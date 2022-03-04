U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

Para 50/50 returns for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

·4 min read

Raffle will support Para sport development in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Paralympic Foundation of Canada (PFC) is excited to announce that the Para 50/50 presented by Canadian Tire is back for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. Starting today until March 13, residents in Ontario and Alberta aged 18+ can purchase tickets online at para5050.ca.

Paralympic Foundation of Canada // La Fondation paralympique canadienne (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))
Paralympic Foundation of Canada // La Fondation paralympique canadienne (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

By purchasing a ticket for the Para 50/50, individuals will be supporting opportunities for Canadians living with disabilities to participate in sport, and for some, perhaps one day even reach a Paralympic podium. Proceeds from the Para 50/50 will support programming and grants for athletes at all levels – from the community, all the way to the Paralympic Games – through the Paralympic Foundation of Canada, Canadian Sport Institute Calgary, and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities' Community Development Grants.

"We are excited to be running the Para 50/50 again during the Beijing Games and to be able to expand into Alberta to further support Para sport in Canada, and ensure sport is accessible to ALL individuals," says Dean Brokop, Director, Paralympic Foundation of Canada. "We are grateful for Canadian Tire's continuing support as the presenting partner of the 50/50 and are happy to be working with our charitable partners, CSI Calgary and Jumpstart."

The Para 50/50 has two Early Bird Prizes in Ontario and one chance at the Jackpot Prize in both Ontario and Alberta. The dates of these draws are as follows:

  • Early Bird Draw #1: Monday, March 7, 10:30 p.m. ET (Ontario only)

  • Early Bird Draw #2: Thursday, March 10, 10:30 p.m. ET (Ontario only)

  • Jackpot Draws: Sunday, March 13

Individuals who do not reside in Ontario or Alberta, can still get involved in the Para 50/50 by entering a contest to win a Canadian Tire gift card or with a donation at para5050.ca

Purchase tickets today at para5050.ca.

About Paralympic Foundation of Canada
The Paralympic Foundation of Canada is a registered charitable foundation and the philanthropic arm of the Canadian Paralympic Committee. Founded in 2015, the Foundation believes that every single Canadian should be able to imagine themselves at the start line, regardless of ability. For more information please visit: ParalympicFoundation.ca.

About Canadian Tire Corporation
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts, Intersport and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. The more than 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading technical outdoor brand based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

About Canadian Sport Institute Calgary
The Canadian Sport Institute Calgary provides world-class training environments in Alberta. With the support of our partners, we deliver leading sport science and medicine, coach education and life services to help Canada's high-performance athletes achieve Olympic and Paralympic podium performances. For more information, please visit www.csicalgary.ca

About Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities
Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is a national charity committed to ensuring kids in need have equal access to sport and recreation. With an extensive, national network of more than 1,000 grantees and 289 local chapters, Jumpstart helps eligible families cover the costs of registration, transportation, and equipment, and provides funding to selected organizations for recreational infrastructure and programming. Supported by the Canadian Tire Family of Companies, Jumpstart has provided more than 2.5 million opportunities for Canadian kids to get in the game since 2005. For more information, visit jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.

Para 50/50 returns for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/04/c3045.html

