Paraben Market Size Worth $164.8 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 6.2%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Extensive use of parabens in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverages to boost the global paraben market. However, the reduction in the purchase and sale of personal care & cosmetic products during the COVID-19 period adversely impacted the size of the global market. In terms of type, the methylparaben segment contributed the largest market share in 2021. Based on region, North America contributed the largest market share in 2021.

Portland, OR, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Paraben market accrued revenue worth $91.1 million in 2021, and will reach $164.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of oscillating industry trends, top segments, value chains, major investment business scenarios, regional landscape, and competitive space. The study is a major source of information for giant players, entrepreneurs, owners, and managers in creating new business plans for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report demonstrates an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving market.

Download Sample PDF (200 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17834

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$91.1 Million

Market Size in 2031

$164.8 Million

CAGR

6.2%

No. of Pages in Report

200

Segments Covered

Type, application, and region.

Drivers

Extensive use of parabens in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages, and others.

Parabens arrest the proliferation of germs & fungi in food products and increase their shelf life.

Opportunities

Surge in product penetration in food processing activities.

 

Escalating demand for convenience foods.

Restrains

Adverse effects of parabens on the skin such as skin irritation and reproductive health of women.


Covid-19 Scenario

  • The COVID-19 outbreak moderately impacted the global Paraben market growth due to increase in demand for parabens as food preservatives during the pandemic period.

  • However, the reduction in purchase and sale of personal care & cosmetic products during the COVID-19 period adversely impacted the size of the global market.

The report offers an in-depth division of the global Paraben market based on Type, Application, and Region. It provides an in-depth investigation of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can get insights into market trends. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in knowing which sub-segments are to be explored for achieving massive growth in the ensuing years.

Based on the type, the methylparaben segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the overall share of the global paraben market. However, the butylparaben segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timeline. Moreover, this segment is slated to register the highest CAGR of nearly 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17834

In terms of application, the cosmetics and personal care segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of nearly 7.3% during the forecast timeframe. The report also includes other segments such as pharmaceutical, food and beverages, and others.

Based on region, North America contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global paraben market share. The region is predicted to continue its market dominance by 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific paraben market is set to register the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the assessment period.

Major players of the global paraben market profiled in the research report include Central Drug House (P) Ltd., ChemPoint.com Inc., Croda International Plc, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Hexon Laboratories Private Limited, Jiangsu Huanxin High-Tech Materials Co. Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Nu Skin International, Inc., Shandong Ailitong New Material Co., Ltd, Sharon Laboratories Ltd., Shreeji Pharma International, Toronto Research Chemicals Inc, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Ltd., and Zhejiang Shengxiao Chemicals Co Ltd.

The report evaluates these key participants in the global paraben market. These participants have executed a slew of major business plans such as the extension of the consumer base, technology innovation, strategic partnerships, and collaborations for enhancing penetration of new technologies in the global markets and establishing strong market growth globally. The market study report helps in monitoring the performance of each segment along with examining the effect of new technology launches on the overall market earnings.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://bit.ly/3NjgFf9

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com


