PAPPAS CAPITAL STRENGTHENS TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF W. RICHARD STAUB AS VENTURE PARTNER

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pappas Capital, a global venture capital and commercial development firm, announced today the appointment of Richard Staub as Venture Partner. His appointment will strengthen the Pappas Capital team in support of the firm's continued growth and expansion.

"Richard is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the clinical research industry, which adds an important element to Pappas Capital's investment and company building strategy," said Art Pappas, CEO and Managing Partner of Pappas Capital. "His appointment will further advance our organizational growth plans and we're excited about the impact he will have on our team and the firm going forward."

Mr. Staub currently serves as senior advisor to the Chairman and CEO of IQVIA. In this role he supports several areas, including strategic M&A, customer management and governance, leadership development, and business development. He also serves as an advisor to the President of IQVIA's Research & Development Solutions (R&D Solutions) global business unit, and other IQVIA leaders. He previously served as President of IQVIA's R&D Solutions business unit, the world's largest clinical research organization. Prior to IQVIA, Mr. Staub was President and CEO of Novella Clinical, a specialty clinical research organization acquired by Quintiles in 2013. Prior to Novella, he was senior vice president of global business development at PPD. Mr. Staub received a BA in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Pappas Capital

Pappas Capital is a global venture capital and commercial development firm investing in next-generation life science, agriculture, and technology companies. The firm has raised more than $800 million and has guided the launch or development of more than 85 companies through its flagship Pappas Ventures business unit, its Specialized Fund Management unit, and its Translational Medicine initiative. Twenty-five FDA approved products have come from Pappas Capital portfolio companies. For more information, visit: www.pappas-capital.com.

