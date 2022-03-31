Paprika Oleoresin Market to Rise at CAGR of 7.3% During Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

- The powdered version of paprika oleoresin is widely used in the manufacturing of joint pain medications, thereby driving the global paprika oleoresin market

- Growing consumer awareness about the benefits of consuming food products containing natural plant-derived extracts without compromising on flavor and taste is anticipated to drive the global market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The value of global paprika oleoresin market stood at US$ 195 Mn in 2021. The global market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2031. The global paprika oleoresin market is estimated to surpass valuation of US$ 459 Mn by 2031. In a recent clinical study in the field of pharmaceuticals, paprika oleoresin has demonstrated to have numerous advantages for cutaneous functioning. Paprika oleoresin has a synergistic antioxidant action and can help the body to reduce free radicals.

TMR_Logo_Logo

Its anti-inflammation, anti-cancer, and analgesic properties make it useful. Microencapsulation method enhances stability whilst also limiting releasing bioactive. Paprika oleoresin with 1,00,000 CU was encased in three different concentrations depending on carrier: 5, 10, and 15%. Paprika oleoresin in microcapsules with a matrix substance (Gum Arabic) to protect it from oxidation and change it into a free-flowing powder.

Two different treatments were used to investigate the stability of color of co-crystallized paprika oleoresin. One treatment sought to determine how temperature caused deterioration of color, whilst the other sought to determine how light impacted it. The global paprika oleoresin market is likely to expand in the forthcoming years as demand for paprika grows due to its distinctive coloring qualities, which are attributed to the existence of carotenoid pigments, which give substantial health advantages in a number of cuisines.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29753

Story continues

Key Findings of Market Report

It has been discovered that a huge percentage of customers throughout the world eat far more salt than is necessary. Salt is colored with paprika oleoresin, and there is a high desire for items with less salt. As a result, paprika oleoresin is being used by a number of food companies to hide the salt reduction. Furthermore, the increasing demand for organic certified paprika oleoresin is likely to propel the global paprika oleoresin market.

Paprika oleoresin manufacturers are investing more on research & development activities for one-drop solutions incorporating natural spice extracts such as paprika oil and black pepper oil. Food and beverage (F&B) goods, nutraceuticals, perfumes, and pharmaceutical products all make use of these extracts.

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=29753

The legal distinction between natural food extracts with colorant properties and chemicals classified as food additives can favor paprika oleoresin producers. Paprika oleoresin is included to meals in small quantities of 0.01–0.05 %. Organic food producers typically depend on an exemption clause under the organic laws, owing to these very low concentrations. They can employ a little amount of non-organic ingredients while maintaining the organic designation.

Chilli oleoresins are used in pharmaceutical applications to manage minor muscle and joint problems, sprains, backaches, and gout, which is expected to drive global market expansion. They contribute to the body's elimination of free radicals. Additionally, dried and ripe capsicum frutescens or capsicum annuum fruits are used to make the product.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=29753

Global Paprika Oleoresin Market: Growth Drivers

Paprika oleoresin offers a range of health advantages, such as decline in cramping, digestive issues, intestinal gas, and stomach discomfort. Paprika oleoresin is a major component in personal care products and cosmetics due to its functional properties.

Manufacturers are ramping up manufacturing of water-dispersible, non-GMO, and palm-free paprika oleoresin, which is likely to give soft drinks a blurry orange hue. This ingredient is being created as a vegan replacement for cochineal extract, and it is projected to drive growth of the global paprika oleoresin market.

Global Paprika Oleoresin Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Chenguang Biotech Group Co., Ltd.

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Akay Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.

Nature Plus Herbal Cosmetics

AVT Natural Products

Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=29753

Global Paprika Oleoresin Market: Segmentation

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Extraction Method

Solvent Extraction

Supercritical Fluid Extraction [SFE]

End Use

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Distribution Channel

B2B

B2C

Food & Beverages Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages:

Cheese Ball Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cheese-ball-market.html

Peanut Butter Whiskey Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/peanut-butter-whiskey-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/paprika-oleoresin-market.htm

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paprika-oleoresin-market-to-rise-at-cagr-of-7-3-during-forecast-period-notes-tmr-study-301514149.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research