Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were down 6.6% to $248.57 as of 10 a.m. EDT on Monday, after several developments over the holiday weekend added to a rapidly growing list of investor concerns about the electric-car maker's finances and manufacturing. Tesla's stock price fell over 22% in March on a long list of investor concerns. After the market closed for the week on Thursday, Tesla announced that it's recalling 123,000 Model S sedans for a problem with the cars' steering assembly.

  • Millennials Are Saving Well, but They're Investing Their Money All Wrong
    Business
    Motley Fool

    Millennials Are Saving Well, but They're Investing Their Money All Wrong

    A good 71% of younger workers are saving for retirement, either in a 401(k) or another dedicated plan, according to Transamerica. It's estimated that 42% of millennials invest too conservatively for retirement, according to Fidelity. A Charles Schwab study revealing that younger workers hold 25% of their investments in cash further drives home this point, and according to Transamerica, 20% of millennials have most of their retirement portfolios invested in bonds, money market funds, or other such stable investments.

  • It’s Not Just China's Retaliatory Tariffs That Should Worry U.S. Businesses
    World
    Time

    It’s Not Just China's Retaliatory Tariffs That Should Worry U.S. Businesses

    On Monday, China hit back at the Trump administration’s decision to raise duties on steel and aluminum imports, imposing tariffs of up to 25% on 128 American goods — including pork, wine and fruit — worth an estimated $3 billion. Beijing said the hike was intended to “safeguard China’s interests and balance” losses caused by the new 25% tariff on steel imports and 10% on aluminum that Washington imposed from March 23, citing “national security.” President Trump has stated that trade wars are “good” and “easy to win,” while common consensus among economists is that all parties lose. Beijing’s strident state media has praised the retaliation.

  • China's Tiangong-1 Space Lab Has Made Its Fiery Return to Earth
    Science
    Time

    China's Tiangong-1 Space Lab Has Made Its Fiery Return to Earth

    Chinese authorities say the Tiangong-1 space station re-entered Earth’s atmosphere Monday, marking an end to the country’s first space lab mission. The Tiangong-1 made re-entry over the Pacific Ocean around 8:15 a.m. Beijing time (8:15 p.m. Sunday EST), with most of its parts burning up before crashing into the southern Pacific Ocean, the China Manned Space Agency said in a statement. The space station began its uncontrolled free-fall earlier this year.

  • Tesla tumbles, Trump attacks Amazon again, Nvidia worries grow
    Finance
    Yahoo Finance

    Tesla tumbles, Trump attacks Amazon again, Nvidia worries grow

    Let’s check out the Yahoo Finance charts of the day. Tesla (TSLA): shares dropping here, down over 7%. A few headlines today – In a series of April Fool’s tweets, Elon Musk joked that the company was bankrupt, surprising investors. Separately, the automaker

  • Analyst: Tesla will have to raise capital if they don't r...
    TSLA
    CNBC Videos

    Analyst: Tesla will have to raise capital if they don't r...

    Colin Langan, UBS auto analyst, discusses Tesla's Elon Musk tweeting an April Fools' Day joke about the automaker going bankrupt and what he sees for the actual solvency of the company.

  • Tesla is now worth less than Ford
    Finance
    TechCrunch

    Tesla is now worth less than Ford

    Tesla's stock price is falling and in doing so, has retreated on milestones it set last year. As of publication, the company's value is less than Ford's for the first time in a year. At current levels, Tesla's market cap is $42.063 billion while Ford is trading at $43.588. It was a year ago tomorrow that Tesla overtook Ford's market cap.

  • The SUV Cliff Crash That Killed a Family May Have Been Intentional
    News
    Time

    The SUV Cliff Crash That Killed a Family May Have Been Intentional

    Information pulled from the vehicle’s software shows it was stopped at a flat, dirt pull-off area before it sped off the steep rocky face and plunged 100 feet, said Capt. Greg Baarts with the California Highway Patrol Northern Division. Speaking at an evening news conference Baarts said the electronic information combined with the lack of skid marks or signs the driver braked led authorities to believe the crash was purposeful. Five members of the Hart family were found dead.

  • Trump Threatens to Stop Mexico's 'Cash Cow' Unless Fewer People Come Into U.S.
    Politics
    Time

    Trump Threatens to Stop Mexico's 'Cash Cow' Unless Fewer People Come Into U.S.

    (PALM BEACH, Fla.) — President Donald Trump declared Sunday that a deal to help “Dreamer” immigrants was “NO MORE” and threatened to pull out of a free trade agreement with Mexico unless it does more to stop people from crossing into the U.S. He claimed

  • President Trump and the First Lady Are Hosting the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll. Watch It Live
    Politics
    Time

    President Trump and the First Lady Are Hosting the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll. Watch It Live

    It’s springtime, and at the White House that means it’s time for the annual Easter Egg Roll. In keeping with tradition, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will host the 140th Easter Egg Roll on the White House’s South Lawn Monday. Thousands of people are expected to attend the 2018 White House Easter Egg Roll, though the event is not open to the public.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Personally Owns That You Can Buy Right Now
    Business
    Motley Fool

    3 Stocks Warren Buffett Personally Owns That You Can Buy Right Now

    You can read headlines every quarter about the stocks Warren Buffett is buying. Warren Buffett may have picked the stocks himself or approved a decision made by someone else, but it was really Berkshire buying the stocks -- not Buffett.

  • This could be the most critical week in Tesla's history (TSLA)
    Finance
    Business Insider

    This could be the most critical week in Tesla's history (TSLA)

    The stock market is struggling to price Tesla's risk, but the bond markets are signaling a lack of confidence in the company. Tesla is also dealing with a fatal Autopilot crash that the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. Tesla shares are down as much as 7% on Monday.

  • Migrant 'caravans:' The ball is in Democrats' court, Varney
    Politics
    Fox Business Videos

    Migrant 'caravans:' The ball is in Democrats' court, Varney

    FBN's Stuart Varney on President Trump's warning of migrant 'caravans.'

  • How to Handle the Next Market Crash
    Business
    Motley Fool

    How to Handle the Next Market Crash

    After nine years of an explosive bull market run that has made Pamplona look like the Westminster dog show by comparison, investors have become a lot more afraid that a stock market crash could be right around the corner. While it won't necessarily be as bad as what investors suffered in 2008 and early 2009, a future crash will test the resolve of millions of investors fearing the worst-case scenario for their retirement savings. The smart thing to do is to prepare during good times for the devastating market moves that could occur, and the following three things are worth thinking about as you plan your risk management strategy.

  • China Unveils Plan to Lure Big Tech Stock Listings Back Home
    Business
    Bloomberg

    China Unveils Plan to Lure Big Tech Stock Listings Back Home

    China took a major step toward seeing Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Baidu Inc. and others list in its domestic market, announcing a trial program that would allow the technology giants to see their shares bought and sold in the world’s most populous country. The State Council unveiled the plans on Friday, less than a month after the idea was first made public -- underscoring how keen authorities are to see foreign-listed firms come home. A pilot of Chinese depositary receipts would apply to companies that went public overseas and have a market value of more than 200 billion yuan ($32 billion). Firms can use corporate structures that aren’t permitted on the mainland, and monies raised can be moved offshore.

  • Better Buy: General Dynamics Corporation vs. Huntington Ingalls
    Business
    Motley Fool

    Better Buy: General Dynamics Corporation vs. Huntington Ingalls

    President Donald Trump signed the $1.3 trillion congressional budget deal into law on March 23, delivering on a promised Pentagon spending boost that has had defense stocks soaring over the past year. Shares of major contractors are up between 43% and 73% since November 2016 on expectations that Pentagon coffers would soon be overflowing. Huntington Ingalls (NYSE: HII) and General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) are two companies that I've singled out in the last six months as attractive investment candidates even after the price surge.

  • How Duke Energy Corporation Makes Most of Its Money
    Business
    Motley Fool

    How Duke Energy Corporation Makes Most of Its Money

    On the surface, Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is a boring old utility stock offering a robust 4.6% dividend yield. In fact, if you haven't taken a deep look at Duke in a few years, you might be surprised at how much it has changed. Here's a quick rundown of how Duke Energy makes most of its money today.

  • The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and charts show dark clouds ahead: Bank of America
    Business
    CNBC

    The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and charts show dark clouds ahead: Bank of America

    Paul Ciana, global chief FICC technical strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, says the market's "headed right in the eye of the storm," and there are two charts to watch that could signal some dark clouds ahead. Ciana refers specifically to the bond market and gold as key indicators that could suggest that the second quarter could be as bumpy as the first. The strategist also sees bullish signs in the charts for gold, which is generally considered a safe haven trade once stocks start to fall.

  • Here Are a Few Reasons Why Donald Trump Is Taking Aim at Amazon
    Business
    Fortune

    Here Are a Few Reasons Why Donald Trump Is Taking Aim at Amazon

    President Donald Trump this weekend renewed his long-running attacks on Amazon and its owner, Jeff Bezos. Trump’s criticisms are wide-ranging, and at least some of them seem deeply flawed. So what’s really driving the President’s hostility towards the

  • Your Retirement Readiness Checklist
    Lifestyle
    SmartAsset

    Your Retirement Readiness Checklist

    When you’re mulling over your retirement readiness there’s more to consider than your current retirement savings. Write down every debt, liability, savings balance, income stream and insurance policy you have.

  • Trump to unveil China tariff list this week, targeting tech goods
    World
    Reuters

    Trump to unveil China tariff list this week, targeting tech goods

    By David Lawder WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration this week will unveil a list of advanced technology Chinese imports targeted for U.S. tariffs to punish Beijing over technology transfer policies, a move expected to intensify trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. U.S. tariffs on $50 billion to $60 billion worth of annual imports is expected to be levied on products benefiting from Beijing's "Made in China 2025" industrial development program, but it may be more than two months before the import curbs take effect, administration officials have said.