Paperboy Prince announces political campaign in Queens with a party and speech, calls out incumbent politicians

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, August 14th at 1:30 PM EST the leaders of the Social Democrats of America (SDA) will hold a political event with various political artists including Paperboy Love Prince who will be announced as the Social Democrat Candidate for Congress for District 7 against incumbent congresswoman Nydia Velasquez.

Social Democrats of America
Social Democrats of America

WHAT: Paperboy Love Prince will entertain the crowd of volunteers and present SDA's platform.

WHO: Social Democrats of America and Paperboy Love Prince

WHEN: Sunday, August 14th, 2022 from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm

WHERE: Corner of Vernon Blvd & 48th Avenue in Queens

CONTACT: Maria Malaga - (718) 701-0140 - press@socialists.us

About Social Democrat of America: SDA is a Maryland Based 501(c)4 whose purpose is to create a humane social order based on Social Democracy, equitable distribution, feminism, racial equality and non-oppressive relationships.

SDA organizes locally for the achievement of these goals by conducting educational and informational seminars in order to build a majority movement that will promote Social Democracy.

Socialism or Social Democracy is rooted in these core tenets that are Anti-Death Penalty, Pro-Abortion, Free Education, Universal Health Care, Universal Basic Income, and the sanctity of the Separation of Church and State.

Michael Hano is the SDA candidate in congressional district 13. Paperboy Love Prince is the SDA candidate in congressional district 7. Both candidates are on the official ballot.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paperboy-prince-announces-political-campaign-in-queens-with-a-party-and-speech-calls-out-incumbent-politicians-301603879.html

SOURCE Social Democrats of America

