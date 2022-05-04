U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

Pappas: More than 37,000 properties will be part of Cook County's Tax Sale running from May 12 - 18; more than half owe less than $1,000 in back taxes

·2 min read

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas will conduct the annual sale of delinquent property taxes from May 12 – 18, 2022. This Tax Sale is for delinquent property taxes from Tax Year 2019, which were due in two installments in 2020.

Approximately $175.6 million in unpaid 2019 property taxes are overdue on 37,176 properties in Cook County. The properties include homes, businesses and vacant land throughout Chicago (17,709 properties) and Cook County suburbs (19,467 properties). Less than $1,000 is owed on 19,350 properties.

Owners of these properties were sent notices via certified mail informing them that their unpaid taxes are to be auctioned, which would put a lien against their properties. However, the U.S. Postal Service has returned nearly 15,000 bills and subsequent notices.

"Many residents may be unaware that their property is eligible for the Tax Sale," Pappas said. "The majority of the taxes offered are for properties in minority communities. I started 'Black and Latino Houses Matter' to help homeowners find refunds and apply for tax exemptions."

How To Get Your Property Off The Tax Sale List:

  • Log on to cookcountytreasurer.com

  • Search for your home or other property by entering your Property Index Number

  • Pay any delinquent taxes and interest before May 12

Under Illinois law, the Cook County Treasurer's Office is required to put delinquent taxes, not the property itself, up for auction.

Visit cookcountytreasurer.com and click on "Avoid the Tax Sale" for more information and to see if your property is on the Tax Sale list.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pappas-more-than-37-000-properties-will-be-part-of-cook-countys-tax-sale-running-from-may-12--18-more-than-half-owe-less-than-1-000-in-back-taxes-301539076.html

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

    If you live in New York or California, you can easily get the impression that $400,000 will not be enough to buy any sort of home -- but while skyrocketing real estate prices are indeed pushing many out of the market, there are still a number of places in the country where that can get you a house that is bigger than average. Looking specifically at the cost of a median home and what you can get for that kind of cap-off point, Point2 analysts found that $400,000 can get you 5,882 square feet in Detroit but only 267 in Manhattan. Other cities which offer more square footage are Cleveland, Ohio (5,128), Toledo, Ohio (4,444) and Wichita, Kansas (3,846).