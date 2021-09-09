U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

PAQ Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Insilico Medicine to Develop Novel Therapies through Autophagy-Dependent Degradation

·3 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAQ Therapeutics ("PAQ"), a biotechnology company harnessing the power of autophagy to restore health and cure disease, and Insilico Medicine ("Insilico"), an end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI)-driven drug discovery company, today announced that the companies have entered into a collaboration agreement to develop small molecule therapies designed to hijack the autophagy pathway to address novel disease targets.

PAQ Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/PAQ Therapeutics)
PAQ Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/PAQ Therapeutics)

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will leverage Insilico's small molecule compound generation platform Chemistry42 and other AI-powered drug discovery technologies in combination with PAQ's autophagosome-tethering compound (ATTEC) technology platform to discover novel small molecules with the potential to catalyze and selectively enhance the degradation of disease-causing entities through autophagy.

Autophagy is the natural cellular degradation mechanism that removes unnecessary or dysfunctional components through a lysosome-dependent mechanism. With its powerful ATTEC technology platform, PAQ expands the therapeutic potential of autophagy to target not only disease-causing proteins, but also lipids, pathogens, and other substrates with the goal of restoring health. Insilico's AI-powered drug discovery platforms utilize deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques to speed the generation of new molecular structures with specific properties, improving the efficiency and success of drug discovery.

"PAQ's autophagy-dependent approach supports a pivotal moment in the evolution of drug discovery and design by expanding the ability to target the disease-causing substrates underlying diseases with limited or no treatment options," said Feng Ren, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Drug R&D at Insilico. "Insilico is pleased to partner with PAQ Therapeutics to leverage our AI-driven drug discovery platforms in advancing drug R&D of ATTECs to address unmet medical needs."

"As part of PAQ's ongoing efforts to therapeutically harness autophagy-dependent degradation, one key next step is to integrate cutting-edge technologies like AI that support our overall hit-finding and drug discovery strategy," said Nan Ji, Ph.D., Co-founder, President and CEO, PAQ Therapeutics. "We are excited to leverage Insilico's deep expertise and proven track record in AI-driven drug discovery during a pivotal time in our company's growth and progress."

About Insilico Medicine
Insilico Medicine, an end-to-end artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company, is developing artificial intelligence platforms. These platforms use deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques for novel target discovery and the generation of novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is developing breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and age-related diseases. For more information, visit www.insilico.com.

About PAQ Therapeutics
PAQ Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to restoring heath and curing disease through autophagy, the body's most versatile mechanism for natural cellular degradation. With our ATTEC (autophagosome-tethering compound) technology, we are developing a novel class of small molecule degraders capable of binding a diverse array of substrates to the autophagy pathway. PAQ's research advances are driving an important new class of degradation therapies with the potential to fundamentally transform drug discovery and development and target a range of substrates including proteins, aggregates, lipids, organelles, and pathogens. For more information, visit www.paqtx.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paq-therapeutics-announces-collaboration-with-insilico-medicine-to-develop-novel-therapies-through-autophagy-dependent-degradation-301370357.html

SOURCE PAQ Therapeutics

