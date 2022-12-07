U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,947.25
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,657.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,575.25
    +9.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.50
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.50
    +0.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.20
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0459
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    +1.42 (+6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2124
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3350
    +0.3750 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,068.29
    +14.27 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.08
    +1.28 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,694.14
    -191.73 (-0.69%)
     

Paprika Market Size is expected to reach at USD 803.8 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8%, Owing to Growing Adoption in Pharma and Cosmetic Industries

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Paprika Market and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Paprika Market Size accounted for USD 485.6 Million in 2021 and is projected to occupy a market size of USD 803.8 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Paprika Market Statistics

  • Global paprika market revenue was worth USD 485.6 million in 2021, with a 5.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • Europe region was accounted 34.8% of paprika market share in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific paprika market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030

  • By product, vegetable segment capture over 39.1% of total market share in 2021

  • Growing awareness about healthy eating habits, drives the paprika market value

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1241

Paprika Market Coverage:

Market

Paprika Market

Paprika Market Size 2021

USD 485.6 Million

Paprika Market Forecast 2030

USD 803.8 Million

Paprika Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

5.8%

 

Paprika Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Paprika Market Base Year

2021

 

Paprika Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, By Application, And By Geography

Paprika Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Plant Lipids, Synthite Industries Ltd., Ungerer & Company Unilever Food Solutions, and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Paprika Market Overview

Paprika is used in a variety of food and beverage applications, including cheese, squeezed oranges, flavor mixes, sauces, flavoring ingredients in cheap cuisine, emulsified processed foods, and desserts. They aid in providing a specific shade surface for nourishment goods. Paprika oleoresins are widely used as a flavor enhancer in meat products, popcorn oil, cheese, and cheddar food coatings. Paprika is also widely used in the pharmaceutical industry. When used in the right situations, they can help reduce pain, tension, and stress. Paprika also has medicinal benefits, for example, pain relief, relaxation, and anti-fatigue effects, and it can be used in anti-cancer therapy.

Paprika Market Trends

Rising awareness about the health benefits of paprika is predicted to propel the market. The oleoresin segment propelled the global business, accounting for more than 36% of the whole industry in 2021. Several major companies, including Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Synthite, Ungerer and Company, as well as Unilever Food Solutions, provide a variety of paprika products. Additionally, significant market participants are EVESA, Ingredients Naturales Seleccionados, as well as Kancor Ingredients Limited. The growing need for colorants mixed with traditional flavors has increased the global demand for paprika.

Worldwide production has also witnessed a massive shift in conjunction with consumption patterns, with more recent culinary encounters being one of the key development drivers. Zest powders are considered a functional food. Rising demand for colorants mixed with traditional flavors has propelled global market development. Paprika oleoresins are commonly used as a standard spice in the food sector, as well as in cheese, meat products, popcorn oil, as well as cheese sustenance coatings. This preparation, which contains both jalapeño and bean stew, is produced through the dissolvable separation of dried capsicum units, which is then followed by solvent removal.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/paprika-market

Paprika Market Segmentation

The global paprika market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, and application. By product, the segment is separated into vegetable, paprika oleoresin, spice powder, and others.

In terms of application, the market is categorized into food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. According to the paprika market forecast, the food category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

Paprika Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide paprika market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a paprika industry analysis, Europe is one of the most strategic geographical markets, followed by Asia Pacific and North America. The district's development is being aided by a strong demand for zest oils combined with sustenance shading items. Furthermore, rising consumer disposable income, changing lifestyles, and rising demand for convenience foods are likely to contribute to regional market growth. Rising shifting lifestyles, client disposable livelihoods, and expanding desire for comfort sustenance are all contributing to the region's product market improvement.

Despite the fact that Spain is the region's sign manufacturer, the majority of the demand is met by imports from India. North America is expected to have a significant market share over the forecast period due to rising demand for paprika, which is used in small amounts in flavoring, tastes, and smells. As a result, a broad range of applications is relied on to fuel regional market expansion. Rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and cosmetics businesses in the area are also expected to boost product demand throughout the forecast period.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1241

Paprika Market Players

Some of the prominent paprika market companies are Plant Lipids, Unilever Food Solutions, Ungerer & Company, Synthite Industries Ltd., and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Paprika Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Paprika Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Paprika Market?

  • Which region held the largest share Paprika Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers Paprika Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Paprika Market?

  • What will be the Paprika Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Food Industries Related:

The Global Food Waste Management Market Size accounted for USD 39,547 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 64,025 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global A2 Milk Market size Accounted for USD 9,056 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 38,192 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.5% during the Forthcoming Period from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Ketogenic Diet Market Size was valued at USD 10,198 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 16,064 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Kinder Morgan All Fell Today

    Shares of major oil stocks, including diversified majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) all fell on Tuesday, declining 2.4%, 3%, and 2.6%, respectively, as of 2:41 p.m. ET. The entire market was down today, as recession fears appeared to loom over most stocks. A recession of course wouldn't be good for any commodity, oil and gas included.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • Why Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify Stocks All Tumbled Tuesday

    A broad cross-section of stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle against inflation. Over the past several days, a couple of strong economic reports have increased concerns about the trajectory of an already overheated economy. With that as a backdrop, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 2%, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled 2.4%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had slumped 4% as of 12:19 p.m. ET.

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]

  • Why Vivint Smart Home Stock Is Soaring, and NRG Is Tumbling, Today

    NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) has agreed to acquire Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT) in a deal that values the target at $5.2 billion, including debt. NRG CEO Mauricio Gutierrez in a statement called the acquisition "a transformational step in achieving our vision" to be at the leading edge of high-tech solutions for homes and businesses. The deal is a positive outcome for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) market.

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

    Binance CEO CZ is speaking out against SBF after FTX’s collapse and arguing he had nothing to do with his rival’s downfall.

  • Markets: ‘It’s become increasingly clear’ the Fed can’t stop yet, strategist says

    Comerica Wealth Management CIO John Lynch and UBS Managing Director and CIO of Emerging Markets Americas for Global Wealth Management Alejo Czerwonko join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how markets are responding to Fed policy, interest rates, and why value is being favored over growth for investors.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today

    When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • 12 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To George Soros

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best growth stocks to buy according to George Soros. If you want to skip reading about George Soros’ investment philosophy, you can go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To George Soros. George Soros is a Hungarian-born American billionaire investor and philanthropist who […]

  • Market Rally Wipes Out Powell Gains As Apple, Exxon Skid; What To Do Now

    The market rally has erased all the gains from Fed chief Jerome Powell's Nov. 30 speech. Apple and Exxon undercut key levels. Here's what to do now.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Why Tesla Stock’s Ceiling Is Now $200. Where the Floor Might Be.

    The EV stock has been stuck in a range in recent weeks. That isn't going to change for a while, but if it does, the risk is skewed to the downside.

  • Texas’s Crypto Mining Boom Is Starting to Look More Like a Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughEx-Deutsc